14 Films To Satisfy Your Stranger Things Cravings

Are you missing the edge-of-your-seat sci-fi horror of Netflix's Stranger Things? Perhaps you're craving some nostalgia-inducing 1980's pop culture? With no confirmed premiere date yet for the final season, these films are sure to help fill the gap that the residents of Hawkins have left us.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

A classic science fiction film directed by Steven Speilberg, the story follows 10-year-old Elliot as he befriends a lost alien. This heart-warming coming-of-age adventure won four Oscars and is celebrated for its storyline and groundbreaking special effects. Set in the 1980s, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is bound to fill the gap for Stranger Things fans longing for kids-versus-the-government stories.

The Goonies (1985)

A favorite family choice, The Goonies is a classic adventure film. Directed by Richard Donner, the story follows a group of children who embark on a treasure hunt after discovering an old map. Demonstrating the power of friendship, the use of humor and wit give it a timeless appeal. Again, set in the 1980s this film also showcases bravery and how close bonds are reminiscent of Stranger Things.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

For Stranger Things fans, most Spielberg films will scrap that nostalgic adventure itch. Close Encounters, for instance, revolves around Roy Neary, whose life changes after encountering a UFO. The film also features an award-winning score by famed composer John Williams and won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography.

It (2017)

Based on the novel by Stephen King, IT is a horror split into two films. The most recent adaptation is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Stranger Things' own Finn Wolfhard, making it a no-brainer for Stranger Things fans to hit play on. The first movie is set in 1988 in the small town of Derry and follows a group of teens known as the Loser's Club, tormented by an evil entity that takes on the form of a sadistic clown called Pennywise.

Firestarter (1984)

Missing Eleven? Check out 1984's Firestarter, a classic slice of sci-fi horror. Based on a novel by Stephen King and directed by Mark L. Lester the film follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities as the result of a government experiment.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Wes Craven's seminal slasher film, A Nightmare on Elm Street, follows a group of teenagers haunted in their dreams by the ghost of former child killer: Freddy Krueger. The catch is that if Freddy kills them in their dreams, they really die. Connecting to alternate realities while sleeping… sound familiar?

Carrie (1976)

Directed by Brian De Palma and adapted from the novel by Stephen King, Carrie‘s eponymous main character is relentlessly tormented by both her peers and her abusive mother. However, little do they know that a power is awaking in Carrie that could destroy them all. This is another portrayal of a telekinetic teenage girl, but there is more gore than in Stranger Things, meaning its rated R.

The Monster Squad (1987)

Fred Dekker's cult comedy horror centers around a group of teenage friends who form a club dedicated to classic movie monsters. However, when these monsters turn up in their hometown, only an amulet can save them. Another depiction of ‘80’s pop culture and supernatural elements, The Monster Squad will satisfy Stranger Things fans cravings – at least for a little while.

The Lost Boys (1987)

Who doesn't like their horror balanced out with a little comedy? For equal measures of freight and fun, Stranger Things fans need to check out 1987's The Lost Boys. Directed by Joel Schumacher, the film follows a pair of brothers who get drawn into the world of a gang of rebellious teenage vampires after moving to Santa Clara. Hardly a sleepy, golden suburb, this California city (at least in the film) is known as the murder capital of the world.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

John Hughes' coming-of-age classic The Breakfast Club tells the tale of five very different students forced together during a Saturday detention. During those few hours, they discover they have far more in common than they initially thought. Showing high school life in the 1980s, this movie will give you a temporary Hawkins High fix.

Super 8 (2011)

Anything Steven Spielberg touches is perfect for a Stranger Things fan and Super 8 is no different. Produced by Spielberg, but written and directed by J.J. Abrams, the science fiction story is set in a small town in 1979 and revolves around a group of children witnessing a train crash. Following the event, strange occurrences and disappearances start happening. Much like in Stranger Things, a group of young, adventurous friends are the protagonists.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

The most recent Ghostbusters movie was a sequel, not a reboot, but has very strong '80s vibes regardless. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard stars alongside Paul Rudd as they help the grandchildren of Egon Spengler take on supernatural threats.

The Darkest Minds (2018)