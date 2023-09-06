Pause and Pass: 25 Films We Noped Out Of

We're sure you've had your fair share of movie experiences that made you question your choices. We've all been there and know how annoying it can be. Next time, you might want to listen to your guts when you notice the drabness setting in. Want to save you the stress of another horrible movie encounter? Check out these 25 movies that film lovers swear they couldn't sit through.

1. The Human Centipede (2009)

We were curious and a bit excited when we read the title on our screens. That excitement died when we discovered it's a story about a crazy scientist creating a “human centipede” by stitching people together, mouth-to-posterior. Who thought this script was a bright idea? And who exactly was the target audience? We can only imagine the reactions of the poor viewers eager to enjoy a good film. The initial curiosity quickly turns into regret, followed by a rapid evacuation from the room.

2. Under The Skin (2013)

The story follows an alien seductress who preys on unsuspecting men in Scotland. Sounds intriguing. Well, here's the thing: a good chunk of the movie comprises long, drawn-out sequences where not much happens. You could liken the experience to watching water drip but with occasional bursts of weirdness.

3. Antichrist (2009)

Antichrist was directed by Lars von Trier, known for his unique and controversial style. But let's just say this film takes “disturbing” to a new level. Von Trier may have sprinkled a little extra dose of nightmare fuel over an unsettling story. Simply put, Antichrist is the kind of movie that'll make you wonder if you should watch cat videos on the internet instead.

4. Pearl Harbor (2001)

While some film buffs argue that Pearl Harbor was a masterpiece, Others say it lacked excitement. You could probably hear eyelids drooping as viewers struggled to sit through the film. That was probably the longest 1.5 hours of their lives.

5. Irreversible (2002)

Certain films challenge your endurance, both mentally and emotionally. Irreversible falls into that category with a resounding thud. The director may have blended all the ingredients for a pleasant movie night into a disorienting mess. The plot alone is enough to make your head spin. It starts at the end and works backward, like a time warp.

6. Cannibal Holocaust (1980)

Cannibal Holocaust is filled with scenes of animal cruelty and human brutality that make you want to cover your eyes. Also, you'll have to watch most of it through shaky shots as the characters venture deep into the heart of darkness. No one wants to watch a movie with animal cruelty and an unhealthy dose of cannibalism. Rumors were that the animals were actually harmed in real life. Of course, viewers couldn't stand that.

7. Martyrs (2008)

They should have handed out survival kits at the theater for this one. Or a barf bag and a therapist on speed dial. The film takes the concept of horror to a whole new level, not the kind where you can hide behind your popcorn bucket and giggle nervously. It's the type that'll make you ask for a refund on your ticket purchase.

8. The Witch (2015)

This film will throw you into an unsettling world of colonial America, where a witch torments a family in the nearby woods. And the filmmakers don't hold back on the creepy factor. You've got eerie music, ominous chants, and enough goats to suggest an uprising. Probably, the most memorable character would be Black Phillip for most people. Who doesn't love a movie with an evil goat in it?

9. The Neon Demon (2016)

The Neon Demon is a wild acid trip mixed with a horror flick and a dash of fashion industry drama. The story revolves around a young aspiring model who enters the dark and twisted world of the fashion industry. Unfortunately, things take a nosedive real quick. It's like watching a car crash in slow-mo, but instead of cars, it's models. And things get pretty gruesome.

10. Funny Games (1997)

This was a psychological thriller that messed with a lot of people's patience. Judging by the number of viewers that noped out of it, it took an angle to appreciate its twisted brilliance. The angle requires being uncomfortable, disturbed, and slightly traumatized.

11. Possession (1981)

Possession is a horror film that takes a twisted journey into the depths of the human psyche. A couple's marriage falls apart when things take a rather bizarre turn. Everything from the doppelgängers to tentacle-like creatures and super intense scenes that make your head spin. Everyone loves a good scare, but sometimes viewers expect a line to be drawn.

12. Climax (2018)

Climax, directed by Gaspar Noé, is a film that will test your limits. It's like a twisted experiment to see how long you can endure a bunch of dancers trapped in a nightmare of drugs, paranoia, and chaos. Who needs plot development when you can watch people lose their minds for two hours straight? You might want to miss this one if you like your movies with straightforward plots and basic coherence.

