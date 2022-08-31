Here Are 14+ Flexible Jobs That Pay $20 an Hour 

Whether you are looking for a career change, a full-time income, or want to earn some extra cash on the side, there are plenty of options out there for you.

This post will explore some of the best-paying jobs that pay $20 an hour or more. For your convenience, we've divided this post into the following sections:

Work from home jobs and freelancing

Local and gig economy jobs

Creative ways to make extra money

You can easily pick the one that best suits your skills and interest. Lets' get started.

Work from Home Jobs That Pays $20 an Hour:

1. Freelance Writing:

A freelance writer writes articles, blog posts, or other content for a fee. They may work for themselves or contract with companies or individuals to write content.

As a freelance writer, you have the unique opportunity to work from home. You can set your own pay rate and work hours too. Many writers earn over $20 an hour and even over $10,000 per month.

Holly Johson of Earn More Writing earns over $200,000 a year writing for brands and leading publishers online.

You do not need any education certificate or college degree to do the same and can start with little to no experience. The only requirement – you need to be able to write well.

So, the next question is – how do you find clients as a content writer?

There are several ways to find clients as a freelance writer. You can reach out to any business or brand that needs content (and, trust me, most of them do!)

Job boards are also a great way to find writing jobs. Check out BloggingPro and Problogger.

Whatever method you choose, there is plenty of work available for talented writers. So if you have a knack for writing, consider pursuing a career as a freelance writer; you may be surprised at how much you can earn.

2. Bookkeeping:

A bookkeeper is responsible for keeping track of a company's financial records. In short, your job is to record transactions accurately.

Note: There is a difference between an accountant and a bookkeeper. An accountant is responsible for preparing financial statements and tax returns which is not the job of a bookkeeper.

Bookkeepers are essential to any business, and their services are in high demand. If you have strong accounting skills and a passion for numbers, consider becoming a bookkeeper.

You can either find clients independently (through social media, LinkedIn, or word of mouth, in which case you will be self-employed) or work with bookkeeping companies. Some of these include:

Accounting Department

Bateman & Co

Bookminders

You can earn a good salary while working from home. Many bookkeepers earn over $80 an hour, and some make over $100,000 yearly.

3. Transcription:

A transcriptionist is a person who listens to audio recordings and types them out. Traditionally, doctors and lawyers hired transcriptionists regularly.

But, today, there is a growing demand for transcriptionists who can transcribe recorded meetings, lectures, seminars, and podcasts.

You could work as a transcriptionist if you have strong typing and listening skills. The pay is usually decent, and you can often set your hours.

You can find clients independently or work with a transcription company. Some of these include:

Rev.com

TranscribeMe

Scribie

4. Virtual Assistance:

A virtual assistant is a person who provides administrative, secretarial, or other support services to clients remotely.

There are over 200 services that you can provide as a virtual assistant. You can manage emails, schedule appointments, make travel arrangements, provide customer service, handle social media accounts or be an affiliate manager for a brand.

Many virtual assistants earn over $20 an hour – some even make a six-figure income. If you have strong skills in any area and are looking for a flexible way to earn money, consider becoming a virtual assistant.

There are several ways to find clients, such as job boards, independent websites, and social media. You can also find virtual assistant jobs through these companies:

Fancy Hands

Belay Solutions

Wing Assistant

Learn how to become a virtual assistant and schedule your workweek.

5. Customer Service:

A customer service representative handles customer inquiries, complaints, and concerns by phone, email, or chat.

You can either work in a call center or stay at home and work. Many companies are now offering work-from-home customer service jobs to reduce overhead costs.

If you have strong people skills and are looking for a job with flexible hours, consider working as a customer service representative. You can find customer service jobs on job boards or company websites like Outplex and SiteStaff.

Many customer service representatives earn over $15 an hour, and some even make over $30 an hour. If you're ready to work overtime, you can get paid for that too!

Note: We recommend you check out FlexJobs if you're serious about finding flexible jobs that pay $20 an hour.

Local and Gig Economy Jobs That Pay $20 an Hour:

6. Odd Jobs:

There are several odd jobs that you can do to earn $20 hourly or more. You can offer pet-sitting, yard work, housecleaning, lawn mowing, handyman, and other services.

