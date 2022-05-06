3 Steps for Dealing with Financial Stress

Finances and stress are two words that seemingly go together but are often over-feared. Many people fall victim to overthinking their finances and letting them dictate their lives entirely. Others may spend and swipe their credit cards without any plan and end up with problems later. There's no reason to stress when it comes to being financially responsible.

Whether you’re a beginner learning to budget or have been on your own financially for an extended period and trying to get back on track, our tips can help everyone. Read along to find a few ways to overcome financial stress and live the good life.

Step 1: Get Organized

When you feel stressed, it’s easy to think about how you’re overwhelmed and let it continue to mount and prey on your mind. Odds are you know where you’re slipping up and what it is that’s causing that stress. Rather than allowing that to take over, take a step back and try looking at your situation from a different view.

What are your most significant monthly expenses? Rent, car payment, student loans? Do you shop online too much? Are you overusing a credit card that you can’t afford to pay off? Worst case scenario, you don’t know where your money is disappearing. If this is the case, download a subscription tracking app like Truebill to help organize where your money is going every month.

If you find yourself stressed over several things, you may be suffering from decision fatigue, but the great thing is you can apply this principle to everything in your life. Identifying these triggers is the first step to breaking down the problem and no longer seeing them as financially stressful. Try to start by jotting down a bi-weekly budget to help you take small steps to overcome these areas. Keep the list concise, choose three to five areas that trigger your financial stress and solely focus on those for the next month.

Need Real Help for Your Credit? Try ExtraCredit

Step 2: Keep Goals Realistic

So, you know your pain points. And you’ve identified the areas you need to reduce spending. Now, it’s time to save money and be perfectly stress-free, right? Not so easy. Just as money is difficult to earn and easy to spend, changing your spending habits can bring a certain learning curve. Being realistic with your new budget and financial goals is just as much a part of reducing your stress as actually making those changes is.

If your goal is to save $500 to put toward a down payment on a home or a memorable trip, odds are you won’t make one drastic $500 change in your budget. However, it’s more likely you can find five ways to save $100.

Conversely, your money-saving and finance goals likely won’t be a one-week or one-month fix. Steadily taking the right small steps to be fiscally responsible will eventually get you to your goal. Remember, it took you until now to realize that you need help and are financially stressed. Therefore, be realistic that it will take some time to get over the hump!

Step 3: Practice Self-Care

Stress from your finances can impact every part of your life. There are dozens of anxiety symptoms, and each one can manifest itself differently throughout your day. While you focus on improving your finances, you must take time to focus on yourself.

Taking time for yourself to relax and step away from the regular hustle and bustle of your everyday life can make leaps and bounds for your mental health. Whether you wake up and work out, go on a walk during lunch, or spend some time on a hobby, doing something that makes you happy can help you refresh and reset your mind.

If you find that overcoming financial stress is too big a problem for you and impacts other parts of your life, such as relationships, you may need to seek help from others. Talking to a counselor through online therapy can serve as self-care and allow you to express yourself differently. A therapist may be able to provide you with methods to cope with stress and identify any triggers.

Whatever steps or activities you need to take for your self-care are helpful, no matter how much time they take. The more you do this, the more positive impact you will find they make in your daily life.

Financial stress can be a complex topic for many people to talk about. Recognizing you are struggling and other aspects of your life are suffering is a significant first step. Putting these practices to use is another thing. Start small and take baby steps; no one expects you to solve everything immediately. And over time, you'll undoubtedly tackle these stresses; we have complete faith in you! No matter what you do, you’re starting to change remarkably.

More Articles from Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced by Credit.com and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Pexels.