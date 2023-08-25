Reel Chemistry: 24 Films Featuring Stars Who Can’t Stand Each Other

From legendary duos whose feuds spanned entire franchises to unexpected clashes on set, fallouts between stars have become a part of Hollywood folklore. What you'll find below is a collection of 24 films featuring stars who can't stand each other, inspired by a discussion in an online community.

1- Heat (1995) — Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro

These two acting powerhouses have a history and not the warm and fuzzy kind. It's more like a simmering rivalry that adds extra intensity to every scene they share. You'd think they're competing for the title of Who Can Outshine the Other. But that tension on set definitely worked to their advantage. You could practically feel the heat between them, and we're not just talking about the intense shootout scenes.

2- Blade Trinity (2004) — Wesley Snipes and Ryan Reynolds

We can only imagine the eye-rolls, the snide remarks, and the thinly veiled insults exchanged between these two. Perhaps they even battle who could deliver the most withering glare or the most biting one-liner. On the bright side, sometimes the best performances come from the most turbulent relationships. Maybe their mutual disdain fueled their characters' interactions, adding extra intensity to the film. Who knows?

3- The Notebook (2004) — Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

While their on-screen romance had us swooning into a puddle of emotions, it was a different story off-screen. Rumour has it that these two actors clashed like oil and water. It could have been their fiercely competitive nature, or they had different tastes in pizza toppings. Overall, witnessing the ultimate acting challenge was magical, pretending to be head over heels for someone you can't stand.

4- Fast and Furious Franchise (2001-Present) — Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel

Just imagine two alpha males fighting for the spotlight, except they exchange passive-aggressive Instagram posts instead of punches. The two refused to film a scene that involved their characters speaking, which resulting in them filming separately with the footage spliced together in post-production. Yikes.

5- War of the Roses (1989) — Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner

It's no secret that Douglas and Turner had a rocky relationship off-screen. In War of the Roses, the two played a couple locked in a bitter divorce battle. And they go at it like prizefighters in the ring. Their chemistry, or lack thereof, is so palpable. You can't help but marvel at how two people who can't stand each other can create such captivating chaos.

6- The Bounty Hunter (2010) — Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler

The real question is, why did these two sign up to be together in the first place? Did they lose a bet? Were they contractually obligated to torture each other for the sake of entertainment? Whatever the reason, it's clear that their animosity seeped through the screen. This made their characters' supposed love-hate relationship more hate than love.

7- The Tourist (2010) — Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie

While the film was marketed as a romantic thriller, it could quickly have been rebranded as a comedy of errors. It's not every day you witness two A-list stars with such on-screen drama. Depp and Jolie's interactions were so stiff you'd think their characters suffered from rigor mortis. Maybe it was their method of acting at its finest, where they genuinely despised each other but managed to maintain a professional facade.

8- The Shining (1980) — Shelley Duvall and Stanley Kubrick

Duvall's performance as Wendy Torrance was undeniably memorable, but her off-screen experience wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. It is said that Kubrick, known for his meticulous directing style, pushed Duvall to her limits. He reportedly demanded numerous retakes, exhausting her both physically and emotionally. It's safe to say that Duvall probably wouldn't have minded a less perfectionistic director at the helm.

9- Hello Dolly (1969) — Barbra Streisand and Walter Matthau

The chemistry between them? Let's just say it's about as electric as a dead light bulb. You could liken it to watching two cats stuck in a sack, desperately trying to claw their way to freedom.

10- Midnight Cowboy (1969) — Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight

Hoffman and Voight clashed more often than a pair of mismatched socks. However, they managed to channel their mutual disdain into a compelling performance. Maybe they were just really dedicated to their roles as two lonely souls trying to survive the mean streets of New York City. They may need some anger management classes.

11- Doctor Dolittle (1998) — Eddie Murphy and Rex Harrison

From the moment Eddie Murphy's character starts talking to animals, you can almost see the glimmer of regret in Harrison's eyes. Despite any off-screen tensions, both actors managed to deliver their lines with some sense of professionalism. Murphy brought his signature energy, while Harrison maintained an air of British sophistication.

12- Lethal Weapon Franchise (1987-1998) — Mel Gibson and Danny Glover

Mel Gibson, the king of intensity, and Danny Glover, the epitome of seasoned coolness, made an odd yet entertaining pair. Gibson's reckless charm clashed beautifully with Glover's exasperated “I'm too old for this” routine. Yes, there were whispers of clashes and disagreements, but we'll never know. Maybe they argued over who got to drive the iconic red station wagon or who had the best catchphrase.

