If You Could Travel Anywhere, Past or Future, What Is Your First Stop?

If you could travel to a time or place of your choosing—one answer only—where would you go? A time machine shows up tomorrow, and you have to answer. Past? Future? And where do you go?

The question sparked a fierce debate with answers spanning centuries and geographic regions.

1. May 28, 2016, Cincinnati

This is the date that will live in infamy above all others. A valiant western lowland gorilla was mercilessly taken from this Earth (Cincinnati, to be precise) for the crime of protecting a boy who had fallen into the gorilla enclosure. Stop the boy from falling into the cage, and you save Harambe. The mission could not be more straightforward, and nothing could be more important.

2. The Creation of Stonehenge

How did the aliens do that, anyway? While you've got the machine, you may as well go back to the creation of the pyramids and the Nazca lines in Peru to find out how those came to be, too.

3. Cretaceous Period

No, not the Crustacean Period. The Cretaceous Period! It's like the Crustacean Period, but with fewer shellfish and more dinosaurs.

Apparently, this wildlife enthusiast hasn't seen Jurassic Park. One tip: Park the time machine in a convenient location.

4. Germany, 1935

All those who have expressed a wish to “punch a Nazi?” Here's your shot.

5. Four Hours Ago

That dude who is up at 4 a.m. commenting on time-travel-related Reddit threads wants to travel back four hours and tell himself to go to bed. It seems like a short-sighted waste of time travel, but unfortunately, he has used his one wish already.

6. The Moment Before Personal Tragedy Strikes

One heartbroken son looks back ruefully on a time when he could have encouraged his father to see a cardiologist but did not have reason to do so. This scenario is a tragic reminder that hindsight is 20/20, and all we can do is encourage loved ones (and ourselves) to take good care of our bodies and see the doctor regularly.

7. Woodstock

“C'mooon, maaan. Let me get in the tiime machine, maaaaan. It'll be far out!”

So long as the modern-day hippie agrees not to hotbox the time machine, why not let them enjoy some live Hendrix?

8. 500 Years Ahead

One would-be time traveler notes that they don't care too much for the past but are more concerned with “where we are going.” I'm curious if this guy is picturing the Jetsons, but the way things appear to be heading, he should consider that he might arrive at a barren wasteland. Traveling 500 years ahead, sight unseen, is the Russian roulette of time travel options. It could be fine. It could be fatal.

9. Artichoke, A.D.

One hungry speculator wants to see how the first person ever to eat an artichoke went about it. The biggest question: With butter or without?

10. 12,000 Years Into the Future

Are humans truly the first civilization on Earth? Or have all the documentaries about lost civilizations been more credible than mainstream archeologists and geologists will admit? Traveling 12,000 years (or more) into the past may be the only way to settle the debate once and for all.

This thread inspired this post.

