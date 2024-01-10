Epic Promotions: How These 24 Films Created Unforgettable Hype

It may not seem like it, but hundreds of movies are released annually in North America. We don't hear about, see, or remember most of them.

So, how do marketing teams make an impact and create so much buzz around a film that you have no choice but to go see it? Well, they've utilized an array of clever tactics that thrill, excite, scare, and bewilder people. In some cases, the promotions were more memorable and impactful than the movie itself!

Here's a round of applause for some of history's most creative and successful movie marketing campaigns that had us all talking.

1. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Most horror films use jumpscares and creepy images in the trailers to spook viewers and make them want to see it. However, Paranormal Activity took a different approach, using videos of audience members reacting to watching the movie in theaters. It makes people wonder if the film is as scary as people make it seem, so they have to find out for themselves.

2. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project had a freaky marketing campaign that made the terrifying footage and chilling story seem real. They used fake police reports and convincing interviews that made people think this was a horrifying non-fiction film, and if people love anything, it's the horror of things that could actually happen.

3. The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight promotional team went above and beyond to get people interested in this movie. Rather than a basic trailer, they created intricate puzzles and online scavenger hunts that engaged viewers. You had to do some work to even see the trailer, making it an interactive experience.

4. The Interview (2014)

The hype surrounding The Interview is a little different. The movie concept outraged the North Korean government and never made it to theaters because of the controversy. Whether this was a stunt or genuine is still debatable, but everyone was talking about the film around its release.

5. Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool broke a lot of rules, both within the movie and with the marketing strategy. The trailers constantly broke the fourth wall and made fun of movie tropes, reeling the audience in with every 30-second clip leading up to the film. They pushed the envelope with inappropriate jokes and highlighted Ryan Reynolds' sarcastic ways.

6. The Matrix (1999)

This iconic movie was introduced using a bold Super Bowl commercial that lured people in. The ads were interesting but vague, making people wonder what the “Matrix” is and what kind of insane world the movie takes place in. All the buzz around this movie focused on figuring out what it means to be in the “Matrix.”

7. Psycho (1960)

Many of the epic promotional stunts on this list enlist the internet, but Psycho came out far before the World Wide Web. It also changed how movie theaters work. Alfred Hitchcock insisted on appointment times for the movie rather than playing it on a loop. This upheld the plot's integrity for viewers and revolutionized the theater industry.

8. The Simpsons Movie (2007)

Nowadays, large cutouts of movie characters in theaters are commonplace. But The Simpsons Movie is what started this larger-than-life trend. The marketing team had character decals and cutouts placed inside and outside stores and theaters and created materials that took people into The Simpsons world.

9. Fight Club (1999)

If you've seen Fight Club, you know it's an innovative movie that played with our understanding of narration. The marketing strategy for the film was similar. Brad Pitt and Edward Norton delivered PSAs in theaters instead of a traditional trailer, grabbing people's attention and highlighting the meta elements of the film.

10. Borat (2006)

Most of us are familiar with Sacha Baron Cohen, but before Borat, most Americans did not know him. He took advantage of this and stayed in character throughout the press tour, making Borat seem like a real person. People were all too intrigued by him and had to watch the flick to find out if it was all true, making the movie a wild success.

11. Barbie (2023)

Barbie took over most of 2023 and even got its own season dubbed “Barbie Summer.” The hype surrounding the movie seemed unparalleled, as people were eager to see every pink look Margot Robbie debuted on the press tour. It also helped that the plot and concept of the movie were unexplained, forcing people to see it to find out what it was all about.

12. Oppenheimer (2023)

While many saw Barbie and Oppenheimer as rival films working against one another, they actually boosted each other's success. People felt the need to pick one or the other — or both — leading to a surge in movie theater visits and positioning the films as the two hottest things happening in the world of cinema. Releasing them simultaneously was a brilliant move from both marketing teams.

13. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Toy Story 3 didn't need a clever campaign; it was likely always going to be a success. Nevertheless, the marketing team created faux vintage commercials for the new toys in the film, such as Lots-o’-Huggin’ Bear, capturing people's attention and making the movie instantly nostalgic and irresistible.

14. It (2017)

It is another film that was likely always going to be a hit, thanks to the popularity of Stephen King and the original movie. The promotion strategy was layered. They created far more than trailers, offering games, pictures, storyboard sketches, social media accounts, and more content to entice viewers to the movie.

15. Cloverfield (2008)

Cloverfield's marketing campaign was all about mystery and intrigue. The initial trailer featured nothing but shaky, scary cam footage and a release date. They didn't give the title, director, actors, or any other information. This tactic worked, as people were hungry for more details and clung to anything they could until they saw the film.

16. Ex Machina (2014)

Ex Machina is all about the potential and dangers of artificial intelligence, and they leaned on this for marketing. The film's promotional team created a Tinder profile and other social media accounts for the robot in the film, Ava, interacting with people and drumming up plenty of interest in the movie.

17. Ant-Man (2015)

Ant-Man wasn't the most successful superhero flick, but it had a genius and fun marketing technique. There were billboards, bus stop signs, and other traditional advertising strategies, but everything was miniature, emphasizing the main character's tiny stature and making the campaign fun and playful.

18. Chronicle (2012)

This small-budget film made a strong impact with its brilliant and somewhat terrifying promotional tricks. Human-looking airplanes flew around in the air, just like real superheroes, freaking people out and drawing attention to the movie. It was a bold tactic that paid off.

19. Avatar (2009)

Avatar also relied on mystery to generate buzz surrounding the movie. Director James Cameron released as little information about his blockbuster as possible, only telling people it was a must-see 3D movie. He also held invite-only screenings, making people even more eager to watch it.

20. Black Panther (2018)

To emphasize and celebrate the racial significance and progress tied to Black Panther, the marketing team raised money for kids from the Harlem Boys and Girls Club to see the movie in theaters. Not only did this send 300+ kids to the screening, but it generated a lot of positive attention for the film.

21. Mr. Sardonicus (1961)

Audience members who went to see this movie in theaters got to vote on how the film would end. They could pick the villain's fate, saving him or letting him perish. This interactive element and somewhat dark vibe made the movie an incredible success, allowing the audience to feel part of the brutal film.

22. Homicidal (1961)

This promotional move is simply genius. They advertised the movie as being so scary that theater audiences were given a break toward the end of the showing and the opportunity to leave. They could even get a refund if they joined the “coward's corner.” This basically dared people to come watch the movie and test their bravery.

23. The Hunger Games (2012)

Like many successful campaigns, the marketing surrounding The Hunger Games was interactive. The promoters created an online Hunger Games world where people could unlock content and find teasers hidden within the platform. This strategy enticed people to see the movie, even if they'd never heard of the books.

24. Carrie (2013)

No, the promoters did not dump buckets of pig's blood on viewers. But they did create realistic videos showcasing the main character's telekinetic powers. A video of a man in an NYC coffee shop floating and furniture being tossed around went viral, with many believing it was real until the promotion became apparent.