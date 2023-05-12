These 10 Films Excel Due To The Quality Of Its Cast

A movie can only be as good as its cast. Even the best actors can't make some performances work, but the opposite is also true. Some films excel solely because of the performance of their cast.

For example, The Big Lebowski‘s The Dude would not be as iconic if anyone else but Jeff Bridges was filling the role.

“It's just one of those films you appreciate more and more every time you watch, and one of the big reasons for the movie being as good as it is the casting of Jeff Bridges as The Dude,” one fan said.

Here are other films that excel due to the actors in it.

1. Iron Man (2008)

“My enjoyment of Iron Man depends entirely on my enjoyment of seeing all those actors chewing the scenery,” one fan admitted. Another confessed, “Was about to say pretty much most MCU movies. They can take some of the worst scripts and play those characters well.”

2. Cast Away (2000)

“Cast Away. It's a flawed movie, particularly the second half, but still incredibly watchable due exclusively to Tom Hanks. Replace him with any other big star from that era; the film would have been challenging to sit through,” one filmgoer responded.

3. Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

“All great movies are made great by that alchemy of material and actor. There's no such thing as a script so strong or a director so visionary that it can overcome lousy casting. That said, BEVERLY HILLS COP is instantly forgettable if you replace Eddie Murphy,” one critic stated.

4. School of Rock (2003)

“Jack Black in School of Rock,” one person volunteered. However, another argued, “I hear you completely, but I just did the stage show, and our Dewey Finn was marvelous. I'm not one to praise every artist I've worked with or even that show in particular. I was very skeptical early on, but he proved that other actors could be Dewey and still carry the show.”

5. Galaxy Quest (1999)

“Galaxy Quest. Tim Allen as the disliked leader, Alan Rickman, Sam Rockwell, Sigourney Weaver, Tony Shalhoub, Enrico Colantoni, and Missi Pyle (without a word of dialogue). Throw in Justin Long and Rainn Wilson in their first movie roles,” one filmgoer said.

6. Joker (2019)

One person replied, “Joker. It's an ok movie with great production values that is wholly elevated to a level from Phoenix's dedicated and emotional performance.” “Any Joaquin movie would work here. He always gives 100%. Recently I watched Inherent Vice, then tried to read the novel after, and I can't hear Doc as anyone other than Joaquin Phoenix. He becomes a character. It's amazing,” another said.

7. Glengarry Glenn Ross (1992)

“I came here to say this,” one film buff replied. “It is some brilliant writing, but those actors ultimately killed it. Everyone talks about Pacino, Baldwin, Ed Harris, or Alan Arkin. Still, Jack Lemmon is the best performance that doesn't get mentioned as much.” “When he's dressing down Spacey and popping peanuts in his mouth, I can't contain my joy. That's right, PAL!!” Another exclaimed.

8. Tropic Thunder (2008)

One movie watcher said, “I'm surprised nobody has mentioned Tropic Thunder yet. It's hard to swap out any role in that movie and still imagine it working as well as it did.” Another argued, “Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey, and Tom Cruise were awesome. The rest could swap. But that's still a huge list.”

9. Heat (1995)

“Heat is an interesting example,” said one person. “Mann had a version of the script long before the movie and initially made it as a TV pilot (never picked up, but it was released as LA Takedown). It's not terrible, but it feels completely different without Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. However, chunks of the script are nearly identical, and Mann directed both versions, so the difference in the performances stand out.”

10. Popeye (1980)

“Popeye,” a filmgoer said. “Robin Williams nailed Popeye, and Shelley Duvall was born to play Olive Oyl. Ray Walston as Popeyes Pops. The casting of the entire Oyl family, Bruto, and the village were spot-on.” “Agree, and I love seeing this film get some recognition. Harry Nilsson wrote the music, and the prop work was incredible,” another added.

A thread inspired this article.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.