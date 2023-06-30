12 Films That Prove Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction, and these 12 fantastic films prove just that. Based on actual events, these movies capture the essence of real-life stories and bring them to the big screen with great inspiration and emotional impact. From harrowing tales of survival to inspiring accounts of heroism, these films will leave you in awe of the power of the human spirit.

1. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

This movie is based on the true story of Desmond Doss, an American army medic who served during World War II. Doss was a conscientious objector who refused to carry weapons but still wanted to serve his country. He received the Medal of Honor for saving the lives of 75 men during the Battle of Okinawa.

2. The Revenant (2015)

The Revenant follows the story of Hugh Glass, a fur trapper left for dead by his comrades after being mauled by a bear. He must survive in the wilderness and seek revenge against the man who betrayed him. This film was inspired by the life of frontiersman Hugh Glass, who in 1823 was mauled by a bear and left for dead by his companions but survived and embarked on a treacherous journey to seek revenge.

3. 127 Hours (2010)

Aron Ralston (played by James Franco) is a hiker who gets trapped under a boulder in a remote canyon in Utah. With limited resources and no one around to help, Ralston must find a way to free himself before it's too late. The film is based on the harrowing experience of Aron Ralston, a mountaineer trapped under a boulder for five days (127 hours) while hiking in Utah, who was forced to amputate his arm to free himself.

4. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Frank Abagnale Jr. is a con man who impersonated a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer, among other things, and successfully cashed millions of dollars worth of fraudulent checks before being caught by the FBI. Frank Abagnale Jr's real backstory has faced immense scrutiny and controversy.

While he has admitted that he embellished and exaggerated some aspects of his life story, many of the events depicted in Catch Me If You Can did happen. He did pose as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer, and he did pass millions of dollars in bad checks. However, some details in the movie were changed for dramatic effect.

5. The Aviator (2004)

This Scorsese-directed movie is a biographical drama about Howard Hughes (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), a billionaire businessman and aviation pioneer. It covers his life from the late 1920s to the 1940s, including his involvement in the film industry and his struggles with mental illness. Hughes struggled with obsessive-compulsive disorder and became increasingly reclusive in his later years.

6. Room (2015)

This movie tells the story of a young woman held captive in a small shed with her five-year-old son. The boy struggles to adjust to the outside world when they finally escape. This film was based on the novel by Emma Donoghue, which was inspired by the case of Elisabeth Fritzl, an Austrian woman who was held captive in a basement for 24 years by her father and gave birth to seven children during that time. Brie Larson's depiction of Ma (based on Elisabeth) earned her an Oscar for Best Actress.

7. Erin Brockovich (2000)

This movie is based on the true story of a single mother who becomes a legal assistant and helps win a major lawsuit against a California power company accused of polluting a town's water supply. Brockovich played a key role in a landmark case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, which was accused of contaminating a small town's water supply.

8. I, Tonya (2017)

This movie is a biographical black comedy about the real life of Tonya Harding (played by Margot Robbie), a figure skater implicated in a scandalous attack on her rival, Nancy Kerrigan, in 1994.

9. Cast Away (2000)

This movie follows the story of Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. He must learn how to survive on the island and find a way back to civilization. While Cast Away isn't directly based on a singular true story, it was inspired by a series of real events and stories.

10. Schindler's List (1993)

This Steven Spielberg-directed movie is based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of more than a thousand Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. The film won seven Oscars in 1994, including Best Picture.

11. The Pianist (2002)

This movie is based on the true story of Władysław Szpilman, a Polish-Jewish pianist who lived through the Nazi occupation of Warsaw during World War II. He is forced into hiding and must use his talents to survive. The film was adapted from Szpilman's memoir.

12. Apollo 13 (1995) Hailed for making its viewers feel like they were part of the actual Apollo 13 crew, the movie will make you feel claustrophobic, scared, and hopeless. Based on the true story of the Apollo 13 mission in 1970, this Hollywood drama stars Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise, and Ed Harris. The film brings real space travel to your living room.

