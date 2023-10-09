Eerie Endings: 15 Films That Linger in Your Thoughts

A handful of outstanding films go beyond merely entertaining or stimulating our imagination—they echo and dwell effortlessly in our minds. They nestle into the hidden crevices of our thoughts, with the potential to shape our character. These movies have the strange power to stick with you, much like a haunting song or a vivid dream.

1. Trust (2010)

Trust is not a shocking film about crimes; it is a slow-burning look at how one family is impacted. It dares to tackle the unpleasant parts, such as how you handle it when your daughter, 14, is distraught that she can't see her “boyfriend” and doesn't believe that any crime has been committed. Clive Owen brilliantly portrays the father, horrified by the advertising profession in which he works.

2. Hostel (2005)

Because of this movie, many gap-year students and their parents must have been anxious about that hedonistic trip abroad. Many even think an actual “hostel” might exist, but only in the remote corners of Europe. Eli Roth has deftly played on our profound apprehension of the unfamiliar; how can you be sure that locals aren't talking about you when you don't speak their language?

3. A Cry in The Dark (1988)

The Australian mother Lindy Chamberlain, played by Meryl Streep, has her child taken by a dingo. At the same time, her family is camped near Uluru. The worst nightmare of any parent is made worse by a Kafkaesque sequel: the general public misinterprets Lindy's shock as heartlessness. She goes through a media trial for failing to exhibit the emotions expected of a bereaved mother. A rude awakening that people occasionally make decisions based on the most absurd logic and then disregard all evidence to the contrary.

4. 1984 (1984)

While Animal Farm is probably only remembered while you're watching the news, 1984 has crept into our reality. George Orwell so effectively exposes hypocrisy and corruption that he almost had two places on this list. In a brilliant move, the movie came out in 1984. Winston Smith, played by John Hurt, is a downtrodden commoner whose day job is to rewrite history to conform to Big Brother's ideology. Indulging in a lover, he defies authority by declaring, “Freedom is the Freedom to say two plus two equals four. If that is granted, all else will follow.”

5. Beautiful Boy (2010)

The movie portrays Maria Bello and Michael Sheen as the parents of a teenager who shot his friends and then himself. It's a brutal movie to watch since these parents are not only grieving their kid's loss but also dealing with guilt and never-ending regrets. What went wrong, exactly? Could we have foreseen it? Additionally, they face public contempt, press intrusion, and plain old humiliation for producing a psycho. The notion that no relationship is hopelessly hopeless is the only encouraging thought.

6. Capturing The Friedmans (2003)

Arnold Friedman and his adolescent son Jesse, who was accused of abusing boys in their after-school computer club, were one of the cases of the daycare craze of the 1980s in the United States. Andrew Jarecki put together this fascinating documentary on their story.

The conflicting sides of the tale are pretty evenly balanced, making it painfully challenging to determine the truth. Is it a scathing reflection of the justice system when it permits false allegations to destroy people's lives? Or a grim testament to how pedophiles elude justice when they present as content and innocent family men?

7. When The Wind Blows (1986)

This cartoon may have innocent looks, but it's not one to show the kids on Boxing Day. Raymond Briggs created it as a graphic novel. It's a sad and depressing tale of an old couple who constructed a shelter after receiving a nuclear attack warning from the government. The novella, released a few days after the bombings, chronicles their gradual deterioration into severe radiation sickness and their feelings of isolation as they try to figure out what happened to the rest of the globe.

8. United 93 (2006)

There have been countless movies and hours of news coverage of the horrible events of 9/11. It has also evolved into a touching theme for films. It is tough to surpass United 93 because it was the first. This portrayal of brave passengers who did their part to escape a catastrophe uses simple storytelling to tremendous emotional effect.

9. Lord of The Flies (1990)

A group of schoolboys become nasty after becoming isolated on an island. The most unsettling aspect of the “good” ones is their sense of powerlessness as their numbers decrease, either due to intelligent children deciding to kill or defecting to the other side to survive. There are some genuinely shocking moments in it.

What happens next? is the million-dollar lingering question as the film ends.

10. Earthlings (2005)

Some individuals will gladly witness the most brutal violence imaginable, yet they will scowl when it is mentioned that the same film also features the fake death of a puppy. This horrifyingly violent and unforgettable documentary examines all the various ways we utilize animals, including pets, food, and entertainment, using hidden film shot over six years. The result is a movie that will forever destroy bacon for you and may give you nightmares.

11. Prisoners (2013)

Keller decides to take matters into his own hands because of the slow progress Detective Loki's methods are making on his kidnapped daughter's case. Keller may have learned interrogation techniques from Jack Bauer, but at his core, he is God-fearing. But choking out the rest of the Lord's prayer, he can only go past “forgive our trespasses as we forgive,” which begs the question of how much our religious convictions matter when dealing with the negative aspects of human nature.

12. Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Jacob, played by Tim Robbins, is tormented by flashbacks to his unusual experiences in Vietnam, horrific visions, and what appears to be a slipping sense of reality. Jacob wants to know why his former army colleagues are experiencing similar unsettling hallucinations. Still, it's difficult for him to know who to believe. In addition to being a terrifying, mind-bending film, Jacob's Ladder also explores a distinct aspect of the Vietnam War.

13. Iris (2001)

John, a bashful young geek, is completely smitten by Iris' vivacious and fearless demeanor. She becomes a shell of her former self when diagnosed with Alzheimer's and does not recall the books she has authored or the life she once led. She can only count on John, and he must watch helplessly while his wife declines. This film will be quite distressing for many.

14. The Elephant Man (1980)

This movie's portrayal of Joseph Merrick's life tale is remarkable. Merrick's lot in life is displayed in a Victorian freak exhibit due to his genetic defects. John Hurt's elephant man appears to reverse his luck when a caring doctor (Anthony Hopkins) takes him under his wing. However, this is an immensely depressing drama due to the harshness of other people and nature.

15. Life Is Beautiful (1997)

It opens with a falsely upbeat portrayal of Guido's loving family and life before they board a train to a concentration camp. It's uncommon to find humor in the horrors of World War II, even though this film is billed as a tragicomedy. However, there are striking laugh-out-loud moments when Guido volunteers to translate the guard's German to his cellmates. To shelter his son from the reality of their situation, Guido persuades him that they are playing a game and that he must follow the rules to win.

Source: Reddit