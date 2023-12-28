The Final Dodge Charger and Challenger Have Rolled off the Assembly Line

December 22 was the final production day for Dodge's legendary muscle cars, the Charger and Challenger. Stellantis' Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, will no longer produce them. The automaker plans to revamp the Brampton facility to include new stamping lines, a paint shop, and electric powertrain production.

According to a report from Car and Driver, Stellantis will no longer be producing the L platform that was the foundation for the Charger and Challenger, as well as the Chrysler 300. However, Stellantis has announced a replacement model, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric vehicle (EV), which is very similar in design to its internal combustion engine ICE) predecessors.

Saying Goodbye to the Charger and Challenger

A Pitch Black SRT Demon 170 was the last Dodge Challenger to roll off the line at Brampton, while the final Charger was a Destroyer Gray widebody Scat Pack. While both models were already legendary pony cars dating back to the 60s and 70s, when they memorably appeared in movies like Bullitt and Vanishing Point, Stellantis gave new generations a chance to discover them when they released new Charger and Challenger models in 2006 and 2008.

As soon as the new Challenger and Charger arrived, muscle car enthusiasts tested their rear-wheel drive capabilities, filming the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engined vehicles doing burnouts and donuts. The fanfare for Dodge's muscle car duo increased in 2015 when the SRT Hellcat models arrived with supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engines. Producing over 700 horsepower, yet still reasonably priced, the SRT Hellcat models were a muscle car enthusiast's dream come true.

There was much fanfare over their goodbye this year, with Dodge releasing special edition vehicles for “Last Call,” culminating in the release of the Challenger SRT Demon 170, an absolute monster capable of generating as much as 1,025 horsepower. Earlier this year, Dodge also allowed a select group of highly dedicated SRT owners to buy this 1,025 horsepower engine, also known as the “Hellephant.”

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV

While many ICE purists will not be happy to see such a beloved muscle car replaced by an EV, they should not dismiss the Daytona SRT EV so quickly. As we said earlier, Dodge has decided to keep the overall aesthetic of these iconic ICE vehicles alive with the Daytona SRT EV. Sporting a long hood, low ground clearance, wide stance, and grille, the Daytona SRT EV is beautiful to look at and visually honors what came before it.

Dodge will also give the Daytona SRT EV muscle car sounds to make driving more fun. The Daytona SRT EV will include a Fratzonic chambered exhaust to create enough rumble to rival a Hellcat.

Regarding horsepower, SRT EV models will range from 455 to 590 horsepower, while the Banshee iteration of the vehicle will allegedly boast 750 horsepower. Additionally, there are rumors that the Daytona SRT EV will have as much as 500 miles of driving range under the right driving conditions.