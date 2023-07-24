25 Films People Consider To Be Masterpieces Despite Critics Saying Otherwise

A movie's qualifications to be considered a masterpiece vary from person to person. In a medium that produces highly subjective content, it can sometimes be hard to decide whether a film is worthy of that accolade or misses the mark. We looked at a discussion in a movie group and came away with 25 movies people thought are masterpieces, listed in no particular order.

1 – Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

A long-distance trucker is in for a surprise when he has to help free his best friend's kidnapped finance, Miao Yin. This leads them to the mystery of an ancient curse with supernatural horrors and Kung Fu masters. They have to try and not only rescue Miao but also live to tell the tale.

2 – Out of Sight (1998)

A career criminal breaks out of prison with one of his friends and kidnaps a U.S. Marshal in the process. While the two convicts go for one more big score, a Marshal is put on their trail. She develops feelings for one of them and becomes conflicted about what she should do.

3 – A Scanner Darkly (2006)

Set in the near future, a detective is working with some drug users to get to the distributors of a brain-damaging drug. While doing this, the detective begins to lose himself and displays schizophrenic behavior, making it necessary to check his mental condition.

4 – School of Rock (2003)

After a life-altering event, Dewey Finn begins to suffer from depression. He decides to impersonate his roommate and accept a gig as a substitute teacher. While there, he notices that his students have some musical talent, so a band is formed to join a contest. He plans to win the competition, which would help him get back on his feet.

5 – Rushmore (1998)

Max is a popular kid at his private school, participating in many after-school activities. He isn't doing well in his classes though and finds himself on probation. He also falls in love with a teacher at an elementary school, the same teacher one of his friends is also interested in.

6 – Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

There is a small city outside Los Angeles where two teens want to start their rock band. They are failing school though, and Ted's father has threatened to send him to military school if the two fail their history report. A man from the future shows up to help with their report, and the rest is history.

7 – Mary and Max (2009)

In the 1970s, an eight-year-old Australian child randomly selects a name from a phone book and writes to him, including a candy bar in the envelope. She receives a letter back from him, also with chocolate. This is the beginning of a 20-year relationship that gets interrupted by life events. They both go on with their lives, dealing with everything life offers, wondering if they will ever meet face to face.

8 – The Mosquito Coast (1986)

Harrison Ford delivers a remarkable performance as Allie, someone who is driven to madness due to being unable to control his ego and his intellect. Allie drags his family to Central America in an attempt to build a perfect society in the middle of the jungle. Unfortunately, conflicts arise and provide obstacles to his obsession.

9 – Dark City (1998)

A guy wakes up in a strange hotel with amnesia, having no recollection of recent events. He finds out that he is wanted for some violent crimes and tries to put the pieces of the puzzle in the right order. While doing that he runs into an underground group that can put people to sleep and change the environment. It becomes his job to try and stop them before he loses everything.

10 – Jennifer's Body (2009)

Two girls are friends at school despite having little in common. A huge fire breaks out at a bar, which gives Jennifer an appetite for human blood. As male classmates meet violent ends, Needy needs to find out what happened to her friend Jennifer and then find a way to prevent her boyfriend Chip from meeting the same fate as their classmates.

11 – American Honey (2016)

A teenage girl is at a crossroads and decides to join a traveling magazine sales crew. Throughout the movie she gets caught up in a whirlwind of trouble from partying hard, potentially falling in love, and bending the law as she crosses the Midwest.

12 – Fish Tank (2009)

This is a story about Mia, a fifteen-year-old girl that lives with her sister and mom. She has gotten into trouble at school and doesn't seem to have a purpose in life. Her mom gets a new boyfriend, and Mia begins a new strange friendship with him.

13 – Gattaca (1997)

A man dreams of traveling to the stars, but society has deemed he isn't fit to do so. To try and accomplish his goal he assumes the identity of someone else and learns how to cheat the system. When he is about to achieve his dream disaster strikes jeopardizing everything.

14 – Spring Breakers (2012)

A group of best friends live in a college dorm and want to find an adventure. They decide to try and save up some money so they can go on spring break. A chance encounter with a rapper gives the girls the opportunity for an experience they won't soon forget.

15 – Treasure Planet (2002)

In a film based on the novel Treasure Island, a rebellious teen is considered lazy by society in general. A map then comes into his possession, sending him on a journey across the universe to find the legendary planet.

16 – High Fidelity (2000)

This story is based on a lifetime of regret and past relationships. Rob Gordon owns a used record store in Chicago. His girlfriend just ended things which causes him to reflect on past relationships trying to figure out where things went wrong and why, to this point, his life hasn't worked out the way he thought it would.

17 – Cloud Atlas (2012)

This unique film alternates between six different stories at any one time. There is some sci-fi, some comedy, some romance, and more. It also covers different time periods, such as a shipboard in the 1800s and a composer in the 1930s separated from those he loves due to how society was at that time. According to one forum user, it all comes together to create a thought-provoking film.

18 – The Invisible Man (2020)

This tale is about a woman trying to rebuild her life after her abusive ex-boyfriend is suddenly no longer with us. Things aren't always what they seem though as her sanity and sense of reality are questioned because he might not be gone after all.

19 – The Florida Project (2017)

The plot here revolves around Halley living with her daughter Moonee in a budget motel outside of Orlando. The motel's policy is for no long-term rentals, but the owner has a soft spot for them, so he makes an exception. The kids are generally allowed to run wild but there are some things the motel manager won't allow. As the summer goes by, Halley keeps alienating people and has to take drastic measures to try and maintain their lifestyle.

20 – Collateral (2004)

This thriller follows Max Durocher and Vincent, a hitman that needs a ride around the city to complete his job. Vincent forces Max to take him to where his targets are located. Max tries to regain control of the situation numerous times, especially after he learns of one of the names on Vincent's list. The LAPD and FBI eventually get involved and try to track down Max and Vincent throughout their adventure.

21 – The Nice Guys (2016)

Set in 1977, a licensed private investigator named Holland March is hired to investigate a brutal crime against an adult actress. The investigation leads him to a woman named Amelia. However, she eventually vanishes, and it becomes obvious that there are other interested people besides March. He needs to team up with a less qualified PI to tackle a criminal world and potentially a government conspiracy.

22 – The Lost Boys (1987)

A mom and her two sons move to a town in California that has a problem with bikers and some mysterious deaths. The youngest makes friends with two older kids that claim to be vampire hunters. The oldest is drawn into a biker gang by a beautiful girl. They go down different paths as the oldest becomes a night owl and the youngest gets into trouble due to his friend's obsession.

23 – The Happening (2008)

This movie by M. Night Shyamalan is about a change in nature that can't be explained. It begins with the mysterious disappearance of bees. As scientists develop theories, a bigger problem hits the planet that is causing everyone's behavior to change in Central Park. It is only a short time until that behavior expands beyond the park's boundaries, which causes panic as everyone is trying to figure out what is happening.

24 – Shattered Glass (2003)

This is a true story of a fraudulent journalist based out of the Washington D.C. area. Most of the stories he wrote for The New Republic were made up, trying to find a shortcut to getting famous. He would eventually get caught though, as things started crumbling around him.

25 – Unbreakable (2000)

David Dunn is heading home on the train after a job interview that didn't go well. Suddenly, a car jumps the tracks and collides with an engine, and David is the only survivor. As he tries to piece together what happened, he meets someone that says he might be “unbreakable.” David then has to deal with what that might mean in the grand scheme of things.

Source: Reddit