13. White Noise (2022)

You know a film is in trouble when the most exciting part is the opening credits. White Noise is a spine-chilling exploration of the afterlife. Still, it feels more like an extended meditation on the color beige. We'd recommend anything else if you're looking for a thrilling supernatural flick.

14. Compliance (2012)

The premise seems harmless enough — a prank caller convinces a fast food manager that one of her employees is a criminal and manipulates her into carrying out some absurd requests. But trust us, it goes downhill faster than a snowball in a heatwave. The tension keeps building, and every time you think it can't get any worse, it does. It's a never-ending loop of discomfort and disbelief.

15. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Yorgos Lanthimos is known for bizarre and unsettling productions; this film is no exception. The film is an odd mix of psychological thriller and Greek tragedy, with a dash of dark humor thrown in for good measure. Sounds intriguing, right? Some viewers say that even as an acquired taste, things seem weird. We're talking some seriously messed-up stuff.

16. Enter The Void (2009)

Enter the Void has a trippy, mind-bending narrative that doesn't strike any particular chord. One moment, you're following the main character's out-of-body experience; the next, you're blinded by neon lights and sensory overload. The experience is like getting lost in a maze made of psychedelic nightmares. Good luck with that!

17. The Irishman (2019)

We appreciate a good gangster flick as much as the next person. But three and a half hours? Maybe Scorsese forgot that people have bladders that need regular attention. You could build a small empire with the time spent watching that epic saga.

18. There Will Be Blood (2007)

There Will Be Blood is a slow burner. It's so slow that you wouldn't miss a single plot development if you blinked through. How many minutes of Daniel Day-Lewis brooding and digging for oil can one person handle? The film's progression felt like watching grass grow, except it's oil wells instead of grass. And instead of growing, they're just there, staring and waiting for something to happen.

19. Melancholia (2011)

Melancholia is a barrel of solemn introspection mixed with a splash of apocalyptic doom. The opening scene makes you want to crawl under the covers and pretend the world doesn't exist. Kirsten Dunst's melancholic stare, combined with the hauntingly beautiful music, sets the tone for the entire film. And that tone? Well, it's not precisely a jazzy, feel-good rom-com, so you know.

20. Tusk (2014)

The mere thought of enduring a feature-length film about a human-walrus hybrid is enough to make one crack. We can only imagine the mental state of those brave enough to attempt a sit-through. Were they traumatized? Scarred for life? Did they question their sanity? Well, we wouldn't be surprised. Some horrors in this world should remain unseen. Don't you think?

21. Dogtooth (2009)

Dogtooth introduces you to a family that makes the Addams Family look like the Brady Bunch. They have their peculiar way of doing things (by peculiar, we mean downright disturbing). We won't go into too much detail but know that their version of family values would make even the most open-minded person raise an eyebrow.

22. Eden Lake (2008)

The tension in this movie is so obvious you can feel your muscles constricting. Viewers were not intrigued by the constant cat-and-mouse game. Watching a couple constantly trying to escape the clutches of some sadistic little devils isn't as entertaining as the producers hoped. And it doesn't end well. The violence escalates to a point where you just can't bear to watch anymore.

23. Mother! (2017)

Jennifer Lawrence plays a woman who wants to renovate her home and live a quiet life. Simple enough? Wrong! When chaos ensues, the house becomes a playground for strange events and characters. Imagine being at a party full of unwelcome guests because of your spouse's fragile ego. How irritated would you be?

24. The Lobster (2015)

The Lobster takes place in a dystopian future where being single is a crime. Anyone without a partner gets transformed into an animal of their choosing. Can you imagine that? We can see why some folks noped out of this one. The Lobster is not exactly your typical rom-com. It's more like a surreal, dark comedy that makes you ponder the nature of relationships and societal norms. The movie had a deadpan humor, so dry you could use it to start a campfire.

25. The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

The story of The Many Saints of Newark makes one wonder if the film is on some sort of mobster witness protection program and hiding from all the excitement. Or perhaps it was the characters. Sure, we get a young Tony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini. He does a commendable job stepping into his father's shoes. But for some, it just didn't capture that same magic. Maybe it was the pacing that set it off. Who knows?

Source: (Reddit).