At Age 19, Finn Wolfhard is Worth More Than 95% of Americans

Finn Wolfhard's net worth is impressive. At age 19, he's making $250,000 per television episode he stars in.

He's a Canadian actor, director, and musician best known as Mike Wheeler from the Netflix series Stranger Things. However, he's quickly making a name for himself in film and television.

As far as we know, he dated British actress Elsie Richter for a year but is currently single. Likewise, rumors circulated about Finn Wolfhard and Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown dating, but they grew up together and are merely close friends.

Finn Wolfhard's Net Worth

Finn Wolfhard's net worth estimate in 2022 is four million dollars. In addition, he has a reported television salary of $250 thousand per episode.

How Finn Wolfhard Earned His Net Worth

Finn Wolfhard made most of his $4 million net worth from his Mike Wheeler role on the Netflix series Stranger Things. However, at the young age of 19 years, he's only getting started.

While he's starred in several films, directing is his passion, and he aspires to become the next prominent independent filmmaker. Wolfhard is also a model, musician, and philanthropist.

1. Television

Can you believe that Finn Wolfhard's acting career began when answering a Craigslist ad? First, he did a video for a band in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Wolfhard enjoyed the experience so much that he pursued further gigs. His television debut was on the TV show, The 100.

He also starred in an episode of Supernatural before landing a lead role in the Duffer brother's science fiction drama, Stranger Things. Unfortunately, Finn was ill and auditioned for Mike's role via video call in bed, but he still got the part.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Wolfhard made $10,000 per episode for the first season of Stranger Things. Then, he took home $30,000 per episode for the second season.

However, he's making $250,000 per episode for the third and fourth seasons, respectively. Notably, he also earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Stranger Things.

2. Voice Acting

Wolfhard does voice acting for various television series, including Carmen Sandiego, Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal, and his newest superhero comic book, NEW-GEN (TBA).

He also has a voice-acting brother, Nick Wolfhard. Finn and Nick Wolfhard are headlining the NEW-GEN voice cast, where they play twin brothers.

3. Film

Finn Wolfhard starred in the films based on Stephen King‘s novel, It (2017) and It Chapter Two (2019) as a Young Richie Tozier. He won an MTV Movie & TV Award for his performance. He also voices Pugsley Addams from The Addams Family (2019).

In addition, Finn worked with idol Steven Speilberg on the horror film The Turning (2020), where he reportedly earned $150,000. He added $65,000 to his net worth from the movie The Goldfinch (2019).

Although specific salaries are unknown, Finn Wolfhard starred in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and When You Finish Saving the World (2022). He also has two films in production Pinocchio (TBA) and The Legend of Ochi (TBA).

4. Directing

Finn Wolfhard's ambition for directing debuted in the Canadian short film Night Shifts (2020). The film won a Silver Audience Award for Best Canadian Short and an Atlanta Shortfest Best Director Award.

While the plot is under wraps, we know he's co-writing and co-directing the horror comedy Hell of A Summer (TBA) with Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-star and director Billy Bryk.

5. Web Series

Again, while specific amounts are undisclosed, we can assume Finn Wolfhard added to his net worth by guest appearing on various web series. For example, he was on Guest Grumps and SuperMega in 2017.

In 2018, he was on the video game-playing web shows Ten Minute Power Hour. In addition, he appeared on Brawl with the Stars (2019) and HeadGum (2020).

6. Making Music

Finn Wolfhard is a well-known musician and has been the songwriter, lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of two bands.

After the Vancouver, British Columbia-based band Calpurnia announced their breakup (2019), Wolfhard and the Calpurnia drummer (Malcolm Craig) launched a new band called The Aubreys (2020).

Their single “Loved One” debuted on The Turning film's soundtrack (2020). Furthermore, the band’s debut album, Karaoke Alone, was released in 2021. While we can't define the numbers, it's apparent his music is part of Finn Wolfhard's estimated net worth.

7. Music Videos

Finn has been in various music videos, including two videos from the Canadian rock band PUP and Weezer's “Take On Me.” Wolfhard also co-directed and starred in the video “Sonora” by the alternative indie band Spendtime Palace. Additionally, he's in three music videos from his band, The Aubreys.

8. Modeling

In 2019, the French luxury brand, Saint Laurent, used Finn Wolfhard's face for their Fall/Winter campaign. It was his official modeling debut and a significant brand endorsement for adding to his net worth.

How Does Finn Wolfhard Spend His Money?

Finn Wolfhard keeps an Apple Mac Book on him for writing music and screenplays. In addition, he has a sweet Blue Fender guitar estimated to be worth $2,000.

1. Finn Wolfhard's Car Collection

Wolfhard has a collection of expensive luxury automobiles. For example, he has a BMW 3-Series Convertible with an estimated value of $59,800. It has a top speed of 155 MPH. Additionally, his Audi A7 costs roughly $88,900 and can go upwards of 190 MPH, while his Range Rover price is a hefty $135,670.

2. Charities and Advocacy

Finn Wolfhard has received attention for having a charitable heart many times. For example, he autographed and personalized a Gretsch G5426 Electromatic Jet Club Guitar that he auctioned to support the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

Additionally, Wolfhard hosted a benefit concert, “Strange 80s,” to raise funds for Sweet Relief. It's an organization that helps get medical care for struggling musicians. He's also been advocating for indigenous children and autism.

Finn Wolfhard Net Worth Summary

Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor, director, musician, and model. He aspires to become a prominent indie film director. His $4 million net worth is mainly from Stranger Things. However, he's only 19 years old and has various projects in the making.

It's safe to assume we will watch Finn Wolfhard's net worth grow in the years to come. Notably, he also made the Forbes list of 30 Under 30.

