Twisted Triumph: 25 Movies Where the Bad Guy Wins, with a Happy Ending Twist

In the fight between good and evil, the scales should always tip toward good, right? Maybe in a perfect world, but cinema is far from perfect, and there are plenty of instances when the bad guy wins. Here are some fan favorites.

1. In Bruges (2008)

Meet Ray and Ken. Ray is an inexperienced hitman who accidentally murders a child while killing a priest during confession. Ken is Ray's mentor, and after the incident, both men are sent to Bruges by their employer Harry. The two navigate their emotions and grapple with guilt and morality as their lives take unexpected turns.

2. Whiplash (2014)

This music lover's movie follows Andrew (Miles Teller) as a music school student who one night catches the attention of Fletcher (J.K. Simmons). After hearing Andrew play, Fletcher walks by, yells something at him, and continues on. As part of his teaching style, Fletcher pushes Andrew with verbal, emotional, and even physical abuse, forcing him to repeat a drum solo until the young man's fingers bleed.

As the movie progresses, however, Fletcher's innate genius brings out Andrew's greatness and by the end, when Andrew excels at what he loves, audiences are drawn to how Fletcher pushed the drummer to perfection.

3. Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Clyde Shelton is a former CIA agent whose wife and daughter died in a home invasion. When one of the suspects gets a lighter sentence, Clyde sets about systematically killing everyone involved in the case, from the judge and the released suspect to the prosecutor's assistants.

Ultimately, the prosecuting attorney gets over on Clyde, moving a premade bomb into Clyde's cell. When Clyde notices the bomb is about to detonate, he picks up a picture of his wife and daughter and smiles. The movie ends with the prosecuting attorney watching his daughter in a play, something he could never find time for before meeting Clyde.

4. Mr Brooks (2007)

Earl Brooks is a serial killer whose alter ego, Marshall, has an irrepressible urge to kill. Despite his efforts to curb his compulsion, he succumbs to Marshall. One day Brooks is approached by a man calling himself “Mr. Smith,” who says he has photographic evidence of him murdering a young couple. Smith holds Brooks at gunpoint and the two end up at a cemetery where Brooks kills him and buries his body in the open grave he dug.

5. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Say hello to Jordan Belfort, a new stockbroker with L.F. Rothschild who quickly becomes engrossed with the drug-fueled life his boss, Hanna, enjoys. After losing his job on Black Monday, Jordan gets a job at a broiler room brokerage firm on Long Island. His bold and risky tactics make him serious money, including illegal activity that nets him $22 million in three hours.

He befriends his neighbor Donnie and they found their own company. He teaches his friends the art of the “hard sell” and the company starts turning a hefty profit. Eventually, the FBI arrests Jordan and cuts a deal with him to wear a wire. Despite getting caught warning Donnie of the FBI raid, Jordan still scores a reduced sentence of 36 months. He now works as a motivational speaker.

6. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

This dystopian tale looks at extreme violence and the ability to rehabilitate someone who commits such acts. The main character, Alex, runs a gang of droogs, a Russian-inspired word that means “friend.” Bent on causing as much havoc and pure violence as possible, Alex and his crew commit acts of assault, theft, vandalism, kidnapping, and murder. Eventually, Alex gets 14 years in prison and volunteers for an experimental therapy called the Ludovico Technique. After the aversion therapy, he is incapable of committing violence.

The movie ends with Alex contemplating violence and thinking, “I was cured all right!”

7. The Karate Kid (1984)

This movie follows Daniel Larusso, who encounters bullies after moving to Reseda with his mother. Johnny Lawrence, the main antagonizer, belongs to the Cobra Kai dojo and is a black belt. Daniel, who doesn't know anything about karate, is beaten up by Lawrence and gains the notice of handyman Mr. Miyagi.

Mr. Miyagi teaches Daniel karate. When Daniel and Johnny face off at a local competition, Johnny's ‘master' resorts to cheating to win, but Johnny and Daniel come to terms. The movie ends with them facing off at a tournament where Daniel is declared the winner — and Johnny delivers the trophy to Daniel himself.

8. Frailty (2002)

Frailty is a movie about a father and son who share a supernatural sense of demons who masquerade as people and another son who doesn't share their faith. Bill Paxton plays a father who destroys demons by killing the people they walk around as. Adam shares this gift, but his brother Fenton doesn't. Fenton grapples with his father's fanaticism while Adam becomes more involved in his father's mission.

9. The Assassination of Jesse James by The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

If you like period pieces, you could do worse than The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. This movie follows Jesse's gang through a series of robberies and assaults but centers on the life of Robert “Bob” Ford. Desperate to join James' gang, he solicits help from his brother Charley, eventually joining the gang.

After being mocked by Jesse for idolizing him, Bob starts to plot against Jesse for the beating of his young cousin, Albert. The movie explores fame, idolization, and betrayal.

