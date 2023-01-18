Rapper Flo Rida Wins $82M in Lawsuit Against Popular Energy Drink Company

American rapper Flo Rida, renowned for hits like “Low” and “Whistle” is most certainly riding a wave of dollar notes since the Broward County jury ruled in his favor in a lawsuit against Celsius energy drink company. The lawsuit claimed the company violated an endorsement deal with the rapper, and he was awarded $82M in damages.

Flo Rida’s team, which filed the lawsuit in 2021, initially demanded for $30,000, with Flo Rida himself more concerned about getting the 1% ownership of the company he was promised.

Flo Rida signed an endorsement deal for $30K in 2014/2016 and they stiffed him…now they’re paying up $82 million. Whew. https://t.co/6jZhHsZcDC — chris. (@CBturnedHeel) January 18, 2023

The legal claim was that Celsius owed him millions in royalties and additional stock under the terms of the deals.

The jury ruled in favor of the rapper, and found the energy company guilty of concealing fraudulent records regarding the endorsement deal. Social media has joined the Hip-Hop star to celebrate his win. Someone posted a video of him sipping a Celsius drink moments after the verdict. Power move.

Rapper Flo Rida sips from a Celsius energy drink moments after winning a lawsuit against them and awarded millions. @nbc6 @official_flo pic.twitter.com/V89VVkcAWz — Sheli Muñiz (@SheliNBC6) January 18, 2023

“He then went on to donate that money to children's charities all over Florida… I'm just kidding, he bought another Bentley and then a pool or something,” someone joked.

@vbagreat said, “God is good, but Celsius is great.”

@TMZ wrote, “Platinum-selling hitmaker Flo Rida undoubtedly has a good feeling about his recent lawsuit victory…”

Platinum-selling hitmaker Flo Rida undoubtedly has a good feeling about his recent lawsuit victory against energy drink giant Celsius … a jury awarded him $82 million in damages!!! That's a lotta fizz. https://t.co/zXv6PbtrMv — TMZ (@TMZ) January 18, 2023

Despite his Celsius victory, @TheEnemiesPE3 pointed out the one battle against The Weeknd Flo Rida can't seem to win.

Flo Rida finding out that The Weeknd is doing the WrestleMania theme instead of him for the 4th year in a row: pic.twitter.com/a52xHueFoz — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 18, 2023

@Jeddy_16 took a dig at his career, suggesting it is not as good as it used to be.

Music wasn't working decided to get cash somewhere.

Smart moves — ✨ (@Jeddy_16) January 18, 2023

@crobbins52 was pleased that Flo Rida now has enough money to leave his music career so he can “”stop torturing us with his terrible music.”

Thank god, now he can stop torturing us with his terrible music. This feels like when free Willy jumped the stone wall — Charlie Robbins (@crobbins52) January 18, 2023

“So he put off filing for bankruptcy for a year or two?” someone said. Another said, “Filing lawsuits is a whole industry dominated by struggling/failed US rappers.”

Filing lawsuits is a whole industry dominated by struggling/failed US rappers. — muto (@mutohd) January 18, 2023

“Bet he doesn’t use any of that money to help his disabled kid,” @jabbomyth tweeted, to which @eltezzyo replied:

“Honestly it’s none of our business. It’s his money and his family let him make that bed and we can keep it pushing.”

@itsmattnow thinks that even though he won the lawsuit, the case is far from over, and there's no guarantee getting the money won't prove to be another hassle.

“Winning” $82 million in a lawsuit and actually receiving $82 million dollars from a lawsuit are two different fights — Matt (@itsmattnow) January 18, 2023

He gotta pay money to start the enforcement process of collecting the judgement from a company as big as Celsius they’re gonna give him the runaround for awhile — Matt (@itsmattnow) January 18, 2023

Too early to be worried about the IRS, maybe?

The IRS reading this rn pic.twitter.com/9hjhGOVjxZ — 𝕹𝖔𝖊𝖑 (@janyfelloff) January 18, 2023

