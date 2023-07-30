10 Gripping Films Featuring Psychopathic Main Characters

Horror films typically come to mind when discussing psychopathic main characters. However, many gripping films explore the mind of a psychopath outside of the horror genre. These movies delve into the psychology of a person who lacks empathy and often depicts the consequences of their actions. Here are ten gripping films about psychopaths that aren't horror.

1 – The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Directed by Anthony Minghella and based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, this psychological thriller stars Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The film follows Tom Ripley, a charming but sociopathic impostor obsessed with the life of a wealthy playboy he meets in Italy.

The Talented Mr. Ripley was praised for its stylish direction, superb performances, and engaging plot. It received five Academy Award nominations and won the BAFTA Award for Best Screenplay.

2 – The King of Comedy (1982)

Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro and Jerry Lewis, this black comedy explores the dark side of celebrity culture and the lengths some people will go to achieve fame. De Niro plays Rupert Pupkin, a delusional aspiring comedian who becomes fixated on a popular talk show host (Lewis) and hatches a plan to kidnap him to get a spot on his show.

The King of Comedy was praised for its biting satire, strong performances, and bold direction. It has since become a cult classic and is regarded as one of Scorsese's best films. Todd Phillips' Joker essentially took inspiration from this film.

3 – Joker (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix, this comic book adaptation is a dark and gritty character study that explores the origins of the iconic Batman villain, the Joker. Phoenix delivers a mesmerizing performance as Arthur Fleck, a struggling stand-up comedian who descends into madness and becomes a symbol of anarchy and chaos in Gotham City.

Joker was praised for its bold and provocative storytelling, stunning visuals, and exceptional performances. It was a commercial and critical success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide and winning two Academy Awards. It is one of the most polarizing depictions of the Joker.

4 – The House That Jack Built (2018)

Directed by Lars von Trier and starring Matt Dillon, this controversial film follows the twisted exploits of Jack, a brilliant but sadistic serial killer. The House That Jack Built was praised for its bold and daring storytelling, stunning visuals, and powerful performances.

However, it also garnered significant criticism for its graphic violence and disturbing subject matter. The film is one of the most interesting depictions of psychopaths I've seen, as it plays on the main character's OCD as a tool to tell the story.

5 – Seven Psychopaths (2012)

This black comedy crime film, starring Colin Farrell, Sam Rockwell, and Christopher Walken, follows a struggling screenwriter entangled in the criminal underworld after his friends kidnap a gangster's beloved dog. Directed by Martin McDonagh, Seven Psychopaths was praised for its sharp writing, clever humor, and strong performances.

It was a critical and commercial success and earned McDonagh a nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards.

6 – The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

This psychological thriller, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, follows a successful surgeon whose idyllic life is upended when a teenage boy with a mysterious connection to his past enters his life. This film was praised for its unsettling atmosphere, superb performances, and thought-provoking themes. It won the Best Screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for the Palme d'Or.

7 – Thoroughbreds (2017)

Written and directed by Cory Finley and starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke, this dark comedy thriller follows two estranged childhood friends who reconnect and hatch a plan to murder one of their stepfathers. It was a critical success and established director Cory Finley as a promising new voice in American independent cinema.

Cinephiles in the movie thread mention that Cooke and Joy both give impressive performances, while others chime in, saying it's a vastly underrated film.

8 – A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange is a classic film that follows the story of Alex, a violent delinquent who undergoes experimental aversion therapy to cure his antisocial behavior. The film explores themes of free will, morality, and the use of violence in society. Despite its controversial subject matter, the film is widely regarded as a masterpiece of cinema.

9 – Zodiac (2007)

Based on the true story of the Zodiac Killer, this crime thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr. as journalists who become obsessed with solving the case. The Zodiac Killer was a real serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The film follows the investigation led by police and journalists as they try to uncover the killer's identity.

The film received critical acclaim for its gripping storytelling, strong performances, and accurate portrayal of the era. This is one of David Fincher's best films, earning a 7.7 rating on IMDb.

10 – We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

We Need to Talk About Kevin is a psychological thriller that explores the relationship between a mother, Eva, and her son, Kevin, who displays sociopathic behavior from a young age. The film explores themes of motherhood, nature vs. nurture, and the consequences of failing to address mental health issues.

The film received critical acclaim for its powerful performances, thought-provoking themes, and uncompromising portrayal of complex subjects. Remember that while this film isn't traditional horror, film buffs in the comments mention that it still deeply scared them.

Source: Reddit.