Horror fans are eagerly awaiting announcements for this year's version of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood. The award-winning Halloween event's signature experiences include haunted houses, many of which are based on popular horror franchises. The first house announced for Halloween Horror Nights has been revealed, and it will be able to be experienced by guests on both coasts.

First House of 2023 Based on “The Last of Us”

Beginning on Friday, September 1 in Orlando and Thursday, September 7 in Hollywood, Universal Parks and Resorts invites guests to experience “The Last of Us” in haunted house form. Based on Naughty Dog and PlayStation's award-winning video game, the house will be “set in a ravaged civilization where Infected and hardened surviors run rampant” according to a press release.

Both coasts will have houses that follow the game's protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who must survive a world in which a fungal virus had turned their fellow humans into the Infected.

Haunted House Based on Video Game, Not TV Show

Unfortunately for fans of the HBO version of “The Last of Us,” the press release confirmed the haunted house will be based on the video game and not the television show. Guests will navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including recognizable locations from the video game such as The Hotel Grand and a “labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels.”

Universal Creatives Share Insight Into House Details

“We are excited to bring ‘The Last of Us’ to life in a terrifying haunted house that is true to the spirit of this popular video game featuring our heroes, Joel and Ellie, Clickers and more,” said Lora Sauls, Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction at Universal Orlando Resort. “The world inside the game offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights,” added John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

How to Purchase Tickets to Halloween Horror Nights

Tickets are on sale now for Halloween Horror Nights events at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood. On the west coast, fans can purchase tickets such as:

General admission

Universal Express-includes event access and skip-the-line priviledges

After 2 pm Day/Night

Early Access Ticket-provides access to select haunted houses prior to the scheduled event opening

Premium R.I.P. Tour

Frequent Fear and Ultimate Fear passes-allows guests to experience the scares again and again

For the Universal Orlando event, ticket types available include:

Single-night tickets

R.I.P. Tour-add-on upgrade to single-night ticket

Express Pass-add-on upgrade to single-night ticket

Behind the Screams: Unmaking the Horror Tour-a daytime tour behind-the-scenes in select houses

Additional offerings, including the Frequent Fear Pass, will be announced at a later date.