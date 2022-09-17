Twitter Is Losing Their Minds Over This Ridiculous Floor Plan

Tweeter @RareOats shared an image with one of the craziest floor plans: “Someone shared this on a bad architecture FB group, and it's making me a little nuts.” The internet studied it, and here are some of the best responses.

The Floor Plan

Someone shared this on a bad architecture FB group and it’s making me a little nuts pic.twitter.com/q0hEfujT01 — Tara Rose (@RareOats) September 15, 2022

Tweeter @RichardLyonn stated, “Highly customized.” $949,068 (That $68). The only bedroom with an en suite has no windows, and they have a dog in it.”

“Highly customised.” $949,068



(That $68…)



The only bedroom with an en suite has no windows.



They have a dog in it.https://t.co/VWMZW42d5y — Richard Lyonn (@RichardLyonn) September 15, 2022

The Initial Responses

Tweeter @ItsPapaJefe noted, “One has to walk thru his whole house to get to the bedroom. It is like a Zelda dungeon.”

Someone shared this on a bad architecture FB group and it’s making me a little nuts pic.twitter.com/q0hEfujT01 — Tara Rose (@RareOats) September 15, 2022

Another user, @percyjourno, asked, “Why is the laundry room next to the kitchen? Why is the bonus room hidden away behind laundry and a bathroom?”

They shouted, “WHY DO YOU NEED TO GO THROUGH THE WHOLE HOUSE TO REACH THE PRIMARY BEDROOM?! ARE YOUR PARENTS DUNGEON-END BOSSES?!”

Why is the laundry room next to the kitchen? Why is the bonus room hidden away behind laundry and a bathroom?

WHY DO YOU NEED TO GO THROUGH THE WHOLE HOUSE TO REACH THE MASTER BEDROOM?!

ARE YOUR PARENTS DUNGEON END BOSSES?! pic.twitter.com/J1k2UdVkk1 — R W Percy (@percyjourno) September 16, 2022

The original poster (OP) added, “I thought my favorite part was ‘attached garage' with no direct entry to the house or ‘middle bedroom fire hazard.” But I'm also a big fan of ‘sink that kinda blocks' the door.”

I thought my favorite part was “attached garage with no direct entry to the house” or “middle bedroom fire hazard.” But I’m also a big fan of “sink that kinda blocks the door.” pic.twitter.com/PtPopiverz — Tara Rose (@RareOats) September 16, 2022

Tweeter @IsabelAphrael responded, “Oh good, because otherwise three people are trapped in their bedrooms whenever someone is taking a bath.”

Oh good, because otherwise three people are trapped in their bedrooms whenever someone is taking a bath. — Isabella (@IsabelAphrael) September 16, 2022

Tweeter @TwoFacedJohnMcC asked, “So, say I'm in the Primary Bedroom, and I want to leave the house: I have to hope nobody in the other three bedrooms is using the bathroom at that very moment, go through the Bonus Room, the Laundry Room, the Kitchen, the Dining Room, the Living Room, just to go out the front door?”

So, say I'm in the Master Bedroom, and I want to leave the house: I have to hope nobody in the other 3 bedrooms is using the bathroom at that very moment, go through the Bonus Room, the Laundry Room, the Kitchen, the Dining Room, the Living Room, just to go out the front door? — Westfall (@TwoFacedJohnMcC) September 15, 2022

Tweeter @richterscale shared, “A single stuck container ship could shut down travel between the two halves of the house for weeks.”

a single stuck container ship could shut down travel between the two halves of the house for weeks pic.twitter.com/ok0hv08z27 — Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) September 16, 2022

Tweeter @ledvinam shared, “There are what appears to be 15-20 sets of blueprints in the “Bonus Room” it looks like someone is not trying to make the same mistake again.”

There's what appears to be 15-20 sets of blue prints in the “Bonus Room”, looks like someone not trying to make the same mistake again. pic.twitter.com/UWpYAxAIZD — Matt (@ledvinam) September 16, 2022

Tweeter ᴊᴇꜱꜱꜱꜱꜱꜱꜱꜱ shared, “My architect friend and I redid the entire floorplan out of frustration. His is; first, mine is second. We had very similar layouts but worked on our own.”

My architect friend and I redid the entire floorplan out of frustration. His is first, mine is second. We had very similar layouts, but worked on our own. pic.twitter.com/bDIxCQHNad — ᴊᴇꜱꜱꜱꜱꜱꜱꜱꜱ (@fvckyoujess) September 16, 2022

The Rebuttal

Tweeter @joeldanto announced, “Hello @RareOats, owner of @theluxurylevel here. I'd like to make it known that this ‘missing doorway' was corrected by our team and given to the client over a year ago.”

He elaborated, “They uploaded an old version to the internet and did not update it. You can see the corrected version here.”

Hello @RareOats, owner of @theluxurylevel here. I’d like to make it known that this “missing doorway” was corrected by our team and given to the client over a year ago. They uploaded an old version to the internet and did not update it. You can see the corrected version here: pic.twitter.com/grFrLSknXS — Joel Danto (@joeldanto) September 16, 2022

Tweeter @joeldanto added, “I'd also like to make it known that we see floorplans worse than this all the time. TBH, this floorplan is actually not as crazy as Twitter is making it out to be.”

He continued, “Mistakes in drafting happen, and we always do our best to correct them – sorry to disappoint everyone, a door exists!”

I’d also like to make it known that we see floorplans worse than this all the time. TBH, this floorplan is actually not as crazy as twitter is making it out to be. Mistakes in drafting happen and we always do our best to correct them – sorry to disappoint everyone, a door exists! — Joel Danto (@joeldanto) September 16, 2022

Closing Arguments

Tweeter @hoyty stated, “You still have to go through a double-sided bathroom or laundry room to get to a bedroom and bonus room.”

You still have to go through a double sided bathroom or laundry room to get to a bedroom and bonus room? — Hoyty (@hoyty) September 16, 2022

Tweeter @radsonot stated, “Please revise one of the bedrooms to a den while you’re at it. In most states, to legally be a bedroom, you have to have a window within a certain measurement.”

Tweeter @Ki_fun_thoughts commented, “I was so hoping you were an architect, and then I was just going to have your AIA pulled. ‘Not as crazy as Twitter is making it out to be.' Yeah, it REALLY is. Like literally, someone will die because of this design one day. This is not about just one door.”

I was so hoping you were an architect, and then I was just going to have your AIA pulled.



‘not as crazy as twitter is making it out to be. ‘



Yeah, it REALLY is. Like literally someone will die because of this design one day.



This is not about just one door. — Ki (@Ki_fun_thoughts) September 17, 2022

Tweeter @CvilleCyber said, “Please share the houses that are somehow worse!”

https://twitter.com/CvilleCyber/status/1570946830913138690

Tweeter @FShoggoth stated, “Wait, there is worse.”

Tweeter @KnsfwY2 joked, “That's not a house. It's a furnished fire escape.”

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.