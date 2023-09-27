Muppets Makeover: 20 Movies Fans Dream of Seeing Remade with a Furry Twist

The Muppets make everything better, from A Christmas Carol to Treasure Island to music documentaries. There has not been a single movie that isn't improved by the addition of Jim Henson's fuzzy brigade of loveable misfits. Gonzo and company even made Disney's latest attempt at The Haunted Mansion movie bearable.

With this in mind, members of a popular internet forum mused over what other films Kermit and the gang could liven up.

1. Beauty and The Beast (1991)

In this charming remake of the Disney classic, the whole cast is Muppets, apart from the Beast, played by someone handsome like Henry Cavill, who will be replaced halfway through the film by Liam Hemsworth.

2. They Live (1988)

I'm unsure whether it would be better if everyone turns into muppets or if all the muppets turn into humans when Nada puts the glasses on. Either way, hilarity ensues.

3. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

In this remake of Kubrick's ultraviolent social satire, Fozzy Bear stars as Wakka De Wakka, the leader of a violent gang of delinquent muppets with a taste for Swedish cooking and bad stand-up comedy.

4. The Princess Bride (1987)

Many in the comments said this was the only Princess Bride remake they would stomach, and I have to agree. The idea of Kermit as The Dread Pirate Roberts fighting Pepé the King Prawn as Iñigo Montoya is just too funny.

5. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

The Great Gonzo plays the world's greatest Gonzo journalist. Fozzy Bear plays his attorney in this wild weekend in Las Vegas in search of the American Dream.

6. 300 (2006)

Think about how funny it is when a single muppet runs. Now think about 300 of them running towards the Persian army with foam spears in little red capes, led by Animal screaming Sparta!

7. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Think about it. The only human actor is Samuel L Jackson; Kermit plays Vincent. The drug dealers with the suitcase are Beaker and Honeydew.

8. Evil Dead 2 (1987)

It's a straightish remake where everyone is a muppet except for Bruce Campbell, who reprises his role as Ash. Somehow Campbell still seems cartoonish by comparison.

9. Gladiator (2000)

Fozzy, clad in leather armor, brandishing a gladius, Gonzo, slain at his feet, stands in the middle of the Colosseum and yells: “Are you not entertained?”

10. The Godfather (1972)

Al Pacino is still Michael. Vito is played by the Swedish Chef. Fozzy is Sonny, Rizzo is Fredo. Sam the Eagle is Tessio, Gonzo is Tom Hagan, and every rank-and-file mobster is a chicken. Just think of the opening.

11. Clue (1985)

Everyone is a muppet apart from the Butler, who Tim Curry still plays. Sam The Eagle is Colonel Mustard; Miss Piggy is Miss Peacock; The Swedish Chef is the chef. Communism is a red herring, literally.

12. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Electric Mayhem is on the truck with flame-throwing instruments. Miss Piggy is Imoten Joe. Kermit is Max. Riso is revving up his car, covered in chrome, screaming, “It's a lovely day!”

13. Jaws (1975)

Everyone is human; it's played entirely straight, except for the shark, which Achilles, the shark, plays. He doesn't eat anyone. He wants to be friends. The swimmers can also hear the theme, just for kicks.

14. Withnail and I (1987)

Bruce Robinson's black comedy about two down-on-their-luck actors slumming it in 1960s Soho is almost a perfect film — the one thing that would make it better; Gonzo and Rizzo in the starring roles.

15. Whiplash (2014)

A promising young drummer (Animal) enrolls at a cut-throat music conservatory and soon begins to be mentored by a ruthless instructor who will stop at nothing to achieve perfection (JK Simmons).

16. Braveheart (1995)

The Muppets in kilts and Scottish accents, and running around in their great Muppet way… I think that would make for a great movie. A Muppet Braveheart would be perfect.

17. Casablanca (1942)

Can you just imagine Kermit playing Humphrey Bogart and Miss Piggy playing Ingrid Bergman? All the dramatic, touching scenes would be even funnier with our favorite Muppets in them instead. That final scene would be absolutely perfect cast this way.

18. Titanic (1997)

We want Kermit and Miss Piggy again, starring as Jack and Rose, but we would love it if Billy Zane came back to reprise his role as Caledon Hockley.

19. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Okay so get this. Matthew Macfadyen should play Mr. Darcy again, with Miss Piggy playing Elizabeth. Sam the Eagle as Mr. Bennet, of course, but the real catch should be Kermit playing Mr. Bingley. I think that's a great casting!

20. The Room (2003)

Fozzy would make a good Johnny, putting him front and center in this movie, with Ketmit playing Mark. Phillip Haldiman should still play Denny and Tommy Wiseau should make a cameo in the film, of course. We'd love to watch this version of the film.

