First GTA 6 Trailer Coming Next Month

Rockstar has officially confirmed GTA 6 is on its way, and a trailer for the game will debut next month.

In a tweet Wednesday, Rockstar co-founder Sam Houser said he was “excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

The trailer is likely to coincide with celebrations for the studio's 25th anniversary, which are scheduled to take place next month, though if I were a betting man, I would expect to see the trailer pop up at this year's Game Awards on December 7.

The game, rumored to be in development for the best part of a decade, first broke cover in February 2022 when Rockstar said production on GTA 6 was “well underway” and in “active development.”

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you. Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

Then, on September 18, 2022, Rockstar's servers were hacked in a massive data breach, which resulted in the GTA 6's source code being stolen and hours of vertical slice videos, production documentation, and screens from the game making their way online before Rockstar's notoriously litigious legal department sent out a blizzard of DMCA and cease and desist orders to anyone using any of the leaked media in the coverage, or in some cases even linking to it.

GTA 6 2024 Release Likely

Since the leak, Rockstar has been tight-lipped about the title, which the leak confirmed will feature the series' first female protagonist and take players back to Vice City.

Though a release date has not been confirmed yet, financial reports from Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, suggest it will likely be with us in 2024.

Speaking of the studio's 25th anniversary, Houser said: “In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

Thus far, the Grand Theft Auto series has sold approximately 410 million units worldwide, mainly due to the runaway success of GTA 5, which accounts for almost half the franchise's lifetime sales, having sold 190 million units across three generations of consoles since it first released for PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013.