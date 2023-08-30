New ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Trailer Introduces The Scary Movie’s Homicidal Robots

A new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's reveals “ghost children possessing giant robots” as the genesis for the story. The upcoming supernatural horror film produced by Blumhouse Productions and directed by Emma Tammi is based on the video game franchise of the same name.

In Five Nights at Freddy's, Josh Hutcherson plays a cash-strapped security guard with a troubled past who accepts a night-guard position at an abandoned family fun center named Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The trailer shows the four animatronic mascots — Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy — who kill anyone in the venue after midnight. We learn from the trailer's dialogue that children went missing, the place shut down, and they never found the kids. Now it seems like the children's ghosts have possessed the four mascots for a Halloween-season release that looks a bit bonkers… in the best possible way.

The Five Nights at Freddy's Actors Starred in Unconventional Projects Before

Hutcherson is best known for playing Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games franchise, but also appears in the sci-fi fantasy-adventures Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and Journey to the Center of the Earth. Lillard, who plays Steve Raglan in Five Nights at Freddy's, is best known for playing Stu Macher in Scream, but also appears in Serial Mom, Hackers, and Twin Peaks: The Return. Elizabeth Lail plays Vanessa Monroe in Five Nights at Freddy's. She appears in the fantasy series Once Upon a Time, the supernatural series Dead of Summer, and the psychological-thriller series You.

If Five Nights at Freddy's is successful, it could mark the start of a new horror trilogy. In an interview on the WeeklyMTG podcast, Lillard reveals, “I just got cast in a movie called Five Nights at Freddy's. It's very fun, it's a three-picture deal with Universal and Blumhouse. So, unfortunately, my day job is taking me off to work.”

Development of Five Nights at Freddy's began in 2015 when Warner Bros. acquired the film rights to the video game. In 2017, Warner Bros. put the project in turnaround, and Blumhouse Productions became the new production company. Jason Blum tweeted in August 2018 that he was aiming for a 2020 release, but script changes and a director change delayed the movie even further.

Five Nights at Freddy's will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service on October 27, just in time for Halloween.