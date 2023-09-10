15 Films You’ll Wish You Never Watched

There are good films, those that are memorable because they evoke happiness or have thrilling storylines. Then there are films that you'll regret watching because they are disturbing or don't do much for you. They weigh you down, day in, day out and the scenes don't stop replaying in your mind. To save you the viewing trouble, we’ve compiled a list of films that you'll wish you never watched:

1. The Elephant Man (2020)

There are all sorts of reactions to The Elephant Man online. But one thing that all viewers agree on is that there’s no way to unsee it. It will crawl under your skin and stay there. It tells the story of John Merrick, a disfigured man rescued from a showground. The film then takes us through his experiences. The storyline is disturbing as it will make you think about a society that doesn’t care for the less privileged.

2. We Need To Talk About Kevin (2011)

This film will be beyond anything you imagined, and not in a good way. It introduces us to Kevin and his mother (Eva), who have a strenuous relationship. Eva puts her ambitions aside to take care of her son but has to deal with the consequences of his actions. It shows how a child can successfully derail their parent’s lives and, in the end, will have you feeling so empty.

3. Human Centipede (2009)

The film plot makes us realize that being attached to another human should never cross our minds because there’s little chance of escape.

4. Eden Lake (2008)

Four words describe this movie: challenging, absorbing, gritty, convincing. While the director did an excellent job in its production, it's a film that will have you feeling depressed. It highlights a broken system and hostile youth. It is overwhelming and not in the best way.

5. Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Nocturnal Animals is one of those movies you want to pass on completely. It is unsettling and may do a number on your mind for days. If there's one thing Susan’s story teaches, it’s that karma will always catch up with us. But if you want to experience it, prepare for an uneasy ending.

6. Irreversible (2002)

This French film well-lives up to its title. It's not for the faint at heart. It comprises a fearless confrontation in most scenes throughout the film. As the it starts with the antagonist escaping, it shows that you may equally want to make a run for it while watching some scenes.

7. Manchester by The Sea (2016)

While navigating through life, the burden of guilt is something that we all deal with. Lee Chandler is at the heart of this story. He is trying to recover from the loss of his three children. The film shows his journey through grief. Unfortunately, the story will stay with you long after the film ends.

8. Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Everything from the unexploited character motivations to the inconvenient storylines make this film a flop. The action will not have you lose your sanity, but it will be a tedious experience. There are a lot of scenes that are not compelling. The film was too long for liking, and the writing was not thorough.

9. Martyrs (2008)

This film is genuinely hard to watch. Even hardcore horror fanatics agree that it was too dark. The combination of fear and desperation is overwhelming through the scenes.

10. Buried (2010)

Buried is not a film for the claustrophobic. It will leave you shivering, crying, and screaming all at the same time. The fact that it takes place entirely in a coffin is just a little over the top and comes with plenty of unbelievable elements. Considering that being buried alive will scare most people stiff, it's a film you'll wish you never watched.

11. The Road (2009)

The Road is “too much” compared to other classic films, so it’s hard to recommend. From the first to the last scene, there is a dark, depressive mood without any glimmer of hope or joy. The cast goes through harsh conditions and, when it’s all said and done, will leave you with a story that will always haunt you. Two hours of disquieting conceit is not anyone’s cup of tea.

12. Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Judging from the title alone, this could be a thrilling family story with some comical effects. Sounds about right? Wrong! The story starts off showing a strained marriage but turns dark quickly. The characters try too hard to bring the story to life. Some online viewers have branded this film “bad news for marriage.”

13. Hostel (2006)

Right from the get-go, Hostel instills fear. The aesthetics are gloomy and creepy, leaving little room for comfort. Although you’re watching from your couch, the film has a way of reeling you in. So much so that you’ll feel stressed to be in an unfamiliar location, just as the characters are. By the time the movie is over, depression will kick in. It’s difficult to recommend this film.

14. Misery ( 2013)

A sledgehammer banging on someone’s ankles isn’t a pretty sight. Misery will treat you to shocking scenes like this and more. The story is genuinely hopeless for Paul, its main character, and is challenging to watch. It picked a perfect title because every moment is synonymous with “misery.” Annie’s waves of psychosis will instill even more fear in you.

15. The Ruins ( 2008)

When the couples in the film set off on vacation, they think they’ll have a memorable time. But when they choose to visit the Mayan Ruins, they are inhabited by a scary vibe. Now, picture vine growing all over your body and the unsettling feeling you get just thinking about that. There are plenty of scenes in the film that leave your stomach in knots. Watching this is not worth the two hours of discomfort and the haunting memories that follow.

