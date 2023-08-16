Cinematic Nightmares Unleashed: 20 Movies with Finales That Will Haunt Your Every Though

Get ready to experience the ultimate spine-chilling ride as we take you through a list of 20 movies with endings so twisted, they'll leave you sleepless for weeks. From shocking plot twists to unsettling cliffhangers, these films will test the limits of your imagination and make you question everything you thought you knew about the art of storytelling.

1 – Memento (2000)

Momento follows a man (Guy Pearce) with anterograde amnesia, resulting in short-term memory loss, attempting to track down his wife's murderer. He searches by using an elaborate network of Polaroids and tattoos to organize information he cannot remember. Memento also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Joe Pantoliano, Jorja Fox, Mark Boone Junior, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Larry Holden.

2 – The Mist (2007)

The Mist is a sci-fi horror film based on the 1980 novella by Stephen King. After a freak storm damages their Maine home, David Drayton (Thomas Jane) and his son Billy (Nathan Gamble) venture into town to gather food and supplies. Not long after, creatures embark on their small town, where some citizens hole up in a supermarket and fight for their lives.

The Mist features an ensemble cast of Marcia Gay Harden, Andre Braugher, Sam Witwer, William Sadler, Alexa Davalos, David Jensen, Chris Owen, and Andy Stahl. It also stars future The Walking Dead cast Jeffrey DeMunn, Laurie Holden, Melissa McBride, and Juan Gabriel Pareja.

3 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is a psychological comedy-drama film. It follows a new patient (Jack Nicholson) at a mental institution. He's a Korean War veteran and convicted criminal who pleaded insanity to avoid jail.

However, while there, he creates a raucous among the frightened patients who rise against the oppressive nurse Ratched. It stars Louise Fletcher co-stars alongside Will Sampson, Danny DeVito, Sydney Lassick, William Redfield, Christopher Lloyd, and Brad Dourif.

4 – The Boy in the Stripped Pajamas (2008)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas is a historical drama film adaptation of the 2006 novel. It's a Holocaust drama about the horror of a Nazi extermination camp. They are seen through the eyes of two eight-year-old boys: Bruno (Asa Butterfield), the son of the camp's Nazi commander. And Shmuel (Jack Scanlon), a Jewish prisoner. Vera Farminga, David Thewlis and Rupert Friend also star in this film.

5 – No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Country for Old Men is a neo-Western crime thriller based on Cormac McCarthy's 2005 novel. It follows Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), a Vietnam War veteran and welder who stumbles upon a large sum of money in the desert. Also, Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), a hitman tasked with recovering the money. It stars Tommy Lee Jones, Kelly Macdonald, and Woody Harrelson.

6 – The Green Mile (1999)

The Green Mile is a fantasy drama following a death row correctional officer (Tom Hanks) during the Great Depression. After the arrival of an enigmatic convict (Michael Clarke Duncan), he witnesses supernatural events at his facility. David Morse, Bonnie Hunt, Doug Hutchison, and James Cromwell appear in supporting roles.

7 – Nightcrawler (2017)

Nightcrawler is a psychological thriller about a stringer who captures the violent crimes that happen in Los Angeles and sells them to local TV stations. As the film continues, it takes on a lot of themes of unethical journalism, capitalism, and unemployment in American society.

8 – Uncut Gems (2018)

Uncut Gems is a crime thriller film that tells the story of Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler). Howard is a Jewish-American jeweler and gambling addict in New York City‘s Diamond District. The film stars Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, and Eric Bogosian. Howard must retrieve an expensive gem he purchased to pay off his debts.

9 – We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

We Need to Talk About Kevin is a psychological thriller based on the 2003 novel by Lionel Shriver. The film follows Eva (Tilda Swinton), the mother of Kevin (Ezra Miller). She struggles to come to terms with her sociopathic son and the horrors he has committed. The movie also stars John C. Reily, Alex Manette, and Siobhan Fallon Hogan.

10 – Oldboy (2013)

Oldboy is a neo-noir action thriller film. It's a remake, or as labeled by the director, a reinterpretation of Park Chan-wook's 2003 South Korean film of the same name (based on the Japanese manga Old Boy).

It follows Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin), who was imprisoned mysteriously for twenty years and searched for his secret captors upon release. Oldboy stars Samuel L. Jackson, Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, Rami Malek, and Lance Reddick.

11 – From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

From Dusk Till Dawn is an action horror movie keeping up with two brothers (George Clooney and Quentin Tarintino) on their way to Mexico after a bank robbery goes wrong. The film also stars Harvey Keitel, Ernest Liu, and Juliette Lewis. The criminal brothers take a family as hostages to cross the Mexican border. But, they ultimately find themselves trapped in a saloon frequented by vampires.

12 – Se7en (1995)

Seven is a neo-noir psychological crime thriller following two detectives (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman), a rookie cop and a veteran, on the hunt for a serial killer motivated by the seven deadly sins. It has one of the most infamous endings in cinematic history and made number one on this list. Seven also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Spacey, and John C. McGinley.

13 – Mulholland Drive (2001)

A lot of viewers say Mulholland Drive is one of the most interesting and trippy movies they've ever seen. When a young woman gets in a car accident, she enlists the help of an up-and-coming Hollywood actress. But what started as a hunt for answers turns into a deeply twisted story.

14 – Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Requiem for a Dream is a dark movie about what happens when addiction rules your life. The four main characters believe they're living in a wonderful world, but when their addictions and associations with drugs bring reality into their world, it results in a dark and heartbreaking ending.

15 – Easy Rider (1969)

In Easy Rider, two bikers travel from Los Angeles to New Orleans after selling a large supply of cocaine. While on their trip, they meet a lot of different people from different walks of life, all teaching them about different drugs and the dark side of life.

16 – Thelma & Louise (1991)

In Thelma & Louise, two best friends set out for an adventure from their old lives, but really, they're on the run from the police. While the two women wanted an adventure, they for sure got it as they run away from the crimes they committed.

17 – The Deer Hunter (1978)

This war drama centers around a group of steelworkers who live in Pennsylvania and their lives as their thrust into the dangerous and brutal Vietnam War. It often is features on lists for the best films ever made.

This film has a star-studded cast including Robert de Niro, Christopher Walken, John Cazale, John Savage, and Meryl Streep.

18 – Arlington Road (1999)

Arlington Road is about a widowed professor who starts to suspect his new neighbors are involved in terrorism and he starts to become obsessed with figuring out their supposed plot. This film stars Jeff Bridges, Tim Robbins, and Joan Cusack.

19 – Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary is an Ari Aster film about a family who just recently lost their grandmother, who lived a very strange and secretive life. Her death unravels deep, sinister secrets for the entire family, resulting in a very dark and disturbing ending.

20 – Remember Me (2010)

Remember Me is a romantic drama about new lovers who have experienced very traumatic experiences in their lives. Tyler (Robert Pattinson) has just lost his brother and his parents are splitting but, and Ally (Emilie de Ravin), who had witnessed her mother's murder. Their love is strong but as time goes on, their secrets may destroy their love.

Source: Reddit.