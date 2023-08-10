“Floppy Cats” Take the Internet by Storm as The Mysterious Cat Distribution System Surfaces

Thanks to TikTok, “Floppy Cats,” also known as Ragdoll kittens or cats, are blowing up the social media platform — for good reason. The kittens are not only gorgeous, they're made for photos and videos. Here's why the Cat Distribution System may be picking you soon.

History of The Floppy Cat

While the name Ragdoll Cat is adorable, compliments of how they act like a wet noodle, a more-endearing term has recently come into play: Floppy Cat. The “Ragdoll Flop” phrase was coined compliments of when one gets picked up, instead of being on high alert, it goes calm and exposes its stomach – a sign of trust.

While cats have been around for centuries, and domestication began some 10,000 years ago from wildcats in the Fertile Crescent area of Egypt, Ragdolls have only been bred since the 1960s. We can thank Ann Baker from California for the perfectly floppy breed. She bred an Angora Persian female with a Birmese male; the rest is history.

When fully grown, Ragdoll cats can weigh anywhere from 14-20 pounds in the healthy range. However, some larger males can weigh double that and come in at 30 pounds or more.

The Real Reason for Flopping

If you've ever been around kittens that are still nursing, when the mother picks them up, they go limp to allow her to carry them to a new, suitable area. When a cat gets older and feels trust from its owner or a caring person, it releases oxytocin and prolactin into its bloodstream. The addition of the two hormones causes a calming effect and allows them to be relaxed.

While most adult cats lose kittens' natural reflex, Floppy Cats have maintained it, much to our delight.

Why Floppy Cats Are So Likeable

In addition to their beautiful faces, long hair, and gorgeous blue eyes, Ragdoll kittens and cats love to be held. They're also known for their laidback attitude, easy disposition, and beautiful long fur that doesn't mat like other longhair breeds requiring constant brushing and upkeep.

If you love that most house cats are aloof, you may think twice about buying a Ragdoll kitten: this breed tends to be very dependent. They need all the attention they can get, even from kiddos that like to carry cats around haphazardly and will relish the human interaction.

Having written that, due to their easy-going demeanor, they don't make good outdoor cats as they don't have the fighting instinct many breeds still have. But on the flip side, they're known for not having any significant health problems that may be inherent to the feline breed and may live from 12 to 23 years.

Cost of a Ragdoll

You'll have to save up if you want an actual floppy Cat. The cost of purchasing a Ragdoll ranges from $800 on the low end to $5,000 on the high end, but $2,500 is the average cost for one of these cuties. And if you want a healthy cat, research has proven that Ragdolls love having another Floppy Cat for companionship.

