‘Tis The Season … for Fireworks

Rogue fireworks spark about 1,300 structure fires and an average of 18,500 wildfires every year.

Spring and summer herald warm weather, barbecues, and often, fireworks. While fireworks are fun to watch, and to shoot, they require the users to be responsible and safe while enjoying the colors and crackles.

Most of the damage from fireworks is preventable using common sense. Unfortunately, not everyone is as careful as they should be, resulting in property damage and significant environmental impact.

The human toll isn’t good, either. In 2017, the National Safety Council reported eight fatalities resulting from fireworks accidents. Twelve thousand more people had injuries severe enough to require medical attention.

Am I Covered?

Home insurance covers a range of accidents, but fireworks are a different story. According to Insurance.com, a fire caused by fireworks may not be covered if the incendiaries are used where they are illegal, usually within city limits. The homeowner isn’t covered for damage in their own yard, and must also pay the damages if a stray bottle rocket damages the neighbor’s property.

“Home insurance companies can and will deny claims for damage resulting from illegal activities, so if the fireworks used are banned by state law, the damage won’t be covered,” says Leslie Kasperowicz, managing editor of Insurance.com.

Fire claims can cost a homeowner money even if fireworks are legal where they live. Insurance.com explains that a single fire claim can raise the homeowner’s insurance premium by 28%, while two claims could raise it as much as 55%. A homeowner must ask if that’s a risk worth taking just to be able to shoot some firecrackers.

Other Costs

Fireworks take a toll on living beings, as well as property. The Veterans Administration notes that while fireworks can be fun and exciting, they can also trigger adverse reactions in veterans who have PTSD. Fireworks can cause nightmares, fear reactions, and other distressing symptoms in these persons.

Even family pets can have problems with fireworks. The noise and flashes may cause fear and anxiety in some pets. Outdoor pets may escape from their enclosed yards as they attempt to flee the sounds. Occasionally, dogs in particular, will eat a firework, which can cause severe illness.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) recommends pet parents call a veterinarian immediately if they suspect their dog has ingested a firework. The ASPCA advises that pet parents should confine their pets in a small, windowless room, with a favorite toy and either soothing music or white noise playing in the background.

Obviously, children should never be allowed to handle fireworks. The NSC warns that even sparklers can cause burns. It’s just better to keep kids and fireworks far apart. If older children can be trusted with the responsibility, they should have adult supervision.

Fireworks Safety

The National Safety Council and Insurance.com have a list of fireworks safety tips on their websites. These pointers include: have a bucket of water, garden hose, or fire extinguisher nearby in case of fire; wear eye protection; never point a firework at anyone or any structure; don’t light fireworks on the grass; don’t hold lighted fireworks; don’t try to re-light “dud” fireworks; and soak spent and unused fireworks in water to make sure nothing ignites.

Perhaps the most important tip: don’t ingest drugs or alcohol before shooting fireworks. You might get a “hold my beer” moment you don’t want. Nothing ruins an evening like someone ending up in the emergency room.

Fireworks can be fun when users activate their common sense and follow simple safety procedures for an enjoyable celebration. Or, skip the DIY show and go to a fireworks presentation where the professionals provide the “oohs and ahhs.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.