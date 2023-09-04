24 Films With Promising Plots but Disastrous Deliveries

Hollywood typically chooses a movie with a strong concept or an intriguing notion. Still, when these fantastic premises are put into practice, problems frequently arise. As a result, many films had intriguing or distinctive plots but fell short. While appreciating the efforts of those who worked on the movies, fans in an online forum still can't help but ponder what may have been of these 24 movies if made differently.

1. Red Riding Hood (2011)

It reinvents the fairy tale as a murder case in which a werewolf rather than a real wolf is the prime suspect. Unfortunately, the film is not at all tense or frightening. This purported horror quickly changes to teen romance, which results in the film's reliance on typical romance cliches. Due to the artistic license taken with the traditional story, Twilight-like elements occasionally appear. What may have been a thrilling, suspenseful film was a rom-com.

2. Downsizing (2017)

Reducing the size of humans to five inches is the sci-fi novel's ideal solution to issues including overcrowding, food scarcity, global warming, and waste management. As 5-inch humans will consume less and feel quite comfortable in a tiny place, it is a fantastic proposal with an intriguing principle.

Unfortunately, Downsizing veers off into rom-com territory and skirts the subject of divorce rather than stressing the difficulties associated with the new scientific technique. Due to the mixed reviews from reviewers and the lack of public recommendations, the movie received poor box office results.

3. Spectre (2015)

It's always exciting when a franchise's main antagonist finally makes a screen appearance. Still, Spectre didn't fully capitalize on this anticipation. It turns out that the villain's plan to use surveillance software is less exciting than what other villains have done. Blofeld thus becomes unmemorable. The confrontation between Bond and “the author of all his pain” wasn't as exciting as fans had hoped. Sadly, there isn't even a real battle between the two. There are also no substantial insights into how the organization operates.

4. The Purge (2013)

If the government says that crime is lawful for a few hours, a lot can occur, from terrorism to murder. Sadly, the first episode of The Purge franchise steers clear of exploring such possibilities and instead gives fans a plot about a house invasion. Home invasions are a cliche in Hollywood already. The situation is made worse by the fact that viewers only see a small number of characters while being aware that much more is happening outside of the frame. Fortunately, the Purge sequels correct this oversight by adding more adventures and enemies.

5. Velocipastor (2018)

In China, a preacher gains supernatural abilities. When he is angry, he can use his talents to transform into a velociraptor. As a result, he is persuaded by a woman to begin combating crime. He eventually faces up against ninjas. The movie has the impression of having too much going on and being unrealistic. Ninjas shouldn't be brought in because they are renowned mercenaries from Japan, not China. A story with other dinosaurs would be more enjoyable. After all, it defies logic for a preacher to transform into a velociraptor to combat people.

6. Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

The battle of the century would be between Batman and Superman. This live-action, however, disregards its promise. Before killing off the Man of Steel, the film includes some of the most recognizable Superman foes instead of just setting up a significant battle between the two.

The The Dark Knight Returns comic book storyline, in which an aging Batman battles a state-sponsored Superman, served as the basis for the concept. The events of Dawn of Justice, however, stray from this idea and borrow passages from The Death Of Superman“and Superman: Doomsday, becoming the dawn of disaster.

7. Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Sam Raimi's movie wasted its premise because it didn't provide most of what viewers anticipated. However, it is still one of the best superhero movies of 2022. The potential to introduce variations of beloved characters is presented by Doctor Strange's travels throughout the multiverse, but it is not taken.

Because Spider-Man: No Way Home had previously given viewers a taste of the multiverse, fans might be excused for having such high expectations for Doctor Strange 2. Unfortunately, Doctor Strange 2 sticks with its main cast rather than introducing a better Iron Man or Captain America from Earth-838.

8. In Time (2011)

The movie transports viewers to 2169, where money is the key to immortality. Humans are genetically modified in the film to stop aging after age 25. Time can be purchased for a specific price by anyone who wants to live longer. Instead of using the plot to speak on capitalism and greed, it spends most of its running time on chase scenes involving the antagonists. Cillian Murphy, Justin Timberlake, and Amanda Seyfried are among the outstanding cast members, yet the performers feel squandered.

9. They Live (1988)

The film by John Carpenter is entertaining, but it shares too much in common with the majority of well-liked action films from the 1980s in which one or more heroes face off against many foes on their own. The film's intriguing premise centers on an alien civilization that has colonized Earth. Still, only those wearing specialized sunglasses can see them in their actual form.

10. The Cabbage Soup (1981)

An extraterrestrial from Oxo visits two old friends who enjoy cabbage soup, and the alien quickly develops a fascination with their delicacy. Unfortunately, the following events aren't as attractive as they were in the film's first few minutes.

Instead of a love narrative in which one of the friends' wives is resurrected and leaves with a younger man, fans are given the option of the alien bringing his race to Earth to eat the soup or taking the friends with him to Oxo. The buddies don't decide to accompany the alien back to his home planet until The Cabbage Soup has ended.

11. 47 Ronin (2013)

Forty-seven masterless samurai embark on a sinister quest to exact revenge on their master in this tale. Nevertheless, it has been reinterpreted with a fantasy twist incorporating witches, giants, and dragons, all based on ancient Japanese folklore.

