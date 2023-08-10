20 Movies Highlighting Authentic Lesbian Experiences

It's the 21st century, and yet there are still surprisingly few good lesbian movies to watch. Authentic representation is essential because it helps LGBTQ+ people feel seen while educating others about what it's like to be gay. A user on a popular online forum asked movie lovers for their recommendations for the best lesbian movies. Others replied on the thread with their suggestions.

1 – Bound (1996)

When an ex-con spots another woman in the elevator at her apartment complex, they soon develop a close romantic relationship. But one of the women is trapped in an abusive relationship with a terrifying gangster, so the two women plot her escape.

2 – Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

In 1770s France, a painter takes a job creating the wedding portrait of a young bride who doesn't seem thrilled about her marriage. The painter is told not to let the bride know she's being painted, so she watches her secretly as she paints her portrait and slowly falls in love.

3 – Water Lillies (2007)

Three teenage girls meet at their local pool one summer, and a love triangle forms. As they bask in the sun by the poolside and practice water polo, the girls explore their sexualities and face heartbreak.

4 – But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)

An all-American cheerleader with a handsome football star boyfriend prefers to look at her fellow cheerleaders rather than kiss her boyfriend, which makes her parents believe she's a lesbian. They send her to a conversion therapy camp, where instead of turning her back to her female attraction, the cheerleader falls for an openly lesbian woman.

5 – Blue is the Warmest Color (2013)

Blue is the Warmest Color chronicles the passionate romance between a young woman and an art student she met at a bar. Throughout the film, the two women grow together and apart in this alluring and heart-wrenching story.

6 – Carol (2015)

Set in 1950s Manhattan, a talented photographer discovers a new model in a department store. As the photographer and the model bond, the two grow closer than anticipated and must contend with the homophobic times as they try everything to keep their forbidden love a secret.

7 – What Keeps You Alive (2018)

This horror film is about a lesbian couple who vacation at one of the women's family's lakeside home. As the new wife learns more about her partner's childhood, she becomes wary of their once-strong relationship. But when things take a turn for the worse, the two women are caught in a battle against one another for survival.

8 – Crush (2022)

Crush is a lighthearted teen romance film about an aspiring artist who is forced to join the school's track team. Although not pleased with this new activity, she takes it as an opportunity to connect with her crush.

9 – DEBS (2004)

This hilarious action romance film follows a team of teenage detective fighting crime in their city. But can love and justice coincide when one of the girls falls for the woman the team is trying to take down?

10 – Lyle (2014)

Lyle is a psychological thriller about a lesbian couple who move into a new home only to lose their toddler in a tragic accident. But tension arises in her relationship when one of the wives suffers with delusions, believing the neighbors are part of a satanic cult and causes her daughter's death.

11 – Pariah (2011)

A young lesbian in Brooklyn tries to decide whether or not to come out to her family in this coming-of-age indie drama. But everything shifts when her mom introduces her to a coworker's daughter, and the two girls form a close friendship that turns into something more.

12 – Princess Cyd (2017)

When a sixteen-year-old girl from South Carolina visits her aunt in Chicago for the summer, the two bond over discussions of their love lives. The aunt and niece help each other in their romantic endeavors, like the teen's budding relationship with a cute barista at the local coffee shop.

13 – Ammonite (2020)

In Ammonite, an accomplished fossil hunter (Kate Winslet) meets a young woman (Saoirse Ronan) who was sent to spend time with the other woman by her husband. As the two spend more time together, they developed a deep, romantic relationship that changes their lives forever.

14 – The Handmaidens (2016)

This dramatic thriller is set in 1930s Korea, where a new girl is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress who lives a secluded life in the county. But the new handmaid is more than just a helpful hand: she's a skilled thief looking to steal a fortune from her new employees. But when emotions start developing between her and the heiress, the plot to extort the money gets more difficult.

15 – Booksmart (2019)

On the brink of high school graduation, two best friends realize they maybe wasted their high school years by focusing too much on their academics. In a last-ditch effort, the two decide they will go after the people they have crushes on and attend their first party ever.

16 – The Kids Are All Right (2010)

A lesbian couple has two kids from the same sperm donor, and their teenage kids are curious about who their biological father is. When they find out his identity, the entire family grows closer to him, which challenges their family dynamics.

17 – My Summer of Love (2004)

Over one summer in the countryside, two young women meet each other and what started off as a friendship turns into a love the two can't get enough of. But as the two women grow closer and closer, the secrets of their lives start to spill out.

18 – Ride or Die (2021)

Rei has been in love with one of her best friends for years, and when her best friend is desperate to escape her abusive husband, Rei steps up and helps free her. While the two are on the run, their feelings for each other start flaring up for each other.

19 – Mulholland Drive (2001)

Mulholland Drive is a surrealistic thriller, where a young woman gets in a car accident and cannot remember what happened before the wreck. With the help of an up-and-coming actress, the two go on a wild and dark exploration of Los Angeles, their memories, and their feelings.

20 – High Art (1998)

When a new magazine intern finds out the woman who lives above her apartment is a very accomplished photographer, the two start talking about work, and the two strike up a partnership that will benefit both of their careers. But at the same time, the two start falling for each other.