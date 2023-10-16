Movies That Cast a Spell: 12 Must-Watch Films Loved by All

by
back to the future 2
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Do you think there are some movies that everyone universally loves? There are movies you can talk about in front of anyone and people will agree these are great movies. Here are 12 films that are pretty much loved by anyone.

1. Stand by Me (1986)

stand by me
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

A lot of movie fans said Stand By Me is pretty universally well-loved. Fans remarked about the chemistry between Gordie and Chris and how sweet it is. A lot of people loved this movie because of how great it was to see the friends all treat each other with care and compassion and that it's a great example of friendship.

2. Ratatouille (2007)

ratatouille
Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

Does anyone hate Ratatouille? Well, if you're not into rats, maybe it's not your favorite, but most people adore it. A lot of people say this is one of their favorite Pixar movies and the movie has a fanbase that keeps growing year after year.

3. The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

the-emperors-new-groove
Image Credit: Walt Disney Productions.

The Emperor's New Groove is one of those movies that gets better as you get older and understand the humor more and more. The film is funny and touching, and there's really nothing bad about the movie at all.

4. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

two men crouching in prison
Image Credit: Castle Rock Ent.

A movie lover said of The Shawshank Redemption, and just how deep and real the movie is. A lot of people knew going into the film that this was a Stephen King story, but a lot of people didn't realize how deep a movie about being falsely imprisoned would be. There's a reason this movie is so loved.

5. Up (2009)

up 2
Image Credit: Disney/Pixar.

One movie fan nominated Up. Once you get through the first heartbreaking 10 minutes, the movie is such a wonderful film about love and found family. All around, the movie is so touching and it makes you want to hold your loved ones close. But just don't lie when you say you don't cry when you watch this film. 

6. Mean Girls (2011)

mean girls
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

When it comes to teenage-marketed movies, Mean Girls is one that people love across the board. From the fun dialogue and the way the film has cemented itself into popular culture, there aren't a lot of people who hate this movie.

7. The Mummy (1999)

the mummy rachel weisz 1
Image Credit: Universal Studios.

The Mummy was named by several movie fans. Some people claim online that movies aren't made like The Mummy anymore, and that they miss campy, well-made movies like this film. But from the cast to the plotline, people love this movie to this day.

8, Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek and Fiona from Shrek 2
Image Credit: Dreamworks.

Shrek 2 is always a favorite, too. A lot of people loved the first movie, but there's something about the second film that really took the world by storm, especially as the years went on. Some people say that the music and the new characters really added a lot of flavor to the series. For a sequel, we're happy Shrek had a really good film following it. 

9. Galaxy Quest (1999)

Galaxy Quest Sam Rockwell
Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures.

Galaxy Quest is just a great film for everyone to laugh at. It's so funny and the humor really worked in the film. If you're looking for a good movie to get everyone watching and entertained, you should choose this film.

10. Jumanji (1995)

Jumanji e1690428461156
Courtesy of Sony Pictures.

Jumanji was also named several times. While people loved the original movie in 1995, people also loved the newer reboot with The Rock as well. The story is just so creative and the cast is great. It's a movie we all have great memories with. 

11. Toy Story (1995)

toy-story
Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios.

Toy Story is a classic that everyone loves. I've never met anyone who doesn't like Toy Story or its sequels. So many kids across generations now have grown up with the films that they're still a big part of popular culture, even almost 30 years after its release.

12. Back to the Future (1985)

back-to-the-future
Image Credit: Universal Studios.

Back to the Future is also a favorite and a classic. While some parts of the movie didn't age the best, many people grew up watching the film and had their children watch it too. It's really great for the entire family to watch. 

Source: Reddit.

+ posts
+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

Ranking Val Lewton’s Scariest RKO Movies