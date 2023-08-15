Rumor Mill Spins: Black Widow Actress Teased for Tangled Remake

Florence Pugh is apparently the frontrunner to play Rapunzel in a rumored live-action remake of Tangled.

According to a report from The Disinsider, Pugh, who played Yelena Bulova in 2021s Black Widow, who will next appear in Marvel's Thunderbolts movie, is Disney's pick to play the precocious teen trapped in a tower with only a chameleon for company.

Tangled Remake Coming to Big Screens?

Tangled was a hit with audiences and critics alike in 2010. It would go on to make more than $590 million at the box office, making it the most successful animated Disney feature since The Lion King has grossed $968.5 million since its first release in 1994.

The live-action Tangled movie is rumored to be in the very early stages of development. With the writers and actors both on strike, we will unlikely get official confirmation from Disney regarding the movie anytime soon.

While the chances of Disney execs having had any talks with Purgh are unlikely, it's an exciting rumor nether-the-less.

Disney Fans React to Florence Pugh Tangled Casting Rumor

Although we should be taking these rumors with a bucket of salt, Disney and Pugh fans on a popular entertainment forum have been out in force to give their opinion on this rumored casting choice.

The current consensus seems to be that while everyone loves Florence Pugh, they don't think she's a good choice for Rapunzel.

One commentator thinks Mandy Moore Should reprise the role instead, saying: “Hey Disney, Mandy Moore (who did the voice in the original Tangled) is still acting. Who cares if the character is 16 or whatever, Mandy Moore is still a smoke show at 39, and we already know she’s got the singing down.”

Another Pugh fan says that although they “LOVE Florence Pugh”, this would be “a severe miscast.” Adding: “Maybe she could prove me wrong and go way outside her wheelhouse, but I don’t see it.”

One forum member says Pugh's acting has a “hardy gravitas that’s fantastic for adult drama but not for a wide-eyed naive, sweetheart princess.” Adding: “Her singing voice has a raspy indie quality, not a Disney Princess quality.”

Pugh Is Too Good for Tangled

One fan thinks Pugh is too good for the role, and it should go to an unknown: “I love Florence Pugh, but she is way above this kind of role.

“Maybe if Tangled was the first live-action remake, but there’s no way she’s doing like the 7th remake or whatever this trash is.”

Another Pugh fan thinks casting Pugh as a Disney princess would be “interesting” because they have never seen Pugh in that kind of role before, saying: “Rapunzel in Tangled is peppy, energetic and musical, and I haven't seen Pugh in that kind of role before.

“I'm not trying to be negative, far from it, but I think it would be interesting to see her in a character that's such a departure from her usual roles.”

It's All Bob Iger's Fault

Another forum member thinks it's all Bob Iger's fault, saying: “Bob Iger has forgotten this train wreck is entirely his fault. That blip of not being CEO didn’t make a difference. He was still in charge from a distance. Iger has no idea how to keep this gravy train running any longer.”

One film fan thinks Pugh is an “awesome actor” but needs a break from her and Margot Robbie, saying: “Don’t get me wrong, awesome actor, great movies, but I've had enough of Robbie and Pugh. Oh, and immensely tired of Disney and its stupid remakes.”

Fans Want Original Concepts Again

One commentator thinks Pugh is too old for the role, saying: “I love Pugh, but Rapunzel is supposed to be a teenager, and Pugh is almost in her 30s. I think it’s better to cast a younger actress like they did for The Little Mermaid.“

Finally, one forum member thinks Disney needs to stop making remakes altogether, saying: “Disney needs to get back to original live-action films.

“I get this has been an easy money maker with a large fan base, but I think people are finally getting tired of it and wanting more original concepts again.”

Source: (Reddit).