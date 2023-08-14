Against All Odds: 24 Films That Delivered Way More Than Expected

Get ready to be blown away as we dive into a handpicked selection of 24 films that totally exceeded expectations and turned the world of cinema on its head. These movies are like the rebels of the big screen, defying the norm and leaving us in awe with their jaw-dropping plots, standout acting, and moments that we can't forget.

1 – Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

In this sci-fi thriller, humanity's fate rests on the shoulders of Tom Cruise's character as he relives the same harrowing battle against alien invaders as time resets itself every 24 hours. What seemed like a standard action flick surprises with its ingenious time-loop concept, blending adrenaline-pumping combat with unexpected humor and character growth. This unique concept drives the narrative as he uses his repeated experiences to improve his combat skills and attempt to change the war's outcome against alien invaders.

2 – Taken (2008)

Liam Neeson takes center stage as a retired CIA operative turned furious father in this gripping thriller as he unleashes his relentless pursuit to rescue his kidnapped daughter. The film unexpectedly elevated Neeson into an action superstar, delivering memorable lines and a gritty performance that defied traditional action movie expectations.

3 – Dredd (2012)

This gritty reboot of the Judge Dredd comic book series surprised audiences with its unapologetic brutality and stylistic approach. Karl Urban's portrayal of the titular character in a dystopian future metropolis showcased a darker, more mature adaptation that resonated with fans of the source material.

4 – Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl (2003)

Johnny Depp's iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow turned a theme park ride adaptation into a swashbuckling adventure that captivated audiences worldwide. With its witty dialogue, supernatural elements, and unexpected depth, to say this film transformed into a blockbuster franchise that defied expectations is an understatement.

Pirates of the Caribbean churned out sequel after sequel, endless profitable merchandise, and an iconic, instantly recognizable score. Pirates of the Caribbean has transcended the big screen to become something more than a film — a cultural phenomenon.

5 – 21 Jump Street (2012)

This reboot of a 1980s TV series raised eyebrows with its comedic twist on undercover cops infiltrating high schools. Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill's unexpectedly hilarious chemistry, combined with self-aware humor and clever references, turned this buddy comedy into a surprise hit.

6 – A Goofy Movie (1995)

“A film based on a Disney afternoon show that isn't even any of the best Disney afternoon shows, and it's a movie about a father and son drifting apart with Pixar-like emotional moments,” says one avid fan of the film. From its humble origins, this animated gem surpassed expectations by delving into a heartwarming father-son road trip. Balancing humor, musical numbers, and genuine emotion, it transformed a goofy cartoon character into a relatable family figure.

7 – Zoolander (2001)

Ben Stiller's satirical take on the fashion industry took audiences by surprise with its absurdity and laugh-out-loud moments. Stiller's portrayal of the dim-witted male model and the film's offbeat humor created a cult classic that remains hilariously memorable despite receiving initial mixed reactions.

8 – Last Action Hero (1993)

Last Action Hero blurs the lines between comedy and satire as the film follows a young boy who enters a movie world, challenging the conventions of the action genre. Despite initial reception, its clever meta-commentary and self-awareness have granted it a dedicated fan base over time. For fans of Arnold Schwarzenegger's action flicks, Last Action Hero is perfect because it's the best Arnold flick.

9 – In Bruges (2008)

This dark comedy-drama follows two hitmen, played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, on an unexpected journey to the picturesque city of Bruges. Mixing witty banter, existential themes, and a surprising emotional depth, the film exceeded expectations by balancing humor with introspection.

10 – The Lego Movie (2014)

What could have been a mere marketing ploy turned out to be a visually stunning and emotionally resonant animated film. Combining a clever storyline, vibrant animation, and unexpected philosophical layers, it became a surprise hit for children and adults.

11 – Creed (2015)

Reinvigorating the Rocky franchise, Creed shifted focus to Apollo Creed's son, played by Michael B. Jordan. With Sylvester Stallone's return as Rocky Balboa, the film defied rehashing expectations by delivering a poignant story of legacy, determination, and mentorship. Jordan's captivating performance quashed any doubts that he couldn't carry a franchise that had already invested audiences in Sylvester Stallone's character arc.

