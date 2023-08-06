15 Films Where the Villain Gets Defeated in a Bizarre and Unexpected Way

Everyone loves when good triumphs and the bad guys are defeated. But sometimes, movie villains meet an unanticipated end, making things even more interesting for all of us. Inspired by some movie buffs in an online community, we gathered 15 amazing films with a delightful twist on the classic “good versus evil” tale, where the villain's defeat unfolds most bizarrely and unexpectedly.

1 – Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Join Indiana Jones on a heart-pounding adventure as he braves treacherous jungles in South America for a legendary golden statue. Narrowly escaping deadly traps, Jones receives word of an even greater quest — the fabled Ark of the Covenant, which holds the key to humanity's existence.

He embarks on a perilous journey from Nepal to Egypt, battling his nemesis, Rene Belloq, and a menacing group of Nazis. The heroic professor shows determination to outwit evil and safeguard the world's most profound secrets. And for spoilers, we give you one user's comment: “The Nazis getting melted wasn't what we expected.”

2 – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

A charismatic thief leads an unusual group of adventurers on an epic heist to reclaim a lost relic. But their daring plan goes awry when they cross paths with a formidable foe, Sofina, a Red Wizard of Thay. Her sinister plot to seize control of Neverwinter and transform its people into undead servants poses a grave threat.

As battles unfold, Simon the Sorcerer counters her dark spell while Doric the Druid unleashes primal fury and smashes Sofina. Since she was an undead, fans are unsure if Doric's beatings killed her. But we are certain she wouldn't want to experience his fury again.

3 – Doctor Strange (2016)

Doctor Strange chronicles the extraordinary journey of gifted neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange. When tragedy strikes in a car accident, he embarks on a humbling journey into mysticism and alternate dimensions. Embracing his newfound role as a bridge between worlds, he harnesses metaphysical powers and ancient relics to safeguard the universe from the malevolent Dormammu.

Initially outmatched, Strange devises a brilliant strategy. He uses the Eye of Agamotto to trap the Dark Dimension in an unyielding time loop, resurrecting himself after each demise.

4 – Shrek (2001)

In a land of fairytales, Shrek is an enchanting tale of a grumpy green ogre named Shrek whose beloved swamp is overrun by magical creatures. Determined to reclaim his home, Shrek journeys with his chatty donkey companion. Things get interesting when the power-hungry Lord Farquaad strikes a deal with Shrek, leading him to rescue Princess Fiona.

Shrek's heart opens to the lovely princess as they journey together, and Fiona guards a mysterious secret. Following Fiona's humbling experience, a remarkable change occurs, propelling the show forward in sync with the movie's essence.

Lord Farquaad seizes the throne, setting the stage for a thrilling confrontation with the Dragon, ultimately leading to his demise. “Lord Farquaad getting eaten by a dragon during his wedding is not something I anticipated…,” one fan writes.

5 – No Country For Old Men (2007)

In a desolate Texas landscape, Llewelyn Moss stumbles upon a blood-soaked drug deal. He snatches two million dollars but is unaware it marks him for death. The relentless psychopathic killer, Anton Chigurh, leaves a trail of carnage in his wake, determined to reclaim the money at any cost.

Sheriff Ed Tom Bell faces an overwhelming moral crisis. And in an unexpected twist, Bell chases down Chigurh but is unsuccessful. Viewers do not get the satisfaction of a conventional win since Chigurh's defeat is him being forced to go into hiding to escape his crimes.

6 – Jurassic Park (1993)

Welcome to Jurassic Park, where prehistoric wonders come to life. John Hammond's vision becomes a reality with living dinosaurs on a remote island. But when chaos strikes, a thrilling race for survival ensues. Critical security systems fail, and dinosaurs roam freely.

Meanwhile, Dennis Nedry collaborates with Biosyn to smuggle dinosaur embryos off the island. However, a storm ruins his plans as he attempts to escape the park to a ship. And as fate would have it, he is attacked and killed by a Dilophosaurus before he can flee.

7 – Out of Sight (1998)

A bank robber's escape turns into an unexpected romance with a captivating twist. Jack Foley and Buddy Bragg pull off a daring jailbreak, only to kidnap US Marshal Lopez. Maurice “Snoop” Miller, a small-time gangster who met Foley in jail, joins him on a diamond heist and tries to double-cross him. Eventually, the two men face off. When Snoop tries to kill Foley, Karen Sisco, Foley's federal marshal lover, comes to the rescue and guns down Snoop. No one saw that coming.

