Unsettling Cinema: 15 Films That’ll Keep You on Edge

On some nights, you aren't content to watch The Bachelorette or Air Bud. Sometimes, your soul calls out for a movie that will raise the hairs on your arms and churn the chicken marsala you enjoyed for dinner. Consider loading one of these films into the streaming queue when the mood for discomfort strikes.

1. Sound of Freedom (2023)

It's blatantly apparent why Sound of Freedom is an unsettling movie, and its status as a true story makes it all the more difficult to watch. Despite having the elements of an action thriller, the film has a disturbing undercurrent that makes you feel bad even to eat popcorn in the theater. Sound of Freedom is an important film, to be certain, but also an unsettling film.

2. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Roman Polanski and “unsettling” are synonyms for more reasons than one, but Rosemary's Baby is certainly one of those reasons. The fact that Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey was reportedly an advisor to Polanski during the filming makes the movie feel just a bit too plausible.

3. You Were Never Really Here (2017)

You Were Never Really Here grapples with the same themes as Sound of Freedom, but arguably in an even more graphic and unsettling manner. Joaquin Phoenix's naturally weary demeanor made him a perfect cast as Joe, a mercurial veteran tasked with rescuing the pre-teen daughter of a rising New York senator.

4. L.I.E. (2001)

Before he was Logan Roy flying over Long Island in Succession, Bryan Cox was Big John Harrigan creeping on a teenaged Paul Dano in L.I.E. The sort of film that is unsettling in its normalization of immoral behavior, L.I.E. is a reminder that predators are most frightening because they look just like you or me.

5. The House That Jack Built (2018)

Filmmaker Lars von Trier released one of the more shocking films in recent memory with The House That Jack Built. Anytime a movie attempts to communicate the thinking process of a homicidal madman, it makes for unsettling cinema—this movie starring Kevin Dillon is no exception.

6. One Hour Photo (2002)

While One Hour Photo has become substantially less unsettling as the world has moved towards primarily digital photography, the premise remains as relevant as ever. Rather than the lonely photo developer taking an unhealthy obsession with your life, it's internet stalkers, privacy-invading technologies, and Big Brother creeping on you. It's unsettling, to say the least.

7. Kids (1995)

Nothing yanks at your soul like the loss of innocence, and Kids is nothing if not about the loss of innocence. New York City has an unrivaled ability to make kids grow up fast, but kids should never grow up as fast as the kids in Kids.

8. Come and See (1985)

One of IMDb's highest-rated films of all time, Come and See, makes viewers wonder when a war movie becomes too realistic. Focusing on young people (a boy in particular) caught in the Germans' Eastward invasion during WWII, Come and See may be a necessary reminder of the horrors of armed conflict.

9. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Actor Barry Keoghan has made a habit of being immensely unsettling during his brief acting career, and his turn in The Killing of a Sacred Deer continues the trend. His character Martin begins the film shadowing Colin Farrell's Dr. Steven Murphy, but everything takes an unsettling turn down a one-way road.

10. Spotlight (2015)

Spotlight isn't a film with any particularly disturbing scenes, as its main characters are The Boston Globe's investigative journalists. However, the scandal that those journalists are investigating is clutch-your-kids-tight type of stuff, making for one of the more upsetting movies of the 2010s.

11. Mother! (2017)

If director Darren Aronofsky doesn't have an audience squirming in their seats (or perhaps even leaving the theater in disgust), then he apparently isn't happy. At least, that's the only thing we can deduce from films like Mother!, which starts with a lovely couple in a country home and devolves into one of the more disturbing metaphors you'll ever encounter.

12. Funny Games (2007)

Unsettling films make you linger in awkwardness, but not in the same way that a romantic comedy makes you linger in awkwardness. Films like Funny Games have sinister undertones that you want to escape from, but the promise of something horrific to come prevents you from looking away.

13. The Hunt (2012)

Mads Mikkelsen is excellent in this infuriating (but critically lauded) film about a well-meaning kindergarten teacher falsely accused of a heinous crime. Some movies are upsetting for unexpected reasons, and this is one of those movies.

14. Melancholia (2011)

Lars von Trier has always been a director who thrives on the controversial. And, by “controversial,” we mean nausea-inducing. Melancholia compounds marital anxiety with existential terror, making for the sort of movie you don't want to watch when you're in a funk—or, potentially, ever.

15. The Last House on The Left (2009)

The Last House on the Left is all about bad people doing bad things for a protracted period of time. A movie made solely to make you squirm, wince, and cringe, you'll have to search this one to understand exactly why it makes this list.

