Reel Regrets: 18 Films That Aren’t Worth Your Precious Time

Your time is precious. So when you get a moment or an hour or two to sit down and watch a ‘good' movie, there's nothing worse than seeing an all-time classic or something hailed as wildly entertaining, only to be let down.

Submitted for your approval, a list of films that are bad, boring, dated, or just…worth more as an artifact at this point to all but the biggest of cinema fans.

The Terminator

Innovative and a technical marvel for the time, this movie is a rough watch today. Terrible sound effects, some awkward pacing, and the fact the second movie blows it out of the water in every conceivable way suggests this movie might not be worth your time.

It is certainly worth a watch, but if you're expecting an all-time flawless classic like Terminator 2, those chances will be…exterminated.

American History X

It is a movie with a reputation for some unique reasons beyond its message – among them, the “curb stomp” entered the vernacular from this movie's notoriety. In many ways, Edward Norton's ‘turn' from racist evils feels a little unearned, as if the stereotype of a black guy going, “Man, women are crazy,” made Norton see the light. Maybe important at the time, but this movie's message is perhaps dated, if not a bit one-dimensional.

Southland Tales

Backdoor all-star cast, bungled follow-up to a cult classic, and lots and lots and lots of narration by Justin Timberlake.

This isn't so bad, it's good, it isn't a flawed masterpiece, it's just… weird and leaves you going, “What?” Children of Men might be more of the tone this film aimed for. It is the kind of movie that's made your favorite YouTubers' careers – it really is more entertaining to see it reviewed and explained than it is to see it yourself.

The Tree of Life

Tree of Life was praised for its poetry and visual experience capturing the fractured memories of youth. Most people hate poetry.

I like poetry written by people I'm trying to sleep with, and even I wouldn't say I like this movie, and it was hard breaking that news to Mr. Malik in the morning.

Under The Skin

You know exactly what parts of this movie you've seen, and that's the darn point, Bucko.

This is a spooky horror show of a movie that will leave you disturbed and interrogating your actions in the face of people you are physically attractive to, for example – saying you enjoy their poetry.

But if you're expecting a blood-bathed beauty with a knife and a wet t-shirt, prepare for something much worse.

Synecdoche, New York

You know how people really into craft beer have a lot of particular references they can throw down casually, like “Hoppy,” “Clouds,” or “Can I say that in therapy?” Filmmakers got that, too. His name is Charlie Kaufman, and he's a postmodern scribe obsessed with the inherently false nature of film and cinema and how those conventions, tropes, and ideas can and would affect audiences and characters in his movie, and in the case of this movie, all of that at once.

Yeah, getting folks to sit down for this one is tricky. It's not weird as in it's 3 hours long and frogs fly from the ground, and John C. Reilly starts singing songs NOT by Dewey Cox, but rather weird as in you've stepped into a master's thesis with a Bolex and aren't quite sure what a Bolex is.

If Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was too incongruous, this is going to knock your house down with pancakes wearing a backward clown shoe for a hat.

In The Heights

I hate this movie was hailed as the “Return to Summer” right before everyone got put back in their houses during COVID. I hate that the movie lost its teeth and ditched the story about racism and approval involved in Benny's relationship and the courtship of Vanessa.

I hate the obvious re-shoots; I hate that Sonny, in the middle of the movie, uses the DACA rally as an excuse to hit on a chick and then proceeds to suggest that with 96,000 2005 dollars, he's going to fix housing, give out wireless web browsing, and teach them about gentrification. That's not enough money, man.

I hate that this movie is about how tough it is in the Barrio, but it looks like a bright and sunny advertisement for a Coca-Cola commercial. I hate the salon ladies and that kind of insidious gossip, and if you took two hours and 21 minutes of your life and walked around your local bodega, you'd learn more about culture than this movie cares to share.

A Ghost Story

In most cases, “Does this get any better?!” from an audience member less than halfway into a movie should be legally punishable by an ear thwack. But this movie is, in many ways, a provocation. I'm told it improves after the 8-minute pie-eating scene. I suspect I'll never know for myself.

Swiss Army Man

Magic is less good when you know the trick, and a fart-propelled Harry Potter skipping across the water is called Fantastic Beasts, thank you. So yeah, skip this one.

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

Spoilers. This very long, strange, sad, and intermittently exciting movie feels like a fully realized vision of how weird and boring life as an outlaw must be. How D.A.R.E-ing.

Though beautifully shot and well-acted, its length and pacing can test your endurance. If you're interested in outlaws but prefer a more action-oriented tale, 3:10 to Yuma might be a more thrilling ride.

The Place Beyond The Pines

Its ambitious multi-generational narrative can make the movie feel uneven and sprawling and leave you with that dreaded “That's it?!”

“Waves,” from 2019, which is smaller in scope and hits many of the same beats emotionally, might be a more digestible series of tragic and cathartic events.

Sorry To Bother You

I get it! Capitalism is bad. Yes! Mmhmm. And then? Oh. That's all you got, huh? Okay.

Well, you enjoy that 8th-grade anarchist's cookbook cliff notes version of society, and I'm going to be over here looking beyond generally accepted things. It's such a creative movie in the service of a thesis statement that you've seen plastered on a backpack.

A Clockwork Orange

I love the message, hate the medium, and you will, too. Languid and gross and very content with itself regarding its set design and costumes and juxtaposing boyhood chicanery with horrible monstrous acts. With your friends, this movie comes down to the question of, “Can you torture the evil out of someone, and if so, should you?”

There, I saved you two hours.

The Breakfast Club

Forget this movie, too. Forget any person who likes this movie and Judd Nelson's character and the generations of men and women who grew up thinking that the way to get chicks and to be hot, mysterious, and aloof is to treat everybody terribly.

Thanks, John Hughes, you nailed it. You're such a legend. What's next, you'll write a movie demonstrating how to commit murder on humans without actual dire physical consequences. What could possibly go wrong?

At least American Pie is… not even, at least. Watch American Pie instead.

The Fabelmans

This two-hour and 30-minute movie, save for the most prominent film fans, will leave you with a resounding “eh?” It doesn't teach audiences anything about cinema and doesn't tell cinema fans anything they still need to learn.

Avatar: The Way of Water

There sure is a lot of just standing around in paradise in this costly movie about blue fish people made entirely on a computer.

It's incredible on a technical level, but the whole thing feels quite manufactured. Hopefully, the third movie is…more. Somehow.

Cloud Atlas

We're all connected through time and space, DNA and archetypes and the struggle, and the enemies may change in nature, but never in spirit.

And to band together is to become one with the spirit of the clouds or something. This is a 3-hour long movie that wears its self-importance on its sleeve in a big bad way without really arriving at any point a person hasn't heard before.

Sharknado

Good on purpose is good. Bad on purpose is bad. A bad idea done sincerely is sometimes good – like with Abe Lincoln's Vampire Hunter, and bad on accident can be uproarious. Look at “The Room.” Rarely could it be better on purpose, ever worth your time.

Bo Burnham said it best. Your attention is valuable. And worthwhile. Please don't waste it on anything made with the express purpose of being worthless. That's what voting is for.