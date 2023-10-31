Americans Fail to Meet Financial Goals for 2023

A survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Clever Real Estate reveals how pessimistic people feel about the economy. In fact, about 80% say they're already worried about meeting their financial goals for 2024.

In 2023, Americans' most popular financial goals involved spending less money, sticking to a budget and building emergency savings. Other common goals included finding a higher-paying job or buying a home. But more often than not, Americans said they failed to achieve those aims.

However, the rising cost of living broke the bank for many Americans this year, with a staggering 92% saying they faced financial challenges during 2023, according to this new report on Americans' financial goals.

A closer look at Clever's survey results shows where Americans fell short of their goals and why.

Spending Less But Struggling To Budget

In 2023, the most common goals were to spend less (50%), follow a budget (42%), and build emergency savings (38%). As 2023 nears its end, only about half the people who set those goals reported achieving them.

With inflation lingering, about 62% of Americans say it negatively impacted their finances. Most respondents said they have the same goals for next year. But meeting these goals could once again prove difficult if Americans don't change their habits.

“If we continue to spend and buy all of the same things in an environment when the cost of all these items is increasing, we may end up spending more than we are making,” says Chris Harris, director of the Center for Financial Literacy and Finance Department chair at Elon University. “This is especially true if we did not have much (saved) before the inflation period.”

Harris encourages people to find reasonable cuts to their budget. This could include packing a lunch more often or cutting back on extras, such as streaming services or subscriptions, for a while.

“For some people, they will feel like there is nothing else to cut back on. And in those cases, it likely means there needs to be an increase in income,” Harris said.

According to the survey, 20% of Americans hope to find a higher-paying job in 2024. That's down slightly from the 23% reported this year. Of those who set out to earn more money this year, only 26% have been successful.

Failing To Save For Emergencies And Retirement

Although Americans are worried about inflation and interest rates escalating in the future, that doesn't mean they should take their eyes off of their financial futures.

For 2023, about 2 in 5 Americans wanted to build emergency savings accounts, and 29% wanted to save more for retirement. Most financial advisors agree a person should have three to six months of their income saved for emergencies, such as illness or job loss. Likewise, people should save 10 to 15% of their pre-tax income for retirement.

Building savings can be daunting, especially with 51% of Americans admitting they would run out of money within a month if they lost their income without adjusting their spending. Nearly half say they've dipped into their retirement or emergency funds at some point this year.

“In almost every case, there will need to be trade-offs made,” Harris said. “Often people feel they are paycheck to paycheck because they are paying off lingering debts. If those debts could be eliminated, then there could be enough room in the budget to also be saving.”

It's also never too early to think about retirement. 62% of Americans, including 63% of baby boomers, say they are not on track with retirement savings. About 37% of non-retired respondents said they won't be able to retire until they're 75.

Racking Up More Debt

Many Americans feel like they're drowning in debt, and their outlook for the future is bleak. In the survey, 39% of Americans said they went into deeper debt this year, and 35% believe they will be in debt forever. Credit card debt particularly impacts millennials, who owe more and spend more on monthly payments than any other generation.

Less than half of the 34% of Americans who set out to pay off credit card debt this year actually met their goal.

“When people feel stuck in a cycle of debt, there is usually no easy or simple answer,” Harris observed. “Almost every solution will require something that may feel drastic.”

This might mean getting a roommate, a part-time job, or even selling a home or car if the monthly payments are unaffordable. It's also important to avoid taking on more debt, such as opening a new credit card account. While these changes might be challenging, short-term adjustments can help a person breathe easier and have more flexibility in the future.

Home Buying Hardships

One of the best long-term ways to build wealth is through homeownership. But only 28% of the people who set a goal of buying a home in 2023 have done so successfully.

Waiting to buy may be a good thing, though. With interest rates at a 20-year high and home prices still steep, people can easily spend more than planned.

“Most people probably hope to buy a home because they want to be building equity, want to have a fixed monthly payment, and want the control that comes from ownership,” Harris explained. “However, if someone purchases a home prematurely, then every day, (you're) just one major repair away from significant stress.”

Despite all the economic curveballs Americans may have been thrown in 2023, many remain optimistic. About 58% believe they'll be doing better financially one year from now.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.