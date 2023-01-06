10 Films for People Who Love The Rain

Are you searching for some rainy-vibe films? We got you covered. Someone recently asked, “Does anyone know of any good rainy movies? There's something about them that makes me feel relaxed. Anything from the 80s up to now would be just fine.”

“I like those dimly lit diner scenes or restaurants with smoke rolling in the rain. Horror movies, mysteries, and dramas are all great.” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Crawl (2019)

Crawl is a Sam Raimi natural horror film following a father (Barry Pepper), daughter (Kaya Scodelario), and their dog finding themselves trapped in the crawl space of their house during a Category five hurricane in Florida. However, to add an extra element of terror, the family is preyed upon by alligators.

2. Twilight (2008)

Love it or hate it, Twilight takes place in one of the rainiest places in the country, Forks, Washington. It's a five-film franchise starring Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, a teenage girl, and Robert Pattinson as a vegetarian vampire who's been 18 for a while.

The first film centers around the development of their relationship and keeping Bella safe from a small coven of vengeful vampires. The soundtracks and instrumental movie scores are both incredible.

3. The Batman (2022)

The Batman is a superhero movie based on the beloved DC Comics character, but with a darker detective side viewers haven't seen before. Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne/Batman in two hours of dark and rain. The music is phenomenal, and it's the perfect film for rain lovers. Additionally, Zoë Kravitz plays a convincing Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

4. Identity (2003)

Identity is an ensemble neo-noir thriller following ten strangers stranded in an isolated hotel due to a horrific storm with a torrential downpour of rain. The strangers begin dying one by one, and the survivors attempt to discover their commonality. Additionally, a parallel story follows a murderer waiting verdict to determine if he will be executed for his crimes.

5. Cast Away (2000)

Cast Away is a survival drama following a FedEx troubleshooter (Tom Hanks) whose plane goes down in the South Pacific on Christmas. He's the only survivor and makes it to an uninhabited island, where he survives for four years. There is rain and a volleyball companion named Wilson.

6. The Goonies (1985)

The Goonies is an adventure comedy cult classic following a group of kids living in the Goon Docks neighborhood of Astoria, Oregon. They find a treasure map leading them to the legendary pirate, One-Eyed Willy's, long-lost treasure. Additionally, a criminal family chases them through the booby-trapped adventure to the loot. There is rain and a fun Cyndi Lauper song that screams, The Goonies.

7. Platoon (1986)

Platoon is an epic war film based on Oliver Stone's experiences during the Vietnam war. It follows a U.S. Army volunteer (Charlie Sheen) serving in the war. At the same time, his Platoon Sergeant (Tom Berenger) and his Squad Leader (Willem Dafoe) argue over the morality of the platoon and the Vietnam war. It also stars John C. McGinley, Forest Whitaker, Johnny Depp, and plenty of rain.

8. The Crow (1994)

The Crow is a dark and rainy superhero film starring Brandon Lee in his final film. Eric Draven (Lee) and his fiancée are brutally attacked and murdered; she suffers greatly. However, after a year passes, a crow taps on Draven's gravestone, and he's resurrected to exact revenge on the perpetrators. It's based on James O'Barr's comic of the same name.

9. The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park is a sci-fi action film and the second in the original trilogy of dinosaur flicks. The story follows a team on the second island that John Hammond used for his creation of dinosaurs. Additionally, an InGen team is there to capture dinosaurs and take them to the U.S.

10. The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Perfect Storm is a biographical disaster drama about the commercial swordfishing boat Andrea Gail. Sadly, Andrea Gail was lost at sea during the 1991 Perfect Storm of two powerful weather fronts and Hurricane Grace. It features an ensemble of George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Diane Lane, William Fichtner, John C. Reilly, Karen Allen, Bob Gunton, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of movies with lots of rain. Also, check out these best tornado and storm movies to watch on rainy days.

