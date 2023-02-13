Flirting Gone Wrong: The Worst Things People Have Heard on a Date

Asking a person out is only the first step in getting them to like you. Well, if they accepted to go on a date in the first place, it's safe to assume they have some feelings for you.

However, make the wrong move, and watch those feelings vaporize faster than you can say your name. Given, there are no written rules or a “book of dating,” but of all the wrong ways to mess up a date, avoid these common ones.

Are there things you should NEVER say to someone else on a date? Yes. Reddit folks share their worst experiences.

1. Flawed Personality

u/OliveVizsla shared the comment someone they were on a date with made. The person (who is hopefully now history) said, “I can tell you are an only child because you have major personality flaws.”

Firstly, going out with a person with “personality flaws” only begs for cross-examination's of one's own personality. And love may be blind, but statements like that are eye-openers into a person's true behavior.

2. Body Comment

*insert scream*

A Redditor recounted her experience of when someone said to her, “I don't mind that you're… you know.” Then, he waved his hand vaguely at her body.

It's the 21st century, and you'd think people would have learned to keep comments on other people's body to themselves. Comments on a person's body are always deal-breakers, no matter what it is. Too fat? Too thin? Too dark? Too short? You might want to think twice before you decide to make that comment — especially if you plan on seeing the person again.

3. “A Shame You Look Like That”

Misleading a person you are even minutely interested in is a cruel act, and somehow it always shows. Maybe after two glasses of wine or three shots of tequila, your tongue may loosen up and land you in a pit.

“God, you are so amazing, such a shame you look like that,” u/bonjelascott's date said to them.

Ouch. The true shame would be losing a good friendship for making a statement that threatens a person's esteem.

4. My Boyfriend Would Love This Place

After hearing “Wow, my boyfriend would love this place!” His brain must have gone:

You have a boyfriend? Then what are we — are you — is he — wait.

I mean, would you go out on a date with a guy just to see if the place is Instagrammable for cute couple selfies and if they maybe serve the kind of food your boyfriend likes?

This Redditor added, “This was about 25 years ago. I'm very happily married (obviously to a different woman) and things are awesome. But to all you folks getting stuck with bad dates, I see you and I wish you the best.”

I'm glad he saw the red flags, and aye, good luck to us all.

5. Worst Crime

“Asked me the worst crime I’d commit if I would get away with it. I said steal a few million from a bank. They said they’d ‘Dahmer‘ someone,” u/Index_Wool shared.

Someone call the FBI or we might all get Dahmered.

A million dollars from the bank and not getting caught make a beautiful couple, but…Dahmering someone? I'd probably Dahmer him first the minute he said that.

6. Stop Pulling Away When I Try to Kiss You

The full statement: “Stop pulling away when I try to kiss you because people are looking and it makes me seem rapey.”

Well, there is such a thing as consent. A person pulling away from a kiss doesn't mean they don't like you, it just means they don't want to. You may not understand, but it's best you respect their wish and put their needs and comfort above keeping an “appearance.” You may also need to discuss boundaries.

7. My Parents Don’t Like Mexicans

The user who posted this is Mexican.

For added context, after a personal date, they pulled up to his house for his birthday party, and they were about to meet his family for the first time. A whole night of deep discussions and he left that detail out till the last minute! Imagine putting someone in such a position — there was no turning back.

Two options: melt into the ground, or spend the entire night being eye-stabbed by Mexican-hating parents. Apparently, there are worst things in life than Marvel's She-Hulk.

Or are there?

8. You Owe Me

The longer version is, “So, aren't you going to invite me to your place? I bought you lunch. You kind of owe me.”

In the writer's words, “From a guy I met ONCE and had breath so bad I am surprised it didn't melt the fork.”

There's a Ben 10 villain that does that. This guy could reach out to the producers of the superhero film if they ever plan another live-action remake? If you can't get the girl, at least go for the money.

Read the source thread here.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.