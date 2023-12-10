Financial Windfall: 5 Smart Things To Do After Getting a Windfall

First, congratulations are in order. You're getting a financial windfall! Maybe you won the lottery (not likely). Or perhaps it's an inheritance from a rich uncle you never knew you had.

A financial windfall, whether from an inheritance, a lottery win, or a significant bonus, can be a life-changing event. However, it's crucial to manage this sudden wealth wisely. Many people make hasty decisions or splurge excessively, only to find themselves in a precarious financial situation later.

Consider these five smart strategies to ensure your windfall has a lasting positive impact.

Five Smart Things To Do After a Financial Windfall

1. Pause and Plan

The first step is to breathe and resist the urge to make any immediate, significant purchases or investments. Give yourself time to adjust to your new financial situation.

During this period, it's wise to park your funds in a safe, easily accessible account, like a high-interest savings account or a money market fund. This allows you to plan without the pressure of the money burning a hole in your pocket (or sitting in a checking account earning no interest).

Develop a financial plan that aligns with your long-term goals and values. Consider consulting with a financial planner who can offer unbiased advice and help you navigate tax implications, investment strategies, and estate planning. A comprehensive plan will serve as a roadmap for using your windfall in the most effective way possible.

2. Pay Off Debt

One of the most liberating uses of a windfall is to pay off debt. There will never be a better chance to wipe all of your debts clean than right after a financial windfall.

Start with high-interest debts such as credit card balances personal or payday loans. Eliminating these debts can significantly reduce your financial stress and save you considerable interest payments.

If you have lower-interest debt, like a mortgage or student loan, consider the potential trade-offs between paying them off and investing your money. Sometimes, investing can yield a higher return than the interest you'd save by paying off low-interest debts early.

However, the peace of mind that comes with being debt-free is also valuable.

To pay off debt, there are two primary schools of thought: The Debt Snowball method, which prioritizes debt by the amount owed, and the Debt Avalanche method, which prioritizes debts by interest rate. Though with a big enough financial windfall, you might be able to wipe them all out at once.

3. Establish an Emergency Fund

An emergency fund is a financial safety net that covers unexpected expenses or financial downturns. Aim to have enough to cover three to six months' living expenses.

This fund should be easily accessible, like in a savings account, but separate from your regular checking account to avoid the temptation of dipping into it for non-emergencies. And never invest your emergency fund.

Having an emergency fund can prevent you from going into debt when unexpected expenses arise and provide a cushion to give you peace of mind.

4. Invest for the Future

Investing a portion of your windfall can help secure your financial future.

Consider your long-term goals, such as retirement, buying a home, or funding your children's education. Diversify your investments to balance risk and return – this could include a mix of stocks, bonds, real estate, and other investment vehicles.

If you're not experienced in investing, working with a financial advisor is smart. They can help you create an investment strategy that suits your risk tolerance and financial goals. Remember, investing is a long-term strategy. Resist the urge to chase high returns through risky investments or market timing.

5. Give Thoughtfully

Receiving a financial windfall is an opportunity to make a positive impact.

Consider setting aside a portion for charitable giving or supporting causes you care about. Not only does this help others, but it can also be personally fulfilling and may have tax benefits.

Be strategic about your giving. Research organizations to ensure they align with your values and use funds effectively.

You might also consider establishing a donor-advised fund, which allows you to make charitable contributions and receive an immediate tax benefit while distributing the funds to charities over time.

A financial windfall can be a blessing that improves your life and the lives of others if managed wisely.

You can make the most of this opportunity by pausing to plan, paying off debt, establishing an emergency fund, investing for the future, and giving thoughtfully.

Remember, aligning your financial decisions with long-term goals and values is critical. With careful planning and discipline, you can ensure your windfall has a lasting and positive impact.