10 Fantastic Films With Related Actors Cast

Recently some admitted, “I had the television on while doing housework and watched Lara Croft: Tomb Raider for the umpteenth time. I don't know why it never registered to me before; Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie, who play father and daughter in the film, are father and daughter in real life.”

They continued, “So that got me interested in the dynamic of relatives acting against each other. I am now curious about what other films might exist with relatives, mainly where they play their actual relationship onscreen.” Here are the best-related actor and their films.

10. John and Ian Lithgow

John and Ian Lithgow are a father and son who have worked in the television series 3rd Rock from the Sun and HBO's Perry Mason. Ian played Leon, a purportedly dim-witted student attending the physics class of Dick Solomon, played by John.

9. Donald and Keifer Sutherland

Donald and Keifer Sutherland are a father and son duo who have starred in several incredible films, including Forsaken, A Time to Kill, and Max Dugan Returns.

8. Will and Jayden Smith

Will Smith and Jayden Smith are a real-life father-son duo who starred in three films: Men in Black II, The Pursuit of Happiness, and After Earth.

7. Luke and Owen Wilson

Luke and Owen Wilson are real-life brothers who starred in The Royal Tenenbaums. Also, they starred with brother Andrew in Rushmore and Bottle Rocket.

6. Brian Doyle and Bill Murray

Brian Doyle and Bill Murray are real-life brothers who have starred in these films: Groundhog Day, Caddyshack, The Razor's Edge, Ghostbusters II, and Scrooged.

5. Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez

Real-life father Martin Sheen and son Emilio Estevez starred in The Way together. TIn addition, the star, together with Martin's son and Emilio's brother Charlie Sheen in Cadence.

4. Martin and Charlie Sheen

Real-life father Martin Sheen and son Charlie Sheen are in several films together: Wall Street, No Code of Conduct, Cadence, and Hot Shots: Part Deux.

3. Jerry and Ben Stiller

Redditor Wlrldchampionsexy responded, “Ben and Jerry Stiller did four films together: Heartbreak Kid, Heavyweights, Zoolander, and Hot Pursuit together. They are father and son.

2. John and Joan Cusack

Several people responded with films in which real-life siblings John and Joan Cusack starred. These included Gross Point Blank, Sixteen Candles, High Fidelity, War Inc., Say Anything, and Martian Child.

1. Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez

One user noted, “Real-life brothers Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez have worked together. Young Guns and Men at Work come to mind.” MadAsH3ll added, “Charlie also had a cameo in Emilio-led Loaded Weapon, and Emilio likewise had a cameo in Two and a Half Men.” The latter is a TV series. They also starred in Rated X.

