15 Intense Films Depicting the Descent into Madness

It's no wonder that psychological thrillers have piqued the interest of many. A thin line separates stories of madness and sanity. Some see a bit of themselves in such depictions, while others find it a curious representation of everything contrary to them. Whatever the reasons, here's a curated list of films on insanity based on the choices of a popular online community.

1. Mandy (2018)

One person finds this movie to be one of Nicholas Cage's craziest performances. The gradual deterioration of his mental state throughout the film has left many in awe. According to a second user, the film is unconventional yet praiseworthy!

2. Black Swan (2010)

Several members recommend Black Swan as a classic film on insanity. The story revolves around a dancer who struggles to maintain her sanity when in the lead for “Swan Lake”.

3. The Machinist (2004)

The Machinist is a thrilling lesson for kids who stay past their bedtime. Not to mention, it also shows how not sleeping for a year makes you question your mental state. Dear children, the next time your parents tell you to go to bed.

4. The Lighthouse (2019)

The Lighthouse is based on actual events, which makes it a fantastic movie. It takes viewers through a journey of darkness within the human heart. For many, it is a brilliant account of how madness and loneliness are two sides of the same coin.

5. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

The film is set in the 1963 Korean War. A plea for insanity takes the protagonist into a mental institution. While a psychological thriller for most, one user mentions how the film is more about deviance than insanity. Whichever one it is, it's for you to decide.

6. Horse Girl (2020)

For one user, Horse Girl accurately depicts psychosis. The story is centered around a socially isolated woman fond of art, horses and crime shows. Soon enough, her increasingly lucid dreams make their way into her reality.

7. The Piano Teacher (2001)

The Piano Teacher was hailed as a favorite by numerous members. The film is a spellbinding thriller showing a young man’s romantic pursuit of a masochistic piano teacher.

8. Filth (2013)

From the makers of Trainspotting, Filth is a tale of a cop with bipolar disorder. He attempts to manipulate his way through work and family affairs while struggling with his crippling mental state. However, one user warns that you'll struggle to watch this film if you don't comprehend a bit of conversational Scottish.

9. The Shining (1980)

The Shining is a classic about an alcoholic's struggles. It is a brilliant journey of how the protagonist fights demons within him as well as those residing in the haunted hotel where he works.

10. The Aviator (2004)

The Aviator was applauded by one member for its subtlety. Unlike most movies on insanity, The Aviator depicts madness without hallucinatory effects.

11. The Invisible Man (2020)



The Invisible Man is an incredible story about gaslighting and stalking. The protagonist, Cecilia, suspects her abusive ex's death to be a hoax. She finds herself being hunted by someone who is not visible. Throughout the story, Cecilia attempts to prove her doubts true.

12. Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary took the film world by storm upon its release. In addition to its detailed depiction of cult horror, Toni Collette's incredible performance of gradual madness sticks in mind, as shared by one member.

13. Pearl (2022)

In Pearl, we watch as Pearl starts to lose her mind as she does anything to achieve her dreams. After taking care of her sick dad and dealing with her controlling mother, she starts to show deeper mental struggles than her family believes and she shows very little remorse for her actions.

14. Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island focuses on two US marshals who are sent to a remote asylum to investigate a disappearance. But one of the marshals, Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) has been dealing with his own mental health issues before arriving on the island, but as they investigate more and are pulled into the hospital's story, something darker is going on at the hospital.

15. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Requiem for a Dream is a really deep and dark movie about drugs and addictions. The movie follows four people as they fall deeper into their addictions and how this constantly affects their mental states.

Source: Reddit.