15 Examples of Movies That Outshine Their Literary Sources

There's a common saying: “The book is always better than the film.” However, there are exceptions to this rule. An online discussion asked for examples of movies that were better than the source material and fans delivered their favorite movie adaptations.

1. Jurassic Park (1993)

Did you know Jurassic Park was originally a series of novels? A lot of people don't always realize this because of the phenomenon of the movie franchise.

2. Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club the movie was originally based on a book of the same name. However, with the casting alone, you can already tell that the film itself would make waves.

3. Die Hard (1988)

Who even knew Die Hard was a novel too? Written by Roderick Thorpe in 1979, the high-rise thriller source is Nothing Lasts Forever, which is a sequel to another 1966 novel, The Detective.

4. Goodfellas (1990)

Coming hot on John McClaine's heels is the movie adaptation of a Henry Hill memoir titled Wise Guys — the movie? Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas. It is hard to argue with this one, though. Goodfellas is one of the greatest crime movies ever shot.

5. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Some fans decided that sometimes a book is so poor that it doesn't merit a movie adaptation, and one of these was The Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's comedy-drama about the life of a fashion magazine intern (which may or may not be based on Vogue Magazine).

6. Stand By Me (1986)

Rob Reiner's phenomenal Stand By Me was mentioned, and rightly so. The teenage cast of River Phoenix, Will Wheaton, and Corey Feldman brings much humanity to an already great novella.

The child actors helped elevate the film to the classic status it holds today.

7. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Only true fans know that Stephen King also wrote The Shawshank Redemption since it deviated from his horror-based novels. The acclaimed movie is based on the novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.

8. Forrest Gump (1994)

A lot of people who have read the book and have seen the movie agree that the movie took a book that was hard to read and made a wonderful film out of it. Forrest Gump is beloved by so many moviegoers, and a lot of people don't even know there was a book that was source material.

9. Jaws (1975)

A book that did very well back in the '70s was Jaws, Peter Benchley's portrayal of a deadly great-white shark that leaped onto our big screens in 1975, shattering box-office records.

Many feel like the movie adaptation does a better job of portraying how deadly the shark is.

10. The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook as an actual book is just a nice romance story, but the story really comes to life on the screen when people get to watch the love story play out with characters they can like. It's no surprise the movie has been more popular than the book over the decades.

11. There Will Be Blood (2007)

One movie buff gives a shout-out to Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood, based on Oil! by Upton Sinclair. The novel shares only the premise of an earnest businessman whose soul becomes tarnished by his quest for oil land. One person said there's a lot going on in the book, and it offers a great historical perspective, but the characters and story really shine in the film.

12. Apocalypse Now (1979)

While this is disputable, considering the acclaim of Joseph Conrad's novel Heart of Darkness, some people just preferred Martin Sheen and Marlon Brando's brutal Vietnam War retelling of his story in the riveting film, Apocalypse Now.

13. Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Readers refer to Who Censored Roger Rabbit as a “hot mess.”

The film adaptation, however, is a landmark title and achievement in filmmaking. It also features Bugs Bunny and Mickey Mouse on screen together.

14. The Prestige (2006)

Based on the 1995 novel by Christopher Priest, the film adaptation of The Prestige is directed by Christopher Nolan. Many agree that both the book and movie are equally incredible, but the “trick” heavily featured in the plot comes off better on the big screen.

15. Misery (1990)

Maybe it's the wonderful acting, or maybe it's the fact that the movie did a great job of condensing Stephen King's novel into a feature-length film, but a lot of fans love the movie version of Misery, and that's saying a lot since the book has so many fans.

Source: Reddit.