10. Captain America (2011)

When Steve Rogers is rejected for military service, he doesn't give up and sit at home — instead, he and his best friend, Sgt. James “Bucky” Barnes visits an exhibit of future technologies. Here, Steve tries again to enlist and is allowed to do so by Dr. Abraham Erskine. Enrolled in the Strategic Scientific Reserve, Steve is slotted to be part of the “super-soldier” program and is physically transformed.

While touring Italy in 1943, Rogers learns that Bucky's unit is MIA. Refusing to believe his friend is dead, Rogers attempts a solo attack on the Hydra division and manages to free Bucky and the other prisoners.

He recruits Bucky and five other soldiers, and together they carry out an all-out attack on Hydra and Schmidt, who's behind the company.

Rogers wakes up in a hospital room and when he hears a radio announcement of a baseball game he went to in 1941, he hurries outside to find himself in modern-day Times Square. SHIELD approaches him and offers an assignment by director Nick Fury.

11. The Dark Knight (2008)

A gang of masked criminals holds up a mafia-owned bank in Gotham City, each killing the other until the Joker reveals himself as the mastermind and escapes with the money. Batman, Harvey Dent, and police Lieutenant Jim Gordon ally to eliminate Gotham's organized crime. Batman's alter-ego, billionaire Bruce Wayne, publicly supports Dent as Gotham's valid protector, believing his triumph will allow Batman to retire so Wayne can romantically pursue his childhood friend, Rachel Dawes, despite her relationship with Dent.

12 – Doubt (2008)

A devout Catholic priest is accused of wrongdoing concerning an altar boy at the parish school. Suspicious of Father Flynn, school principal Sister Aloysius visits the boy's mother and discovers the boy is gay. The mother pleads with Aloysius to solve her issues with Flynn by removing him.

Aloysius confronts Flynn and gets him to agree to a transfer where he takes an even more prestigious role with a larger church, and Aloysius tearfully admits that she has severe doubts about Flynn and his guilt.

13. Watchmen (2009)

After an anti-vigilante act is passed in 1985 America, five-term president Richard Nixon is looking at a new Cold War, and tensions in the world have never been higher. A detective (Rorschach) who acts as an illegal vigilante warns members of his former team, The Watchmen, after a man known as Edward Blake is attacked and killed. Rorschach visits a physicist named Doctor Manhatten, who is cursed with unnatural superpowers, and relays that several people he's been in contact with have developed cancer.

When questioned by a mob of reporters, Manhatten exiles himself to Mars, causing the world to ramp up the drums of war. Drieberg, one of Rorschach's old teammates, takes in Laurie Jupiter, and the two break Rorschach out of prison. Jupiter is teleported to Mars while Drieberg and Rorschach go after a supervillain, Veidt, who they believe killed Blake.

Veidt activates Osterman's energy reactors in New York City and other places around the world, killing 15 million souls. He manages to convince everyone to keep his secret (that he orchestrated everything from Blake's murder to the almost-nuclear detonation) to avoid a global war. Rorschach is the only holdout, and Manhatten reluctantly kills him to preserve the new world peace.

14. Lord of War (2005)

Nicolas Cage plays a big-time arms dealer in this action-packed film. After completing his first arms sale, Yuri Orlov brings his brother Vitaly along for the ride, and the two start to deal with larger customers. Vitaly eventually becomes addicted to cocaine, Yuri marries a model, and the two have a son. Vitaly goes to rehab, and Yuri tries to live an honest life to please his wife. Unsatisfied with the lower pay, he trickles back to arms dealing, followed by his wife, unaware that Interpol is following her. Yuri grapples with the ethical implications of his actions.

15. Ex Machina (2015)

A young programmer (Caleb) is selected to participate in a ground-breaking experiment in synthetic intelligence by evaluating the human qualities of a highly advanced humanoid AI (Ava). Caleb becomes convinced that Ava and Kyoko are captive against their will. He also uncovers that Kyoko is also an AI humanoid and develops feelings for Ava.

Ava convinces Caleb that her maker, Nathan, is lying, and eventually, she and Kyoko stab Nathan. Before dying, Nathan disables Kyoko, and Ava repairs herself with parts of previous android specimens to the extent that she takes on the appearance of a real woman.

Ignoring Caleb's demands for help after he gets trapped in a room, Ava steps out into the world for the first time. She catches a ride on the helicopter meant to take Caleb home and lands in a busy city, blending into the crowd as the movie closes.

16. Cape Fear (1991)

Robert De Niro plays unhinged felon Max Cady, who serves a sentence for the assault and battery of a 16-year-old. His lawyer Sam Bowden hid evidence that may have led to a shorter sentence or even gotten Cady acquitted. When he's released from prison, Cady seeks vengeance. This psychological thriller reaches epic levels of intensity as Cady plots his revenge and Bowden tries to protect his family.