12 – Paddington (2014)

This live-action/CGI hybrid adaptation of the beloved bear's adventures defied skepticism by delivering a heartwarming and whimsical family film. With a blend of humor, charm, and emotional depth, Paddington exceeded expectations that it would be just another half-hearted lowbrow animated film for kids and became a modern classic beloved by all ages.

13 – Tremors (1990)

This creature feature brought unexpected thrills with its mix of horror, humor, and B-movie charm. Set in a small desert town, the film's quirky characters and surprisingly suspenseful plot elevated it beyond its creature-feature origins.

14 – Clue (1985)

Based on the board game, this murder-mystery comedy defied expectations by embracing its campiness. With a talented ensemble cast and multiple endings in theaters, the film cleverly subverted the notion of game-to-movie adaptations, much like Pirates of the Caribbean.

15 – What We Do in The Shadows (2014)

What We Do in the Shadows takes a mockumentary approach to vampire life, showcasing the hilariously mundane struggles and interpersonal dynamics of its undead protagonists as they navigate modern society and supernatural challenges. The film's dry humor and hilarious characters breathed new life into vampire tropes.

16 – The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

This Disney animated film went against the grain by delivering a lighthearted, buddy-comedy adventure with elements of ancient Incan culture. Its departure from traditional Disney princess narratives charmed audiences and showcased a different kind of hero's journey. It also happens to be one of the funniest animated films Disney has ever produced, which appealed to girls, boys, children, and adults.

17 – A Knight's Tale (2001)

Blending medieval romance with modern sensibilities, this film transformed jousting tournaments into a lively, unexpected adventure. Heath Ledger's charisma and anachronistic soundtrack breathed new life into a historical setting. A charismatic peasant named William impersonates a nobleman to compete in jousting tournaments during the 14th century. With modern music, humor, and romance, the film follows his rise through the ranks and the challenges he faces while challenging the social norms of his time.

18 – Shrek (2001)

This animated fairy tale took the genre in a whole new direction with its irreverent humor and subversion of classic fairy tale tropes. Its unexpected blend of heart and edginess launched a franchise that appealed to kids and adults. With Shrek was originally supposed to be voiced by Chris Farley, the film gambled on recasting the role with Michael Meyers after Farley's untimely death. Despite the tragedy, it's hard to imagine anyone but Meyers' iconic voice and delivery embodying Shrek.

19 – Transformers (2007)

Director Michael Bay's adaptation of the famous toy line defied expectations by delivering a visually spectacular action film. The film's impressive CGI and larger-than-life robot battles captured the essence of the beloved toys on the big screen. Shia Labeouf's natural charisma and on-screen chemistry with Megan Fox gave the movie more heart than any of us could have anticipated. While the franchise devolved into a big spectacle that lost its heart, the first film is a treasure.

20 – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Puss in Boots realizes the consequences of his adventurous spirit as he learns that eight of his nine lives have been spent. To reverse this fate, he embarks on a grand quest to uncover the elusive “Last Wish,” a mythical solution that promises to restore his depleted life count.

“It's a sequel to a mediocre spin-off from 11 years ago, based on a side character from Shrek 2, yet it's one of my favorite movies all-time. The visuals, the plot, the characters, the humor, I just can't get enough of it,” comments an audience member.

21 – Mean Girls (2004)

This teen comedy defied the typical high school movie mold with its sharp wit and commentary on teenage social dynamics. Written by Tina Fey, the film's clever humor, iconic performances, and memorable quotes propelled it to cult status.

22 – Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018)

The sixth installment in the Mission Impossible series surprised audiences by raising the stakes with breathtaking action sequences and a gripping storyline. Tom Cruise's dedication to performing his own stunts added an extra layer of intensity. As one viewer points out, “The sixth movie in a franchise has no business being as good as MI: Fallout.”

23 – District 9 (2009)

Blending science fiction with social commentary on how we treat others, this film took a unique approach to the alien invasion trope. Its gritty realism and thought-provoking themes exceeded expectations, earning critical acclaim and a devoted following. The graphics were impressive for its time, and that wasn't even the most impressive aspect. The story was unique, clever, and gripping.

24 – Jumanji (1995)

This adventure fantasy film transformed a beloved children's book into a thrilling cinematic experience. With Robin Williams leading the cast, the film balanced excitement, humor, and heart, becoming a classic of '90s family entertainment.

Source: Reddit.