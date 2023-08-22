First Teaser Trailer Drops for ‘Good Burger 2’ Starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

The new teaser trailer for Good Burger 2 starring Saturday Night Live regular Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell dropped, announcing that “the classic combo is back in a new movie.” The long-awaited sequel features Dex (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) reuniting at their old workplace 26 years after the events in Good Burger. In the video, watch the duo, along with a new team, ask, “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can we take your order?”

The 1997 teen comedy Good Burger started as a popular sketch from the Nickelodeon series All That. The low-budget film got mixed reviews and made a tiny profit before developing a cult following over the decades.

In 1998, Aladdin published a children's novel titled Good Burger 2 Go that served as a sequel to the movie, but the upcoming Good Burger 2 doesn't appears to follow a different story. In 2015, Thompson and Mitchell got together for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to do a Good Burger reunion sketch. A few years after that, there was talk about Thompson and Mitchell working on a planned animated Good Burger series for Paramount+, but the concept shifted to a live-action sequel. The public remained nostalgic for Good Burger (and good burgers in general) and flocked to a pop-up Good Burger restaurant when it opened for several weeks in West Hollywood, California. In August 2022, not long after Thompson received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he confirmed to the press that, yes, a live-action sequel with him and Mitchell returning was definitely happening.

Thompson recently told Entertainment Weekly, “It is such a blessing to be able to be working with my brother again. He's one of the funniest people I've ever met. When we spend hours upon hours upon hours, it's just all laughs and good times. And I'm really excited to open this new chapter up — this reunited adventure we are going to go on together.” Mitchell added, “It's been an amazing journey for both of us. I don't think we thought that we would be going back and doing Good Burger at this point, which is so beautiful and it has a special place in people's hearts. It really felt like we were back in the '90s.”

Release of the trailer has fans flocking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate and share their Good Burger love.

Twitter Reacts To Good Burger 2 Teaser

Real ones know that #GoodBurger2 came out way back. IYKYK pic.twitter.com/JEXxfFM30N — Uncle J 🏁 (@KingJosef10) August 22, 2023

Good Burger 2 | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ | REACTION https://t.co/kXPiKYkp08 via @YouTube Filmed in my hometown state of #RhodeIsland ! Fun fact they turned an old abandoned #friendlys into the good burger location! Tune in for my reaction! #GoodBurger2 — TheCas_Critic (@TheCasCritic) August 22, 2023

Good Burger 2 premieres on the streaming service Paramount+ sometime this fall. There is no planned concurrent theatrical release.