8 – War of the Worlds (2005)

Alien invaders unleash terror, and an ordinary man must shield his family. With his children's lives on the line, Ray Ferrier, a father facing an apocalyptic alien invasion, braves perilous odds to transport them to safety. Luckily, he had an unexpected ally on his side: nature. It turns out that the aliens were vulnerable to several microbes that occur naturally on Earth.

Mother Earth 1 : 0 Aliens.

9 – The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Gotham City faces its darkest hour, and Batman must rise again. Despite past sacrifices, the caped crusader steps forward to aid the city against Bane's ruthless plot. Even with his superhuman strength, Bane had a Kryptonite.

Without his mask, Bane suffers excruciatingly from permanent injuries. It was only a matter of time before Batman found out. And in their second hand-to-hand combat, Batman rips the tubes out of Bane's mask and incapacitates him — a glorious ending we couldn't have expected but loved all the same.

10 – Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

Jack Burton, the sharp-witted trucker, jumps headfirst into danger to aid his friend Wang in rescuing his kidnapped fiancée, Miao Yin. Unbeknownst to Jack, this perilous mission plunges them into San Francisco's Chinatown underworld, where an ancient curse weaves its enigmatic spell.

Battling against the sinister sorcerer David Lo Pan, they face deadly minions, spine-chilling supernatural horrors, and relentless Kung Fu masters. In an epic showdown in the sorcerer's headquarters, Jack, Gracie, and Wang join forces to defeat Lo Pan in the most thrilling way ever — a blade right into Lo Pan's forehead.

11 – The Pledge (2021)

Retiring detective Jerry Black solemnly vows to a grieving mother to track down her daughter's true killer. Convinced of the police's mistake, Jerry unravels a chilling pattern of similar crimes targeting young, pretty, blonde, and petite victims. Oliver is the elusive antagonist who befriends little girls, lures them with chocolates, and hurts them.

Sadly, we can't say he gets what he deserves. Yes, he dies before the credits roll, but only because he didn't see an approaching truck before it was too late.

12 – Live and Let Die (1973)

In this film, the deaths of multiple British agents in New Orleans raise the alarm. Bond's pursuit leads him to the enigmatic Mr. Big, a heroin kingpin. Along the way, he encounters formidable foes like Tee Hee, with his deadly claw, the voodoo master Baron Samedi, and the alluring tarot card reader, Solitaire.

When Mr. Big captures Bond and tries to drown Bond, all hope seems lost. But he survives, swims back to land, and uses expandable gas pallets to defeat the drug lord. First, both men brawl until they fall into the water, where Bond forces the gas pallets down Mr Big's throat, causing him to swell up and explode. Yup, Bond wins again.

13 – Beyond the Black Rainbow (2010)

Here, a secluded New Age commune conceals a cutting-edge research facility led by the pill-popping psychiatrist Dr. Barry Nyle. His obsession centers on Elena, a female patient with extraordinary telekinetic and telepathic abilities. As Dr. Nyle delves deeper into Elena's powers, his intentions become sinister, leaving her perpetually sedated.

Eventually, Elena escapes captivity using her psychic abilities and sees the night sky for the first time. When Nyle finds out, he tracks her down using an implant. When the two meet, he tries to convince her to return with him, but it ends with him bashing his head against a rock. And that was that.

14 – Goldfinger (1964)

British secret agent James Bond receives a top-secret assignment from the Bank of England and MI6. His target: the enigmatic gold magnate, Auric Goldfinger, whose massive gold bar collection raises suspicions.

At first, Goldfinger appears obsessed with gold. But Bond uncovers a covert plot to slow down the Western economy. Bond faces a tough battle to thwart Goldfinger's plans and almost fails. Goldfinger attempts to escape while planning revenge against Bond and his partner, Galore for ruining his plans. However, Bond catches up with him and the two men fight in an airplane. When Goldfinger tries to shoot bond, he hits a window instead, gets sucked out of the plane, and falls to his death. Poetic justice, wouldn't you say?

15 – Spider-Man (2002)

A genetically modified spider bites a timid teenager, and he embraces newfound spider-like powers to combat injustice as a masked superhero. Unveiling his alter ego, Spider-Man, he faces a formidable foe, the vengeful Green Goblin. In the ultimate clash, the Green Goblin launches a daring assault with his glider, but fate has a surprise in stock for the Goblin. We don't need to tell you how that one ends.

Source: Reddit.