Despite some intriguing graphics, the forced relationships between people that the film cannot make you care about overshadowed the samurai story everyone wanted to witness. The catastrophic 47 Ronin became one of the worst box office flops of the decade because not even the lovely Keanu Reeves could save it.

12. The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)

A high-concept space thriller about a team of astronauts who attempt to utilize a particle accelerator to supply endless energy to Earth but unintentionally create portals to alternate universes. The pointless plotlines and confusing turns make many plot holes within the story of the first two movies – Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane. A terrible misstep that ultimately failed at its promise to bring the Cloverfield world to a close.

13. The Great Wall (2016)

A fantasy epic that provides a different perspective on the enigmatic past of one of the most significant man-made monuments, the Great Wall of China. Even at the height of its action mayhem, the movie was unexpectedly dull due to a shoddy script, poor direction, and a weak “white man savior” plot. In addition, The Great Wall had one of the worst marketing campaigns we have seen in the last ten years, contributing to its box office failure and leaving the studio $75 million in the red.

14. Tomorrowland (2015)

A science fiction epic about a former inventor and a perceptive adolescent girl who end up on a bizarre adventure while trying to unravel the mystery of Tomorrowland, a mysterious futuristic world that exists in an alternate reality.

Although the film does a fantastic job of developing the puzzle that forms its incredibly original core concept, it abruptly becomes “conscious.” It discards its excellent buildup to deliver a preachy message to the audience. This cheap trick turned off critics and made the film a disappointment.

15. Legion (2010)

The staff of an old roadside diner discovers that an army of angels sent by God was dispatched to Earth to wipe out humanity after demonic monsters besieged them. The archangel Michael, who came to guard a pregnant lady because he thinks her unborn child is Mankind's only hope, is their sole partner in their desperate battle. This film about terrifying angels with firearms destroys its brilliant premise with a pretentious and theatrical series of unending tirade to express feelings and needless exposition.

16. Project Power (2020)

A group of people who produce and distribute a dangerous pill that grants its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes is being hunted down in the streets of New Orleans by a teenage drug dealer, a local cop, and an ex-soldier. Despite having one of the most intriguing movie concepts in recent memory, the film fails because it overstuffs the plot with unmanageable subplots. The director appeared unable to decide whether to make the movie an action comedy or a moving drama, so he tried to combine both.

17. R.I.P.D. (2013)

The film, which leverages its intriguing concept only to craft a lazy Men In Black copy without any of the charm or swagger, is a wholly nonsensical jumble with terrible scripting. Although it calls itself an action comedy, it is neither enjoyable nor amusing. Even the actors who played the lead roles in the film acknowledged being let down by the final product.

18. Hancock (2008)

A variant of a superhero film, this one would center on a down-and-out hero who faces real-world issues: he struggles with alcoholism, the world shuns him, and he hires a public relations specialist to improve his image. It generates some exciting ideas from its premise. Still, by the third act, it has devolved into another superhero film with the standard love interest subplot and happy conclusion. Drawing inspiration from Deadpool, it fails to capitalize on the subtle details that would have made it stand out.

19. The Golden Compass (2007)

The Golden Compass follows the story of a little girl who journeys to the far North to save her companion from a strange organization torturing children. In the process, she discovers a whole new universe. Due to pressure from religious audiences, the studio watered down the anti-religious spirit crucial to parts of the plots. They also had a clumsily over-explanatory intro that made no sense, modified the chronology, and omitted the gory conclusion.

20. Transcendence (2014)

A scientist is attempting to reach a technological singularity to produce an artificial intelligence that will eventually outperform human intelligence and be ever-improving. However, he is forced to transfer his consciousness into a machine after being nearly killed and targeted by an anti-tech gang.

The movie is expected to raise some crucial issues regarding artificial intelligence, our connection with it, and where it might develop. Unfortunately, it never seems to comprehend any of those concepts, aiming for a level of knowledge it will never reach. The cast and premise are wasted as the film drags on due to logical leaps and plot gaps.

21. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The sequel to Iron Man 3 and Tony Stark's mission to eliminate the need for superheroes poses the worst threat to the group yet in the form of an A.I. that Stark created. This menace necessitates the assistance of all of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to destroy it, taking the situation to a darker level than before. The letdown is that it falls far short of the first movie. Ultron isn't even close to being the supervillain who poses the greatest threat to the superteam.

22. Prometheus (2012)

The film, originally intended to be a closer precursor to extraterrestrials, explores the cosmos in search of extraterrestrial lifeforms while also learning the origins of humanity. Without satisfying answers, the movie raises many concerns about the Earth and the possibility that aliens were involved in our genesis.

23. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

In the alternate timeline shown in The Good Dinosaur, humans and dinosaurs coexisted after the asteroid that wiped off the former had missed. But it mostly disregarded this fundamental premise. It outlines the current state of affairs before focusing on Arlo's separation from his family and subsequent need to find them.

24. The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

A mystery, a different realm, and a philosophical dilemma are all bundled up with groundbreaking action scenes that improve on the original. The Matrix's backstory is one of its greatest strengths, and the movie is mostly self-contained, so developing a sequel was the first mistake.

After the mystery was revealed, the story lost a lot of interest since it was overly drawn out, showed us too much of the actual world, and used a lot of computer-generated images.

Source: (Reddit).