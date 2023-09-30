24 Flawless TV Shows That Are Perfect From Start To Finish

There's nothing like the feeling you get when you finish the series finale of an incredible TV series. It's like there's a hole in your heart that can only be filled by watching another show that's just as excellent. Someone on a popular online forum asked for recommendations for flawless TV series from start to finish. TV lovers responded with their all-time favorites.
1. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)
When a chemistry teacher struggling to make ends meet for his family learns he's dying of terminal cancer, he has no money to pay for his treatment. To support his family, he uses his chemistry skills to start an illicit meth lab with a former student. But the stress of his new secret job begins to take a toll.
2. The Wire (2002-2008)
The Wire is a crime drama about all the players in Baltimore's drug scene during the 1980s. The show provides an honest and complex portrayal of corruption in the police force and the lives of drug lords and drug users.
3. Mr. Robot (2015-2019)
An ingenious computer programmer works secretly as a vigilante hacker to take down greedy corporations from the inside out. But when his criminal bosses ask him to hack into the system at his day job, he must make a difficult choice.
4. Dark (2017-2020)
This mysterious German sci-fi series follows the investigation to find two missing children from a small town. As the police and the children's loved ones search for answers, they uncover disturbing secrets about the town's history that put everyone in danger.
5. Succession (2018-2023)
HBO's popular satirical comedy-drama series Succession is about the fraught dynamics of one of the world's wealthiest and most influential families.
As the CEO of a massive media conglomerate's health begins to fail, he refuses to assign one of his four children as the heir of the family business. His four children squabble over the position, manipulating each other and their father to get into his good graces.
6. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)
Better Call Saul is primarily a prequel to Breaking Bad. It focuses on the lawyer who protects Walter White six years before he begins his criminal enterprise. At the time of the show, the lawyer has yet to make a name for himself, but won't stop at anything to protect underdogs in the criminal justice system.
7. The Good Place (2016-2020)
This fantastical dramatic sitcom follows Eleanor Shellstrop as she wakes up in the afterlife after dying in a tragic shopping cart accident. As she's guided around the Good Place, she realizes there must have been a mistake. She isn't a humanitarian but an “Arizona trash bag” of a person. Can she stay undercover and escape being sent to the Bad Place?
8. Deadwood (2004-2006)
Set in a lawless mining town on stolen Siuux land in Antebellum America, Deadwood tells the stories of those who venture to the town on the futile hunt for gold and rare gemstones. The other inhabitants flocked to the village to exploit the lack of laws and civility.
9. The Sopranos (1999-2007)
When a man struggling with panic attacks goes to see a therapist, he shares with her that his anxiety is caused by his tense relationships with both his family members and his relations in the mob. In each episode, he shares the dramatic stories of his daily life in the mob with his therapist.
10. Fleabag (2016-2019)
Fleabag is a dark comedy series about a woman who copes with the sudden death of her best friend by engaging in one-night stands and making disturbing jokes to anyone who will listen. As she attempts to keep her cafe afloat, the woman contends with tense family relationships and does everything she can to stop feeling consumed by guilt.
11. Mr Inbetween (2018-2021)
As a man's personal life becomes increasingly stressful, it becomes more and more challenging to keep up with his demanding job as a hitman. The man must care for his terminally ill brother and maintain relationships with his daughter and girlfriend while keeping his career a secret and evading the police.
12. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)
In a semi-fantasy world where all animals are bipedal and have human intelligence, a horseman who starred in a popular 90s sitcom feels stardom slipping from his grasp.
The aging celebrity, haunted by his traumatic childhood, self-medicates with alcohol and drugs while treating everyone in his life poorly. When he hires a woman to ghost-write his biography, the horseman must face his past traumas and current behaviors.
13. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)
A woman living an elegant lifestyle in a vast New York City apartment in the 1950s believes she has everything she ever wanted until she stumbles upon an opportunity to perform stand-up comedy.
Once she realizes she has a knack for her new hobby, she must convince her envious husband and other men that her passion for stand-up is just as valid as any man's.
14. Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)
Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated, family-friendly fantasy series about a world in turmoil. As the Fire Nation continues to conquer the planet, a girl and her brother find a mysterious boy trapped in an iceberg with his flying bison.
Soon, they learn the boy is the world's long-lost Avatar, the only person alive with the power to stop the Fire Nation's terrible plot.
15. The Twilight Zone (1959-1964)
This groundbreaking sci-fi horror anthology series from the early 1960s is just as relevant today as it was 60 years ago. Each thirty-minute episode chronicles a strange phenomenon, like a murderous talking doll or an evil little boy with omniscient powers, and the horrors that unfold around them.
16. Six Feet Under (2001-2005)
Six Feet Under is a drama series about a family-owned funeral home. After the father's death, his sons take over the funeral home's operations. This show explores the family's drama and dynamics as well as the shared human experience of coping with death.
17. Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)
When a wealthy family loses their vast fortunes in a scam, they're forced to rebuild their lives in a small, rural town called Schitt's Creek. The disgraced business owner, his melodramatic wife, and their two immature adult children move into a run-down motel where they clash with locals like the overly friendly mayor and the grumpy motel manager.
18. Broadchurch (2013-2017)
Broadchurch is a mystery series about the investigation behind the brutal death of a young boy. As two investigators uncover the truth behind the boy's death, his family attempts to grieve amidst the media's persistence to invade their privacy.
19. Mad Men (2007-2015)
Mad Men is a workplace drama about a man who works at a high-end advertising firm in New York City during the 1960s. As he tries to retain his top spot at the firm, he must balance his job with his family life at home.
20. The Expanse (2015-2022)
This tense sci-fi thriller follows the conflict between humans on Earth and those who long ago settled on Mars. At the same time, a police officer and a spaceship captain work together to solve the mystery of a missing woman. But as the investigation deepens, they realize their case may be connected to the impending war across the solar system.
21. Watchmen (2019)
When white supremacist terrorists attack a police station in Tulsa, Oklahoma, only two cops in the department survive. A new law allows cops to protect themselves by wearing masks that conceal their identity, inspiring one surviving officer to fight racism vigilante-style on her time off.
22. Band of Brothers (2001)
Based on a true story, Band of Brothers is a miniseries that takes place during World War II. The show follows the Easy Company, a group of soldiers in the airborne division who parachute out of planes during battle. Band of Brothers chronicles the real experiences of the men who fought and sacrificed their lives and limbs for freedom.
23. Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009)
Battlestar Galactica is a bleak sci-fi series about humanity facing an apocalypse caused by their own creation. Cylons, machines once created by humans but who gained sentience and, with it, a hatred for humanity, bomb the planet, killing every human except those lucky enough to be aboard a small number of spacecrafts. Those who remain fight with everything they have to protect the last surviving humans from a terrible fate.
24. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (2020)
This family-friendly fantasy sci-fi animated series is about a girl whose world changes forever when she finds herself stuck above ground, surrounded by mutant animals who can talk. As she searches for a way to reunite with her father and fellow humans in their underground burrow, she does everything she can to end the rivalry between humans and Mutes.
