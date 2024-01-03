Scene Stealers: 24 Films With Iconic Final Moments

When it comes to cinematic masterpieces, some films are defined not just by their narrative journey but by the unforgettable resonance of their final moments. These scene-stealers transcend the ordinary, often provoking thought long after the credits stop rolling.

1. Terminator Genisys (2015)

In a shocking twist, the Terminator Genisys narrative unravels with the revelation that John Connor, played by Jason Clarke, orchestrated the sending of his own father, Kyle Reese, to the past. This strategic move was part of John's intricate plan to ensure his existence and fulfill the timeline essential to the battle against Skynet. The revelation adds a profound layer of complexity to the film's time-travel storyline, challenging expectations and redefining the characters' destinies.

2. Die Hard (1988)

In the climax of Die Hard, John McClane triumphs over terrorist leader Hans Gruber, rescuing his wife, Holly. Gruber plummets from Nakatomi Plaza's 30th floor, and as he exits the chaos, Sergeant Al Powell eliminates the last terrorist. The reunited McClane couple then departs in a limousine, serenaded by “Let It Snow.” Epic!

3. The Matrix (1999)

At the conclusion of The Matrix, Neo awakens to his role as the One, freezing bullets mid-air. The confrontation with Agent Smith takes an unexpected turn as Neo enters and annihilates him from within. Agents retreat, and Neo, like a superhero, makes a phone call to the machines, promising to reveal the truth and liberate humanity. In a soaring finale, he takes flight, reshaping the Matrix's destiny.

4. The Dark Knight (2008)

In the critically acclaimed film The Dark Knight, Batman selflessly assumes guilt for Harvey Dent's crimes, safeguarding Gotham's hope. Commissioner Gordon dismantles the Bat-Signal, branding Batman a fugitive. As Batman escapes on the Batpod, Gordon's son questions his flight. Gordon's meaningful response unveils Batman's sacrificial role- a silent guardian and watchful protector. He's the dark knight Gotham neither deserves nor fully understands.

5. Inception (2010)

In the mind-bending finale of Inception, Cobb's team triumphs in planting an idea within Fischer's subconscious. Returning to reality, Cobb reunites with his long-lost children. The tension peaks as he spins his totem—a top that gauges reality. Disarmingly, Cobb walks away without confirming its fate. The top wobbles, but the screen fades to black, leaving audiences pondering whether Cobbs is still dreaming!

6. The Avengers (2012)

In a colossal showdown, the superhero team triumphs over Loki and his alien forces, restoring peace to New York. As they disband, Nick Fury remains confident in their eventual reunion. Loki's allegiance to Thanos is exposed in a mid-credits shocker, setting the stage for cosmic chaos. Then, in a post-credits scene, the Avengers share a silent, awkward shawarma meal, offering a humorous yet mysterious glimpse into their camaraderie.

7. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

At the end of Mad Max: Fury Road, Max and Furiosa overthrow the tyrant Immortan Joe, leading the liberated wives and the Vuvalini back to the Citadel. Embraced as liberators, Furiosa is hoisted on a platform. Max and Furiosa share a nod, but true to his wandering nature, Max fades into the crowd, leaving the Citadel to rebuild under a new era of freedom.

8. Logan (2017)

Wolverine was shown in a refreshingly grungy way in the thrilling movie Logan. The aging Wolverine battles cybernetic mercenaries to safeguard young mutants, including his clone daughter, Laura. Injecting himself with a serum, Logan confronts his stronger clone, X-24, and succumbs to fatal wounds. Laura delivers a final blow with an adamantium bullet, cradling Logan as he dies and marking the end of an era for the X-Men.

9. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

In the monumental ending, Avengers: Endgame defies expectations. The Avengers navigate time, reclaiming the Infinity Stones to undo Thanos' devastating snap. A colossal battle ensues, culminating in Iron Man's sacrificial snap. Captain America, embracing a poignant choice, returns the stones and opts for a life in the past. As an aged veteran, he passes the shield to Falcon, charting a new course for the Avengers.

10. Tenet (2020)

In Tenet, the Protagonist and Neil, Tenet agents, thwart Sator's doomsday plot through a complex temporal mission. Successfully securing the device, Neil, recruited from the future, sacrifices himself for mission success. The Protagonist, realizing his role as Tenet's founder, commits to shielding the device and its operatives, weaving a paradoxical yet secure future with knowledge from both ends of time.

11. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Despite not being too fond of such heavy-action films, I loved The Bourne Ultimatum. Jason Bourne discovers his CIA assassin past and exposes corruption to the public. Escaping the CIA's clutches, he seemingly meets his end by leaping into the East River. Yet, Bourne resurfaces alive, swimming away to the familiar strains of “Extreme Ways” by Moby, accompanied by a knowing smile from his former handler, Nicky Parsons.