13- The Expendables (2010) — Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis

Despite their alleged disdain for each other, it's hard to deny that The Expendables was a guilty pleasure for action lovers. It delivered everything we wanted: mindless violence, cheesy dialogue, and many aging stars trying to prove they still got it. So, let's raise a protein shake to Stallone and Willis, the dynamic duo who were the epitome of frenemies on set.

14- The Parent Trap (1998) — Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid

In her breakout role(s), Lindsay Lohan played both Hallie and Annie, while Dennis Quaid portrayed their dashing father. The duo initially couldn't find common ground, much like Hallie and Annie. It could have been the constant pranks they played on each other or that Lindsay kept stealing Dennis' coffee mug, but something was definitely amiss. Nonetheless, the friction only added to the authenticity of their portrayals.

15- The Prestige (2006) — Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale

In a movie where illusion and deception are at the forefront, it's almost fitting to imagine that behind the scenes, Jackman and Bale were pulling their fair share of disappearing acts whenever they had to share a set. Regardless of their alleged feud, one thing's for sure: The Prestige remains a captivating film that keeps you guessing until the end. And if there was any tension between Jackman and Bale, they managed to channel it into their performances.

16- The Other Guys (2010) — Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell

You'd think you are watching a live-action version of The Odd Couple with added punches and explosions with these two. Their contrasting styles clash hilariously, making you wonder how they finished filming without ripping each other's hair. Despite their alleged animosity, Wahlberg and Ferrell delivered big laughs and memorable moments in The Other Guys.

17- The Twilight Saga (2008-2012) — Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner

While Robert Pattinson played the mysterious Edward Cullen, Taylor Lautner transformed into the hunky Jacob Black. Their characters were locked in a love triangle that had fans swooning. Still, behind the scenes, it seemed like they were competing for the title of Most Awkward Interaction. You could cut the tension between these two with a werewolf's claws.

18- The Devil's Advocate (1997) — Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino

The Devil's Advocate had Keanu facing off against Al, the fiery and intense acting legend. Notwithstanding their alleged dislike for each other, you can't deny their undeniable chemistry on screen. They created a captivating dynamic that's hard to turn away from. After all, they say love and hate are two sides of the same coin. So, while they may not have swapped friendship bracelets during lunch breaks, they delivered a devilishly good performance.

19- Rush Hour 2 (2001) — Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker

Chan's incredible martial arts skills and Tucker's rapid-fire mouth made for some truly entertaining moments. Jackie was about precision and discipline, while Chris was all about improvisation and chaos. It's a clash of styles that shouldn't work, but somehow it did. Even if it seems like they couldn't stand each other off-camera from the constant bickering or the fact that they're always trying to one-up each other, it translated into pure comedy gold.

20- The Good Wife (2009) —Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi

It's almost comical to imagine these two rehearsing a scene together, exchanging icy glares and biting their tongues to maintain professionalism. Maybe they should have taken a page from their characters' books and sued each other for emotional distress. While Margulies and Panjabi weren't besties off-screen, we can at least appreciate the performance they gave us.

21- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004) — Bill Murray and Chevy Chase

Murray's dry wit and Chase's signature smugness made for some hilarious scenes. Even though they may not have been swapping fishing stories or sharing a laugh between takes, they managed to put their differences aside and deliver an entertaining film. After all, fans see the output, not the input. It's a shame they couldn't find a sunken treasure trove of friendship.

22- The Great Gatsby (2013) — Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire

Nobody knows if it was the allure of the roaring '20s or the copious amounts of hairspray, but these guys couldn't quite find their groove on set. It could have been Leo's intense commitment to the role of Jay Gatsby that got on Tobey's nerves. Or perhaps Tobey's portrayal of Nick Carraway didn't sit well with Leo's impeccable taste. Whatever the case, they managed to pull off an excellent performance. Leo's Gatsby was suave and enigmatic, while Tobey's Nick provided the perfect wide-eyed observer.

23- Ocean's Twelve (2004) — Julia Roberts and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Oceans Twelve is a prime example of how Hollywood can turn personal animosity into box office gold. Roberts and Zeta-Jones played characters who are supposed to be the same. Still, their icy on-screen chemistry was a mere reflection of their off-screen disagreements. We are sure there were forced interactions and passive-aggressive stares. However, the film is a true testament to their acting skills or the size of their paychecks.

24- The Adjustment Bureau (2011) — Matt Damon and Emily Blunt

While the film's premise revolves around a shadowy organization controlling human destinies, we do not know that the real drama is happening on set. Matt and Emily locked in a battle of egos and delivered their lines with an extra dash of venom and a sprinkle of disdain.

The good thing is they channeled their mutual irritation into creating electrifying chemistry on-screen. They proved that even when stars can't stand each other, they can still make movie magic happen.