You can find odd jobs on websites like Craigslist or TaskRabbit. You can also ask your friends, family, or neighbors if they need help with anything.

Odd jobs are an excellent way to make some extra money, and you can often do them whenever you are freely available.

7. Dog Walking:

If you love dogs, consider becoming a dog walker. You can earn $20+ or more an hour walking dogs in your neighborhood or city.

You can find dog-walking clients on websites like Rover or Wag. You can also ask your friends, family, or neighbors if they need help walking their dogs.

If you love dogs (or pets, in general), you can also look into pet sitting services and pet care businesses where the pay is much higher.

8. Babysitting:

If you're looking for a way to make some extra money, babysitting can be a great option.

You can earn $15-20 an hour, and it's a flexible job you can do at any age. To get started, try babysitting for families in your neighborhood. It will help you gain experience and build a reputation as a reliable babysitter.

Once you've got a few clients, you can start to look for work on websites like Care.com or Sittercity. These websites make it easy to find families who need a babysitter, and you can usually set your hours.

9. Rideshare Driving:

If you have a car, you can make money by becoming a rideshare driver. Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft allow you to set your hours and earn money by driving people around town.

To become a rideshare driver, you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license and insurance. You will also need to pass a background check.

Rideshare driving is an easy way to make extra money, and it's a flexible job you can do on your schedule.

10. Fitness Coaching:

Love working out? You can make money as a fitness coach.

You can earn $20 or more per hour teaching yoga, pilates, or spin classes. Our best recommendation is to contact your local gym to see if they're hiring.

Besides that, you can also start online classes and 1:1 sessions with clients.

To become a fitness instructor, you must be certified in the type of class you want to teach. You can find certification programs near you or online.

Fitness is an upcoming industry, so if you're looking for a way to make over $20/hr, this could be a great option.

11. Freelance Niche Photography:

If you're a photographer, you can make over $20-100/hr by offering your services to businesses and people in your area.

To start out by finding clients on websites like Fiverr or Upwork. You can also contact businesses directly and offer to take photos for their website, social media accounts, or other events.

You will need a good camera and basic photography skills to start. You can also find online courses that can help you improve your skills.

Freelance photography is a fun way to make money on the side. Some of the best niches for photography include:

Wedding

Baby and Pregnancy

Travel

Wildlife

Product Photography

Event Photography

Creative Hustles That Pay $20 an Hour:

12. Become a Professional Organiser:

You can make money by becoming a professional organizer if you're good at organization.

You can earn $25-50+ an hour or more as an organizer, helping people declutter their homes and offices.

It would be best to start by creating a website and marketing on Instagram. You can also find clients on websites like TaskRabbit and Craigslist.

If you want to become a brand or a business, start by investing your time in building an online presence and focus on promoting your services (both offline and online).

13. Start Selling Feet Pics:

Yes, you can make money by selling pictures of your feet. It is a legitimate work-from-home job. There is a growing market for foot pics and you can earn $20 or more per picture you sell.

This UFC fighter makes over $500k a year selling pics.

To get started, you should consider creating an account on websites like FeetFinder, Instafeet, and OnlyFans. You can read the FeetFinder review here.

If you don't want to use these platforms, you can start by selling foot pics on social media apps like Instagram, Facebook group, and more.

14. Other Kinky Ways To Make Money:

If you're sexually comfortable about it, you can make over $20 an hour in many other ways, from selling pictures to flirting to being a cam model. There are many options out there.

Some include:

Getting paid to be an online friend

Getting paid to flirt

Selling used underwear and more

Read this detailed guide on kinky ways to make money online.

Conclusion: Jobs That Pay $20 an Hour

So, there you have it!

Several jobs that pay 20 an hour and ways to make that money. It's not easy to get there, but if you're willing to put in the hard work, these options can help you achieve your financial goals.

While all of them might sound like side hustles for extra income, they can very well become full-time jobs.

Have you tried any of these methods? How was your experience? Let us know in the comments below.

More Articles by Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.