All Things Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE), and How To Use It to Your Benefit

In the United States, about 62% of Americans between 18 and 29 have some form of retirement savings. But only 30% of citizens feel they are doing enough to save for retirement. As the cost of living continues to surge, many are turning to different philosophies, like Financial Independence, Retire Early (FIRE), to plan their retirement better and even retire early if possible.

Currently, more than half (51%) of Americans retire at 61 or earlier. Despite economic turmoil and the ever-rising costs of living, many still dream of saving enough to retire early. This is where FIRE comes in.

The concept of Financial Independence, Retire Early came to be in 1992, when Joe Dominguez and Vicki Robin released a book called Your Money or Your Life. The basic idea behind it is to hustle and save as much as possible to retire in your 40s.

It prioritizes extreme saving and investing so one can retire from the workforce as early as possible. FIRE presents a long-term investment and savings strategy that allows for early turmoil, which is a goal for many despite the inflation and current economic turmoil.

How It Works

Followers of FIRE use a mix of strategies to achieve their goal of retiring early. One of the main ways of ensuring that is to cut down on one’s expenditures severely. Another way is to save and invest as much as possible.

But cutting down expenses to the bare minimum is only possible for some. Followers of the FIRE way try and save half or more of their income. This is easy to do when one is only responsible for oneself. However, having family or pets can significantly shift priorities when it comes to expenditures. That said, here are the basic rules that FIRE followers try to follow:

The Rule of 25

The rule is to save at least 25 times one’s annual expenditures before they retire. To do this, one must first calculate their FIRE number.

How to calculate your FIRE number:

If your monthly expenses are Y, multiply that by 12 to calculate your annual expenses. Now, take that number and multiply that by 25. This is your FIRE number.

FIRE number = Y x 12 x 25.

Once you have your FIRE number, you can calculate how much you need to save each month and year before you can retire. If the number seems unattainable, you must start looking at increasing your income with side gigs and investing as much as possible into both tax-advantaged and regular brokerage accounts.

The Rule of 4%

The rule of 4% states that one should withdraw at most 4% of their savings in the first year after retirement. From then on, one can withdraw larger amounts to adjust for inflation. The rule of 4% focuses on a 30-year retirement plan, so it’s not for people who want to retire before that.

Also, even though the rule says that you wouldn’t run out of money if you follow it, it may not fully account for higher rates of inflation or emergencies. These rules may not be for everyone, but they provide a base or a jumping ground for people to start planning their retirement better.

Types of FIRE

There are a few different versions of the FIRE movement out there. The basic principles are similar, but they have some differences.

Fat FIRE

Living minimally isn’t the Fat FIRE follower’s jam. They like living it large and want to enjoy life to the fullest after retirement. Their philosophy is living it up, and they tend to hustle more before retirement. They also invest aggressively to make money that can support an extravagant lifestyle post-retirement.

Lean FIRE

The Lean FIRE approach is for people who prefer minimalist lifestyles and spend as little as possible. They will leave lean lives just so they will not be bound to go to work every day.

Barista FIRE

Barista FIRE is for people who never plan on entirely leaving the workforce. They want to continue working part-time jobs or dream gigs, even after retirement. They only plan to save enough to live a comfortable lifestyle even when working less or part-time gigs.

How To Make Use of It

While the FIRE philosophies may not offer a one-size-fits-all solution, they can still be helpful when planning your retirement. Here are some steps you can take to use the FIRE method to retire early.

Find Your FIRE Number

Finding your FIRE number will help you have some idea about how much you need to save for the future. Of course, you may need to tweak the equation a little if you plan on retiring earlier or later. Note that the number is not entirely accurate, and inflation and emergencies will affect your plans and how much money you need to thrive. But it gives you a good idea about how to go about planning your current and future savings and expenses.

Check Your Expenses

When calculating your FIRE number, you must first calculate your monthly expenses. Break everything down during that time and notice the excess expenditures. FIRE suggests leaving lean and below one’s means. But even if you don’t want to do that, you will find ways to save money when you break down expenses. It could be something as simple as switching to smart appliances to reduce the power bill. Setting a budget for everything also goes a long way in helping one save money.

Look At Ways of Increasing Your Income

Hustling your life away at high-paying jobs stuck in cubicles may not be your jam. But you still may want to retire early. So, finding ways to generate extra or passive income is essential. Investing in long-term assets can generate side income for you after you retire. You can also work from home and do side gigs to increase your income and invest them toward retirement.

This article was produced by Joy and Thrill and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.