Financial Concerns Among Americans’ Worst Fears in 2023

More than 55% of Americans fear they won’t have enough savings and assets for retirement, a study conducted by the home security company SafeHome reveals. Only fears of a loved one dying or contracting a serious illness outranked personal retirement concerns on the shortlist.

SafeHome’s study also uncovered other financially based fears, such as identity theft, credit card fraud, property theft, excessive debt, and rising tuition costs. While some of these concerns were based on real-life experiences, many were categorized more as general anxieties or phobias.

While a simplistic solution to these issues might be to earn more income or increase personal security measures, many Americans realize that these financial fears are often not baseless, and concrete steps should be taken to alleviate them as much as possible.

Take, for example, Ali Van Straten, publisher of Champagne and Coffee Stains, who shares her story of having to rejoin the workplace after leaving her career. “I have a background in finance and analytics and was working full-time as an analytics manager at Disney when my blog really took off. It was about a year after the pandemic, and I was able to leave my job and blog full-time during the great resignation.

“It was amazing, and I absolutely loved it! I was blogging full-time and earning a significant income. However, over the past year, my ad income and the instability of affiliate marketing and Google updates have made it so that my blog is no longer a reliable source of income. I have to re-enter the workforce back in an analytics role full-time at a corporation to offset the losses from my websites.”

But Van Straten isn't alone; thousands of people are forced to make tough decisions about their careers and finances, and unfortunately, there are some really big fears that could be detrimental to our financial health.

Not Having Enough Money for Retirement

According to the SafeHome study, a genuine fear of reaching retirement age without enough savings or assets was ranked 4th on the list of top ten fears. Many Americans find themselves spending their immediate earnings on household essentials or debt reduction, with little to no money available to fund a nest egg or retirement account. Company-sponsored retirement plans such as 401(k)s and IRAs offer eligible workers an opportunity to build a retirement fund, but not everyone in the workforce has that option.

Government benefits such as Social Security and privately funded pensions also address some of these financial anxieties, but the prospect of living on a fixed income during retirement years creates an entirely new set of anxieties.

“Retirement is a very high-anxiety topic for me,” said Tiffany McCauley of The Gracious Pantry. “I don't have enough to retire. At least not in the States. To help with this, I'm moving to Europe in two years where living is cheaper. I'm also starting a side gig in January to pad my savings and retirement accounts… It's a lot of stress, but knowing that I'm being proactive about it helps a lot.”

High Medical Bills

Health issues dominate the list of top ten fears, and the fear of incurring high medical bills through a chronic illness or injury ranked 8th overall. Many Americans are already familiar with the potentially life-changing debt associated with emergency medical care or major procedures. The cost of medical insurance, especially private coverage plans, adds significantly to the level of anxiety.

An aging population also means an increase in chronic disease diagnoses, including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, and treatment regimens often cost thousands of dollars per year out of pocket. While proactive measures like a healthier diet or exercise can alleviate some of these fears, the possibility of a loss of mobility or a chronic illness is a genuine concern for many Americans.

Identity Theft

The rising dependence on electronic databases for everyday financial and personal transactions has also contributed to a fear of identity theft. A single piece of unsecured personal information in the wrong hands can have serious financial repercussions, and victims are often completely unaware of the breach until the damage has already been done.

Fortunately, the level of cybersecurity at the institutional level has increased exponentially in recent years, but the thought of losing entire banking accounts or suffering severe credit rating damage with one keystroke is definitely a legitimate fear. Protecting personal information and using extreme caution with unfamiliar websites or vendors is a good way to become proactive against this threat.

Credit Card Fraud

Even if outright identity theft is not involved, becoming the victim of credit card fraud is also a common financial fear. This could be in the form of unauthorized charges to a legitimate account, the creation of a fake account by hackers, or the sale of fraudulent goods or services. While banks and other financial institutions take many steps towards damage control, there is still the fear of amassing a debt that becomes completely unmanageable.

Even if the credit card, payday loan, or other fast cash option is legitimate, there is still the fear of aggressive debt collection or permanent damage to a person’s credit rating or wage garnishment. Excessive debt can also generate fears of personal bankruptcy or other financial crises.

Robbery or Burglary

34% of respondents to the SafeHome study reported feeling “afraid” or “very afraid” of being robbed or having their homes burgled. This fear may have more to do with a loss of personal security, but there is also a financial element that cannot be ignored. A robbery or burglary, by definition, causes financial damage, either through the loss of assets or the damage caused by the act itself.

Short of investing in more home security measures or personal defense classes, most people remain vulnerable to this level of criminal behavior. It falls on individuals to minimize the risk by not carrying large amounts of cash or leaving their valuable possessions unprotected. Insurance policies may help restore the immediate losses, but robberies and burglaries can create long-term financial issues as well.

Are These Financial Fears Irrational?

Many common fears, financial or otherwise, are based on real-life experiences; people do lose employment, people have declared bankruptcy, people have contracted chronic medical conditions, etc. These concerns are not completely irrational, and the majority of Americans have reported having them to one degree or another.

Fears involving finances can be especially concerning since money is critical to daily living, and the consequences of losing it is a devastating proposition. There are legitimate reasons for many financial fears and anxieties. However, it is virtually impossible to live in a completely risk-free environment, so the best course of action is to become proactive about money matters but not allow fear to dictate all of your actions.