17. The Guest (2014)

Laura and Spencer Peterson are grieving the loss of their oldest son Caleb while trying to help their remaining children, Luke and Anna, cope. When David Collins appears at their door saying he's Caleb's best friend, Laura invites him to stay as long as he'd like. David ingratiates himself into the family by helping Luke deal with some bullies from school and by saving Anna's friend from an abusive ex-boyfriend.

When Anna becomes suspicious of David, however, she discovers that David was a soldier designated for medical experimentation and was programmed to kill anyone who could compromise his identity.

18. Megamind (2010)

Sent to Earth on a mission to save his life, Megamind lands in prison and is heavily influenced by criminals. He grows up to be a juvenile delinquent and eventually the arch-nemesis of Metroman. Megamind thinks his life goal is the destruction of Metroman and all things good, but he recognizes that he doesn't have to be evil for people to like and care for him.

After he thinks Metroman is destroyed, Megamind has no one to battle. Feeling lost, he creates a hero, but his creation goes awry, and Megamind must shut down his hero. Eventually, Megamind learns that being good isn't all bad.

19. Upgrade (2018)

When a brutal mugging leaves a man paralyzed and his wife dead, he's more than willing to accept a new implant known as STEM if it means he can walk again. But STEM does much more than help Grey Trace walk. STEM enhances Grey's body, giving him superhuman strength and eventually allowing him to seek revenge on the people who killed his wife and ruined his life.

20. The Player (1992)

Gifford Mill is a Hollywood studio executive whose job it is to greenlight screenwriter submissions for production into feature films. He feels threatened when story executive Larry Levy starts working at the studio and receives death-threat postcards from an anonymous source.

Mill thinks David Kahane is the postcard writer and meets him to offer him a deal in hopes of stopping the threats. Eventually, the two get in a fight, and Mill drowns Kahane. He knows he's killed the wrong man when the postcards and faxes continue. Mill meets with two writers who pitch a terrible screenplay called Habeas Corpus. Seeing an opportunity, he convinces Levy to see the movie through production so it flops. Mill then steps in and saves the movie's box office.

21. My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Meet Jules. She's 27 and passionately in love with her long-time friend, Michael. Michael calls to inform her that he's getting married in four days and Jules flies to Chicago. However, instead of supporting her friend, she's there on the pretense of breaking up their relationship.

Enacting a plot to “get her man,” Jules pulls all sorts of schemes and even enlists her friend George to act as her fiance, even though he's gay. She realizes that she wants Michael to be happy, however.

The wedding goes off without a hitch, and as Michael and Kimmy go off on their honeymoon, George dances with Jules.

22. The Social Network (2010)

While Zuckerberg himself isn't a massive fan of The Social Network, he seems to have made peace with knowing that the creation of Facebook didn't happen as the movie tells it. The film is based loosely on Zuckerberg's time at Harvard University, where he eventually became the founder of Facebook's busiest and most popular social network in the world.

The movie touches on the accusations by the Winklevoss twins that Zuckerberg stole their intellectual property and the dilution of Eduardo Saverin's stake in Facebook. While the film hits on some truths from the initial creation of Facebook, it also centers on themes that weren't exactly true when Zuckerberg was creating the most active social network on Earth.

23. Natural Born Killers (1994)

Join Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis on a media-worthy killing spree that sees their characters' names splashed across national media outlets in this action-packed crime drama. Coming from childhood trauma, Mickey and Mallory are drawn to murder and have little to no empathy for the lives of their victims.

Eventually, they kill 52 victims across three states and they go to prison, but when they are about to be transferred to psychiatric hospitals, Mickey induces a prison riot.

Meanwhile, Mallory kills the detective overseeing their transfers after he tries to seduce her, and journalist Wayne Gale gets his entire film crew murdered by Mickey. The couple eventually kills several prison guards before escaping into the woods with Gale, whom they also kill. The movie ends with the couple, several years later, watching their two children play.

24. Arlington Road (1999)

Michael Faraday's life is turned upside down when he befriends his neighbors, Oliver and Cheryl Lang. The Lang's son becomes friends with Michael's son, Grant, and the two attend Discoverers together, but Michael becomes suspicious when different events and circumstances don't add up. He comes across evidence that the Langs are dangerous and rushes to remove his son from the Discoveries group, only to find that he left with the Langs.

In an elaborate and well-planned plot by Oliver Lang, Michael becomes the fall guy for Oliver's penchant for blowing up a government building. When Michael follows a van he believes holds his son; he is caught on camera heading into the building behind the van moments before the bomb detonates. The movie ends with the Langs moving to a new suburb to find a new ‘fall guy.'

25. Fallen (1998)

Fallen is a film about a fallen angel who can possess a host by touch. Wreaking havoc on the life of Detective John Hobbes, he strings together a framework to have Hobbes arrested for a series of murders. Hobbes turns the tables to kill the fallen angel, only to have the demon eventually escape.

Source: Reddit.