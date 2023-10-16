Finding Fail-Proof Recipes Online

A recent study by Spatula Desserts found that 97% of Internet users tried recipes after seeing them on social media and 72% prefer to get recipes from online blogs, rather than traditional cookbooks.

With the popularity of recipes online and on social media platforms, it can be challenging to find ones that work. There are many choices, and not all of them lead to success. But there are techniques and strategies to pick the perfect recipe from a myriad of contenders.

Learn Where To Search

Although food blogs and websites look simple, some focus more on SEO techniques to ensure they get maximum traffic than testing the recipes themselves. Cooking amateurs may struggle to find promising results if they don’t know where or how to search.

Finding the right search platform is the first step to success. Google provides hundreds of search results, with niche sites offering thousands of recipes. But most users find it beneficial to search on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok that often provide step-by-step video tutorials, helpful for beginners.

Use The Right Search Term

Sticking to specific search terms is much better when the cook knows what dish they want to make, e.g., pumpkin pie with cream cheese. However, if you want to experiment with pumpkin-based desserts but aren't sure what to make, try a simple search for “pumpkin desserts” instead of specific terms. A generic search will pop up “pumpkin dessert roundup articles,” which has multiple options ranging from traditional recipes to trendier ones at all levels.

Similarly, using a broad term like “different types of cookies” is also helpful, as results will show all sorts of cookies. You can pick the one you like the most based on available ingredients and skill level.

Compare The Search Results and Pick Out The Best Option

Bloggers and recipe creators who demonstrate step-by-step explanations and photographs are more credible, and you'll have a better chance of succeeding by following the steps as demonstrated.

For example, if a cook is looking for a reliable pie crust recipe for autumn, they should search for recipes that detail each step, explain what ingredients to use, share tips and techniques on how to roll the dough out, recommend fillings, or even what equipment to use.

Visual cues also make it easier to understand what the result of each step should look like. Is the dough more crumbly than it should be? Is the baked pie golden brown, or does it need some more time in the oven?

Don’t Miss The Comments and Ratings

Most recipes have ratings, usually between 1-5 stars. A recipe with multiple 5-star ratings is probably an excellent place to start, but also look for comments with detailed reviews about the recipe. Don’t fall for one-liners since they don’t usually explain in detail if anything’s wrong with the recipe.

Will the dough rise if the kitchen is too cold? Does the recipe work with a particular substitute? Will the recipe work if you change pans? Such questions are often answered in the comment section, indicating a recipe needs specific conditions for it to work as desired.

Plan Ahead

An essential and often overlooked factor is timely preparation. Skilled bakers and chefs will meticulously organize their pantry, constantly restocking it with every possible ingredient they need. This prevents unnecessary trips to the grocery store during cooking and baking.

Specific recipes require preparation or they won’t turn out as well as expected. For example, some recipes need an overnight rest in the fridge, while others call for exact temperatures to cook or bake.

You can emulate the professionals, or simply take a chance and shop for the ingredients you need for each recipe you want to try.

Tests and Trials

Many assume a recipe is a failure because it doesn’t work out on the first try. However, did you follow the recipe to a T? Did you try substitutions? Did you accurately measure the ingredients? Did you use the oven thermometer as suggested, and do you know if your oven runs hot or cool?

Many recipes don’t turn out as expected the first time because the readers do not follow the recipe as it is or choose a recipe that is too complicated for their experience level.

Want to bake macarons? Even the slightest change in the weather can affect the outcome. Some recipes are just tricky but can be fixed after a few attempts.

This is why it’s crucial to test the recipe before planning a big family celebration or get-together, especially if it’s the first time making it.

Experimentation With Fun

Having fun with online recipes is as important as finding a trusted source. Set the oven timer, but don’t hesitate to use a toothpick to check whether the cake is done. Experiment with different fillings. Try out a different side dish.

Cooks will notice improvement in their culinary experiments once they start having fun with cooking and baking. It will not only generate better results but also invoke culinary inspiration that can lead to a general sense of know-how in the kitchen.

Follow Your Favorite Food Bloggers

If a cook doesn’t want to risk following a recipe from a new source, it’s best to stick with a favorite food blogger or recipe creator.

It can be a challenging task to find recipes online that work. But following the above steps will give cooks confidence in their kitchen.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.