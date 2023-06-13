13 Problematic Films That Would Never Be Released Today

Movies are an excellent medium for entertainment, storytelling, and artistic expression. While there are many brilliant ones that fulfill your heart, some exist to do the opposite. Read further to learn about thirteen movies members of an online community find so problematic that they would be instantly banned if released in today’s world.

1. Saturday Night Fever: A Moral Trainwreck

While the movie immensely helped popularize the disco worldwide, users say it contains an array of problematic concerns. From two men entering a mutual agreement to assault each other's wives to disturbing gang violence, this movie would not survive today.

2. Blame It on Rio: Distasteful Romcom

Many members mention the film is borderline creepy. It portrays two men traveling to Rio de Janeiro with their teenage daughters. With the progression of the trip, they become romantically involved with each other's underaged daughters.

The overt sexualization of young girls and the sheer objectification of women put this movie in bad taste.

3. The Blue Lagoon: An Ocean of Controversy

The sexual portrayal of children, with frontal nudity, left one user saying, ‘Am I going to jail for watching this?'. Not only this, but many mention showcasing indigenous people as exotic and primitive reinforces colonialist attitudes.

4. Revenge of Nerds: Creepy Mess

Normalizing setting up cameras in a sorority house? Disguising oneself to manipulate and sleep with someone? The movie tries too hard to have the watchers root for the nerds despite their sheer creepy behavior. Thankfully, such comedy has no place in today's time.

5. Song of the South: Whitewashing Slavery

It is no surprise that a film by Disney is fairytale-like, but many individuals argue the problem with it is not in what it depicts but instead in what it chooses not to! By leaving out the significant chunks of the ongoing slavery in the 1800s and trying to present it in a utopian manner leaves a bad taste for the viewers.

6. Pink Flamingos: Problematic Cult

Animal cruelty, graphic sexual acts, violence — you name it! This movie has almost every disturbing and offensive content in existence. Today's audiences would not accept graphic depictions of animal cruelty on screen.

7. Gone With the Wind: Rewiring History

Many argue the movie tries to unapologetically validate the brutal slavery that is part of America's dark history. The audience of the 1940s accepted it; however, today, it doesn't stand a chance.

8. Cannibal Holocaust: Violence and Gore

Users believe this 1980s Italian horror movie shows the indigenous tribes being tortured, killed, and cannibalized. To add to this terror, various real animals are shown being brutally murdered. Less horror, more gory!

9. Birth of a Nation: KKK Come Back

Perpetuating harmful stereotypes about the black community by showing the women as sexually aggressive towards white men and the black men as dangerous and violent, many say this movie is a highly problematic depiction of African Americans. Additionally, the legitimization of the Ku Klux Klan promotes white supremacy.

10. Sixteen Candles: Bringing Objectification to Light

Unsurprisingly, these offensive films' recurrent targets are primarily women and people of color. This film, too, showcases the objectification of its female roles and an outdated view of masculinity. Displaying Asian Americans as caricatures may have been acceptable comedy before, but not anymore.

11. Kids (Being Harmed)

From showing non-consensual intercourse, including minors on the screen, to promoting HIV AIDS as a punishment for promiscuous behavior, many articulate that this movie is harmful and perpetuates damaging stereotypes.

12. Tropic Thunder: Insensitive Depictions

Targeting people with disabilities just for comedic value? No thanks! Not to forget Roberty Downey Jr. ‘s character Kirk Lazarus who undergoes a procedure to play a black character in the movie. Absolutely unacceptable!

13. Blazing Saddles: The Director Said He Couldn't Have Made It Then Either!

The classic Mel Brooks film is one of his funniest but is filled with constant dialogue filled with insensitive and racist remarks. Brooks infamously remarked about how you couldn't make Blazing Saddles back then, never mind making it today.

Source: Reddit.