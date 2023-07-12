Interest In Final Fantasy Nearly Doubles Thanks To New Release

Thirty-five years after its debut, the Final Fantasy video game franchise remains popular. According to an online study, before the June 22nd release of Final Fantasy XVI, interest in the games jumped 89% in the past 90 days. A 350% increase took place over the past 90 days as well. Developer Square Enix has shipped 3 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling PS5 games ever. This is impressive because the game is exclusively available on Sony PlayStation 5 console.

Fans have been interested in Final Fantasy XVI since its announcement in 2020. The reveal trailer has 4.5 million views on YouTube, according to the official PlayStation channel. Critics are just as impressed, with Hardcore Gamer enthusing, “Final Fantasy XVI will change what we think of the franchise moving forward. It’s groundbreaking on so many levels, elevating the thirty-five-year-old series to new heights.” However, not everybody was as impressed. BossLevelGamer points out, “Final Fantasy XVI‘s combat is easily its best part, but the rest of the game is disappointing and frustrating thanks to outdated quest design and a story that goes off the rails in the third act.”

Performed by researchers at CSGOLuck, the online study showcases the staying power of the long-running video game series. “Our data analysis shows a significant 89% jump in ‘Final Fantasy' searches in the last 90 days, reflecting the enduring appeal of this long-standing series,” a spokesperson said.

“Moreover, ‘Final Fantasy 16' searches have soared 350% globally in the lead-up to the June 22nd release date. With its 35-year legacy and over 173 million units sold, Final Fantasy XVI continues the trend, spurred on by the release of its official PlayStation 5 demo on June 12th.”

Final Fantasy XVI Takes The Franchise In A New Direction

Traditional Final Fantasy games take place in a medieval-inspired fantasy world. The gameplay features turn-based combat and exploration. With Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix leans into recent fantasy trends. The protagonist is Clive Rosfield, voiced by Ben Starr, who must come to terms with the fallout of political backstabbing and sabotage.

The popular Game of Thrones series from HBO heavily inspires the story. The voice cast even features a former Game of Thrones actor: Ralph Ineson, who voices Cidolfus Telamon in the game. This represents a return to roots for the series; recent Final Fantasy games were leaning more and more into modern sci-fi elements. This was a concern for longtime fans. The change to a more familiar setting has been met with praise.

Final Fantasy XVI represents a departure for the series: entirely removing turn-based combat and the party system. Past games relied on turn-based strategic combat, featuring the game’s protagonist and companions battling against enemies. Here, Clive is the only playable character, and combat is done entirely in real time. The game has a more action focus to appeal to a more mainstream audience. This change is a success given the rise of interest and successful sales figures.

The PlayStation 5 Continues Its Strong Performance

As we approach the third anniversary of the launch of the PlayStation 5, Sony continues to ensure its console sees successful games. As popular as Final Fantasy XVI is, there may be an even more anticipated release on the horizon. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4. It features Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who debuted in 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PS4 and PS5, as they encounter the iconic Spider-Man villain Venom. Spider-Man fans will also have the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie from Sony, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, coming to theaters this fall.

Final Fantasy fans won’t have to wait long for more from their favorite series. The sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, recently saw its debut trailer during the 2023 Summer GameFest showcase with Geoff Keighley. It is rumored to release in January 2024, exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 5 has sold nearly 40 million copies since its debut. Additional blockbuster game releases exclusive to PlayStation 5 include God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part I, and Ghost Of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.