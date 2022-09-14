11 Fan Suggestions on How To Improve the Flash Superhero Suit

Barry Allen, also known as the Flash, is the fastest man alive. Barry uses super-speed powers and taps into the Speed Force, becoming a costumed crime-fighter. Allen is also a founding member of the Justice League.

Flash Superhero Suit Redesign

Over the decades, he's had several costume changes. Some were great, and others were less appealing.

Redditor, u/yellowfirefly524, asked, “How would you change/redesign our current Flashs’ suit?” To which several Flash geeks responded with their creative visions. So here are Reddit's suggestions on how to improve the Flash suit.

Lightening

Many fans of the Flash weighed in with lightning and glowing effects as valid suggestions for improving the Flash suit.

For example, MCgamer120_Games offered, “I would definitely add a little more thickness to the lightning lines, so it’s more visible, or just add more of them.”

They added, “I also think a little leather padding would complete it. That way, we could have a little mix between the original S1 costume and the comic-accurate costume.”

Another DC fan, Joshdakid039, suggested, “It would be cool if they added the lightning all over the body like the new “52 Suit” and have it glow when he runs, but that's probably a budget issue.”

Excitedly, Driftisthebeast weighed in, “Add a glowing effect every time he runs and add an orange glow to his eyes to show how powerful he’s grown, kinda like Professor Eobard Thawne.”

They elaborated, “So the stronger he gets, the brighter and more detailed it becomes (obviously not too bright).” However, Redditor Kindley_factor responded by saying, They'll probably butcher it because of their use of CGI.”

Leather

Redditor Tobito_TV mentioned, “I really don't get why people want Barry to look like the weirdest member of a biker gang again. Leather in a superhero suit is so edgy 00's, and it's a (thankfully) dead trend nowadays.”

They elaborated, “The only thing the leather does is be baggy (see season 4 suit), and it’s uncomfortable to wear, especially when the mask is also leather.”

Finally, they informed, “I still despise the 00's X-Men trilogy for putting the idea of superheroes being better, by wearing leather instead of spandex style material, into people's heads.”

The Flash Suit Details

DC fan ItsPizzaTime2007 stated, “Add the gold lining from the season four suit, make the wings different, and add similar ones to the boots.

They further suggested, “Add some slightly darker red leather. Maybe add white eyes like Wally's suit in the 90s comics and the JL Unlimited show.”

Another Redditor, Destroyer4587, wanted to “Make it shinier, like the Justice League animated series that Wally wears (Although it’s Wally West’s suit in the show, it doesn’t mean that inspiration can’t be drawn from it, lol).

Another user, nazia987, suggested, “Maybe add some complex components to the red, so it doesn't look like soft material.” And HaidenTheWorst wants ” A Silver Age Suit. Same with the Reverse Flash (make Thawne ginger, too).”

Speed Changes

Redditor and DC fan barthotymous stated, “Give it the ability to store some speed force energy (or other energy, now that he can siphon pretty much all kinds).

He continued, “It would be helpful for emergencies like a power-up (not sure that he would need it now, though, considering he is inexplicably fast at his most recent point).”

Finally, he continued, “Or if something happens to his speed force connection, which has happened several times. Also, make it resistant to as many attacks as possible if it's not already. It's kind of bogus to get played because your suit can't withstand some ice or sum.”

Complete Costume Changes

Redditor futureemoattorner suggested, “A hard component/armor would be cool. Maybe a “Nightwing” type of outfit (w flash colors and logo) perfect balance between light armor but not heavy duty like Batman.

And angelsbear84 added, “Make it less Power Ranger. That what the problem with the show. You can tell they are cutting corners on everyone's costumes. They asked, “Remember when Zoom looked watchable? Oh, those were the days.”

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.