12 Incredible Films That Will Take Your Breath Away

Mulholland Drive Naomi Watts
The ultimate goal of any movie is to leave its viewers sitting in silent contemplation. Sometimes, a Kaiser Soze-esque plot twist; other times, an unexpected death. A director’s job is complete if the movie theater sits silently as the end credits roll. Film fans are sharing their favorite awe-inspiring movies that leave us gasping for breath or just speechless.

1. Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary Toni Collette
“I was in the theater for it,” shares a moviegoer. “No one screamed; we were all so stunned that we just gasped and went quiet.” I agree. This film’s true story element is the most haunting part. 

2. Sound of Metal (2019)

Sound of Metal
This remarkable indie flick about a drummer’s loss of hearing and self-discovery is heartfelt and heartbreaking. “It's just incredibly well done and emotional while not being sappy,” agrees another fan. 

3. Life Is Beautiful (1997)

Life is Beautiful Nicoletta Braschi
This bittersweet World War Two comic tragedy stays in the heart for a long time afterward. It is made more poignant by Roberto Begnini’s performance of a father distracting his son from the horrors of war. “The boy looks a lot like my son, and I sobbed,” recalls someone. 

4. Irreversible (2002)

Irréversible
Argentinian director Gaspar Noé could appear several times here, but each movie should come with a sensory overload warning. Irreversible is shot in reverse chronological order and follows one night in Paris, where an unfortunate woman walks down the wrong alleyway. I still think about this movie today — such was the movie’s effect on me.

5. The Whale (2022)

The Whale Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser won the Academy Award for this film after a long time in the acting doldrums and after difficult personal issues. “It was a weird experience because nobody in the theater moved for a couple of minutes after it ended,” comments a viewer. 

6. Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Synecdoche, New York Sadie Goldstein, Catherine Keener
Synecdoche, New York is about a playwright, Caden Cotard, who wins a grant for some new performance art. This marvelous Philip Seymour Hoffman movie uses a simple literary device and uses it as a metaphor to represent New York City’s effect on people. 

7. Mulholland Drive (2001)

Mulholland Drive Laura Harring Melissa George
David Lynch had the silence-during-end-credits effect on people. His movies veered from abstract to outright disturbing. “The ending to that movie gets more deeply disturbing every time I see it,” enthuses a Lynch lover. “Amazing film.”

8. La Haine (1995)

La haine
Named after a gritty Parisian suburb, La Haine is a volatile coming-of-age drama following teenagers over one day in their city. Following a Paris riot, the three boys come to terms with their social and economic status. 

9. The Nightingale (2018)

The Nightingale 2018
This revenge drama features an Irish convict woman who tracks a murderous British officer through the Tasmanian wilderness. “Half the audience at my screening had left by the time the film finished,” shares a viewer who claimed they cried for hours afterward.

10. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War Robert Downey Jr.
I usually find it hard to care about superhero characters, but this one had me getting them feels at the end for obvious, iron-clad reasons. “When the snap happened, I thought we were at the halfway point,” adds a viewer who obviously loved every minute. “And then the movie ended.”

11. The Lighthouse (2019)

The Lighthouse 2019
Winner at the Cannes Film Festival, this hallucinatory, experiential thriller moves slowly, but that is its genius. We build towards an inevitable catharsis in this astonishing horror movie. Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson are great contemporaries in this daring, dark British chiller. 

12. Whiplash (2014)

Whiplash J. K. Simmons
Whiplash,” claims our final commenter. “I don't think I was breathing throughout that entire final scene.” The fast-paced love letter to jazz drumming is hard to keep up with at times, though that doesn’t distract from its excellence. What an ending, though. 