12. The Raid 2 (2014)

By the time we reach the end, Uco's tumultuous journey takes a tragic turn. Initially swayed by Bejo's manipulations and a thirst for power within his father's criminal empire, Uco orchestrates multiple betrayals. Despite a moment of redemption where he turns against Bejo, Uco's fate is sealed when Rama, confronted by Uco's imminent threat, fatally stabs him. This poignant twist adds a layer of tragedy to Uco's character, illustrating the complexities of loyalty and betrayal in the underworld depicted in the film, capped off by Rama's refusal to continue.

13. John Wick (2014)

In the conclusion of John Wick, the retired hitman seeks vengeance for his dog's death. Tracking down mobster Viggo Tarasov to a dock, Wick dispatches henchmen before engaging in a brutal knife fight, stabbing Viggo and declaring his return. He eventually breaks into a nearby animal clinic to treat his wounds as he adopts a puppy that was scheduled to be euthanized.

14. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

The apocalyptic saga, Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, finishes with ex-cop Max aiding settlers against marauder Humungus. Amidst a deadly clash that appears to have taken Max's life, marauders claim his dog and friend. However, Max prevails through the fatal collision. Alone in the desert, the Feral Kid, a settler, reveals Max's legendary status as the Road Warrior.

15. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

The iconic sequel features Sarah and John Connor, joined by a reprogrammed Terminator, facing a formidable enemy, the T-1000. The climactic battle unfolds in a steel mill, where they successfully pick apart the liquid-metal adversary in molten metal. Yet, the realization dawns that the Terminator must offer himself to prevent Skynet's resurgence. In a poignant farewell, he gives a thumbs-up, sealing his destiny in the molten depths.

16. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Batman's return from exile to confront Bane's terror sets the stage for an excellent film by Christopher Nolan. As allies unite for a final battle, unexpected betrayals unfold, leading to Batman's flight with a nuclear bomb. Nolan crafts a masterful tale, concluding with Batman's apparent demise. However, fans breathe a sigh of relief upon seeing him and Alfred lock eyes at a cafe in Europe, as it's evident that he's moved on from the role of Batman and has found contentment elsewhere.

17. The Illusionist (2006)

For the grand finale, the intricate web of mystery unravels as Eisenheim orchestrates his ultimate illusion: the ghost of Sophie. Chief Inspector Uhl discovers that Sophie and Eisenheim staged her death to escape Leopold. Seeing through the illusions, Uhl appreciates the brilliance of their plan. Sophie and Eisenheim embark on a new life, finding solace in a mountain cabin.

18. Man on Fire (2004)

After killing anyone who was involved in Pita's kidnapping and sustaining significant injuries in the process, the final scenes are heartbreaking. Creasy hugs Pita and tells her he loves her as she safely returns to her mother. He then hands himself to the perpetrators and rides back to the boss. Sadly, and in an oddly satisfying way, Creasy succumbs to his injuries during the car ride before he can meet a presumably torturous fate. Bravo, Denzel.

19. Gladiator (2000)

The iconic ending of Gladiator sees Maximus triumph over tyranny in the Colosseum, giving himself up for justice. His reunion with his family in the afterlife underscores the film's emotional depth. The scene resonates as an epitome of courage and the pursuit of righteousness, solidifying the film as a classic.

20. I Am Legend (2007)

By the end of I Am Legend, everything hinges on Dr. Neville's self-sacrifice for the greater good. Discovering a cure, he ensures its delivery to fellow survivors before facing a swarm of killer mutants. Triggering a grenade, Neville dies, symbolizing hope's triumph over despair. It's interesting to note that this conclusion was less popular than the ending chosen for the sequel, which shows Neville surviving!

21. Furious 7 (2015)

Furious 7 concludes with a heartfelt tribute to Paul Walker, who tragically passed away during filming, honoring his memory as Brian O'Conner. The film seamlessly integrates action and emotion, allowing Walker's character to retire. The final scene, featuring Dominic and Brian parting ways, carries an iconic sentimentality, blending on-screen storytelling with the real-life bond shared among the cast and audience. Tears were in full effect for this one.

22. Predestination (2014)

Predestination ends with the protagonist realizing he is both the temporal agent and the pursued criminal. As the layers of time-travel paradoxes unravel, it becomes evident that the protagonist is a predestined loop, both the mother and father of her own child. The film's effectiveness lies in crafting a satisfyingly complex and unconventional way of executing time travel theories.

23. Unbreakable (2000)

Unbreakable delivers an incredible twist as Elijah Prince is revealed to be the mastermind behind disasters, starkly contrasting Bruce Willis' character. The acknowledgment of Elijah as the orchestrator of chaos elevates the film, turning it into a unique superhero origin story that reshapes the idea of what it means to be a superhero movie.

24. Face/Off (1997)

In the final scene of Face/Off, after a prolonged and intense battle between Sean Archer and Castor Troy, Archer ultimately prevails. Castor Troy, the antagonist, is killed, ending the chaotic and identity-swapping conflict between the two. The movie finishes with Archer reuniting with his family and adopting Troy's son, signifying the restoration of his personal life.